ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Jerod Mayo will reportedly interview for Panthers’ head coaching position

By Hayden Bird
Boston
 3 days ago

Mayo told reporters in December that his goal of becoming a head coach has "never changed."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iJWBW_0kCgY8qs00
Jerod Mayo in Oct. 2022. AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

Patriots defensive assistant Jerod Mayo will interview with the Panthers for the team’s vacant head coaching position, according to multiple reports.

Mayo, 36, has been on the Patriots’ staff for four seasons as the team’s linebackers coach. He interviewed for head coaching jobs with the Eagles in 2021, as well as the Raiders and Broncos in 2022.

Earlier in 2023, the Browns requested permission to interview Mayo for Cleveland’s defensive coordinator position.

In December, Mayo indicated that he still aims to become a head coach in the NFL at some point.

“That’s never changed,” Mayo told reporters prior the end of the Patriots’ season. “I think I’m ready to be a head coach in the league but I have to say this too: my focus is on being here with the Patriots. But that’s definitely still the goal.”

The Panthers fired former head coach Matt Rhule in October after the team got out to a 1-4 start (capping an unsuccessful tenure in Carolina in which he finished with an overall record of 11-27).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

NFL Star Suffers Broken Back

The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
OnlyHomers

Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country

Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
OnlyHomers

Football Star Hospitalized After Being Forced To Retire Due to Heart Ailment

The life of a professional footballer in the English Premier League was forever changed last year when he was forced to retire from the game that he grew up playing, making it to the top levels of the sport, at the young age of 24. He had reached top levels of success, leaving his native Zambia to play in the top league in the world.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers owner David Tepper reportedly 'enamored' with Lions OC Ben Johnson

Sorry, Detroit Lions fans, but you’re not the only ones who really like your offensive coordinator. While opening up a Sunday morning mailbag and answering a few pertinent questions regarding the busy Carolina Panthers, Joe Person of The Athletic gave us a little nugget as to which direction owner David Tepper may be moving in his head coaching search. And as of now, the favorite to land the gig could be Lions play caller Ben Johnson.
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sean Payton going to the Panthers would lead to bad blood, but a better trade return

Now that’s one way to send the New Orleans Saints fanbase into an uproar. The Saints greenlit an interview request from the Carolina Panthers for former head coach Sean Payton, who is still under contract with New Orleans through 2024 after stepping down from his post last year. The Panthers have been meeting with head coach candidates throughout the week after interim coach Steve Wilks led them to a 7-10 finish, having dismissed Matt Rhule midway through the 2022 season.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Boston

WEEI’s afternoon shakeup unlikely to have any effect going against ratings monster ‘Felger and Mazz’

"Felger and Mazz" has been No. 1 among men 25-54 in every three-month ratings period since spring 2012. First thought upon confirming Friday the weeks-long expectation that longtime 98.5 The Sports Hub evening host Adam Jones is jumping to WEEI to host its afternoon-drive program: There’s a better chance of Matt Patricia starting at slot receiver for the Patriots next season than there is of the new show — co-hosted by Meghan Ottolini and also featuring Christian Arcand — overtaking The Sports Hub’s powerhouse “Felger and Mazz” show in the Nielsen Audio ratings.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy