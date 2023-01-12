Summerfield man charged with exploitation of a minor

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Summerfield man was arrested on Thursday and charged with sexual exploitation of a minor, according to a Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Investigators from the RCSO worked with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, the Reidsville Police Department, the Piedmont Area Homeland Security Task Force and the Triad Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force to execute a search warrant at a home on Sleepy Hollow Lane in Summerfield.

Gerald Eugene Mabe, 60, of Summerfield, was arrested and charged with second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Mabe is in the Rockingham County Detention Facility under a $300,000 secured bond.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.