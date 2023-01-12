Jerod Mayo will reportedly interview for Panthers’ head coaching position

Mayo told reporters in December that his goal of becoming a head coach has "never changed."

Jerod Mayo in Oct. 2022. AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

Patriots defensive assistant Jerod Mayo will interview with the Panthers for the team’s vacant head coaching position, according to multiple reports.

Mayo, 36, has been on the Patriots’ staff for four seasons as the team’s linebackers coach. He interviewed for head coaching jobs with the Eagles in 2021, as well as the Raiders and Broncos in 2022.

Earlier in 2023, the Browns requested permission to interview Mayo for Cleveland’s defensive coordinator position.

In December, Mayo indicated that he still aims to become a head coach in the NFL at some point.

“That’s never changed,” Mayo told reporters prior the end of the Patriots’ season. “I think I’m ready to be a head coach in the league but I have to say this too: my focus is on being here with the Patriots. But that’s definitely still the goal.”

The Panthers fired former head coach Matt Rhule in October after the team got out to a 1-4 start (capping an unsuccessful tenure in Carolina in which he finished with an overall record of 11-27).