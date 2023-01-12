Read full article on original website
WDEF
Fire Displaces East Chattanooga Family
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- A family in East Chattanooga has lost everything after a house fire early Saturday Morning. The Chattanooga Fire Department says they responded to a house on the 25-hundred block of Wheeler Avenue shortly before 6 a.m.. There were three residents and two pets inside the home at...
WTVCFOX
Demonstrators outside Rodizio Grill in downtown Chattanooga protest working conditions
CHATTANOOGA, Tn. — On Sunday afternoon several people gathered outside Rodizio Grill Brazilian Steakhouse in downtown Chattanooga, to hold a demonstration. They held signs that stated "We will not be objectified. We will not be silenced", "Each time a woman stands up for herself she stands up for all women", and "Rodizio Steakhouse treats us like pieces of meat."
WDEF
Mother and children safe after car fire spreads to home
A mother and her two children are safe after a car fire spread to their Hixson home. Firefighters responded to the fire at 7:10 last night. No injuries were reported and crews were able to successfully save the structure. Crews responded to the 2900 block of Haywood Avenue and found...
Stamps Are Rising, Pickleball and MLK Day
For those who have been itching for their favorite southern home cooking fix from Stacy's Restuarant. The wildly popular eatery will be open on Monday to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Day. This establishment is usually closed for the season, during this time of year. If you have been having that craving, consider on being there on Monday. Their doors will open at 9am and remain that way until 9pm that evening, according to a Facebook post by Charleston Mayor Donna McDermott. "Let's Celebrate", she stated.
WTVC
Bessie Smith Cultural Center and Chattanooga African American Museum
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — What started as the Chattanooga African American Museum in 1983, is now the beloved Bessie Smith Cultural Center. The Director of Community Relations and Development, Elijah Cameron, is here to tell us about what they do. Find out more for yourself here.
chattanoogacw.com
Brick wall collapse destroys 1 car, damages 2 others in downtown Chattanooga Thursday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — It was a close call for three people in a vehicle on Main Street in downtown Chattanooga Thursday morning, as they narrowly escaped being injured in a wall collapse. The Chattanooga Fire Department says at about 11:35 a.m., as strong storms were moving through Chattanooga, the...
wutc.org
An Advocate For Equity In Public Service In Chattanooga
Tamara Steward is chief equity officer for the City of Chattanooga - appointed last year by Mayor Tim Kelly as the first person to serve in that role. She visited our studios here at WUTC ahead of the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday on Monday - and this year’s MLK Day of Service and Donation Drive.
WDEF
McKamey Animal Center Searching for Missing Dog
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The McKamey Animal Shelter needs your help to find a runaway dog from their facility. The dog, named Sweet Pea, is a large brown dog who according to McKamey has lost her pink collar. They say she was last spotted at 2 P-M this afternoon off of...
3 tornadoes touched down in Meigs, Jefferson counties, survey crews report
WATE 6 On Your Side is learning more about the damaging storm that swept through the region Thursday.
Truck driver involved in Tennessee train derailment charged
COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. (AP) — The driver of a semi-truck involved in a Tennessee train derailment that left two train workers injured has been charged. Collegedale Police arrested the driver and charged him with failure to yield, a registration violation and felony reckless endangerment, news outlets reported on Wednesday. The train hit the truck, which was […]
WDEF
Tivoli Theatre Renovations Continuing
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Work is continuing on renovating and expanding the Tivoli Theatre in downtown Chattanooga. A century old landmark in our community is closed off to the public for the time being. This is for the future preservation of the Tivoli Theatre. Nick Wilkerson, the CEO of...
WDEF
Cleveland Police Searching for Missing Woman
CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WDEF)- The Cleveland Police Department is searching for a missing woman in Cleveland. Family and friends informed News 12 that 29 year old Megan Marie Bowers has been missing since the first week of December. They tell us that she was last seen in the Mouse Creek Road...
WDEF
Tornado Confirmed in Meigs County
DECATUR, Tenn. (WDEF)- The National Weather Service in Morristown confirmed that a tornado touched down in Meigs County on Thursday morning. They say an EF-0 tornado with winds of 75 miles per hour touched down at 11:50 A-M just outsid of Decatur. It crossed Highway 58 and caused damage to...
WDEF
MAPCO Holds National Hiring Event
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Mapco Convenience Stores in the Chattanooga area held open interviews today as part of their national hiring event. The new location off of Shallowford Road on Encompass Drive was one of these. Mapco says they are looking to build the strongest team possible. Paul Tilley, the Regional...
3 tornadoes touched down in East TN, National Weather Service says
Survey teams with the National Weather Service in Morristown found preliminary evidence of three tornadoes touching down in East Tennessee, part of a storm system that moved across southern states on Thursday, killing at least 9 people.
fox17.com
Photos show damage from severe storm in Meigs County Thursday
MEIGS COUNTY, Tenn. — First responders in Meigs County are working to assess damage after a severe storm passed through the county at about noon on Thursday. Several viewers have reached out to say the storm caused quite a bit of damage. Click on our gallery above to see more photos, and submit your own photos to our Chime In Weather Gallery here.
WDEF
Walker County Man Confirmed Dead after Thursday’s Storms
WALKER COUNTY, Ga. (WDEF) — A local man has been confirmed dead following Thursday’s storms. Officials stated that an employee of the Georgia Department of Transportation was killed in the line of duty. Officials confirmed on Friday that GDOT employee, Sean Kornacki, was killed while helping clear the...
chattanoogapulse.com
Local Mail Thefts A Growing Problem In Chattanooga And Hamilton County
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is advising citizens that we are experiencing several mail thefts throughout the county. Unfortunately, mail thefts are not unusual and usually increase during the holidays. Despite the holidays being over, we still continue to see random mail thefts especially in large subdivisions. The mail...
mcnewstn.com
Jasper pumps the brakes on “truck parking” regulations ordinance
Jasper, Tenn. – After input from some residents and further discussion among the Board, the Jasper Board of Mayor and Aldermen decided to hold off on taking the final vote on an ordinance aimed at shoring up minimum requirements for truck stops and overnight truck parking. Though the ordinance’s goals seem to retain the Board’s support, further detail was sought in the ordinance’s language. Town Attorney Mark Raines reminded the Town’s monthly meeting attendees what brought the proposal about. “What this ordinance does is to regulate truck stops or overnight truck parking. There was a company that came before the Jasper Planning Commission inquiring about such restrictions. When it was realized that the Town didn’t have any regulations governing such establishments, it was thought that we might need to get some. So, the Planning Commission put together the ordinance. Basically it says there are certain basic requirements that any truck parking area is going to have to have, a hard surface, something to keep the dust down, there’s some concern about the noise, trying to keep it where it’s not just a big sound like a diesel engine running all over this place, mandated to have certain sanitary facilities connected to the Town’s sewer, and, there was a size restriction put in place. It has to be over 10 acres,” Raines said. There were questions brought up by the audience about the standards of the asphalt or paving in case such facilities were to be located on freshwater springs or other environmental considerations. This and a few other issues not explicitly covered in the ordinance finally convinced Mayor Jason Turner to motion to table the measure for more research to be completed. The Board agreed unanimously.
wgnsradio.com
Person who Steals Trailer Heads Towards Murfreesboro on I-24 - Where is the Thief Now? - And - Should Trailers be Registered with the State?
In Tennessee, there's no requirement to register utility trailers, boat trailers or farm trailers, which often make trailers a target for thieves. But, that could soon change. On Wednesday, a new bill was introduced to legislators during the first week of the 113th General Assembly, that would require personal trailers to be registered with the state. If passed, the bill will require all personal trailers, including boat and utility trailers, to be registered and tied to a state database.
