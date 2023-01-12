ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summerfield, NC

Summerfield man charged with exploitation of a minor

By Dolan Reynolds
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Summerfield man was arrested on Thursday and charged with sexual exploitation of a minor, according to a Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Investigators from the RCSO worked with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, the Reidsville Police Department, the Piedmont Area Homeland Security Task Force and the Triad Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force to execute a search warrant at a home on Sleepy Hollow Lane in Summerfield.

Gerald Eugene Mabe, 60, of Summerfield, was arrested and charged with second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Mabe is in the Rockingham County Detention Facility under a $300,000 secured bond.

Comments / 1

Janet NewMan
3d ago

I cannot stand this. It makes my blood boil to read about exploitation of anyone, especially sexual exploitation and especially involving children! It takes a really lowdown and nasty kind of evil to even THINK about a child like that- and I don't think there's anything that can rehabilitate someone who's crossed that line

Reply
3
 

