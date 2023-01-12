A community organization formed two years ago to support candidates for Bellefonte Area School Board has announced its endorsements for the five seats up for election in 2023. Win4Bellefonte came together in 2021 in response to the board’s decisions to drop “Red” from the district’s “Red Raiders” nickname and to remove Native American imagery associated with it. All four of the group’s candidates that year — Democrats Andrea Royer and Jeffrey Steiner and Republicans Jack Bechdel II and Jon Guizar — won and the new-look board quickly moved to rescind those earlier actions.

BELLEFONTE, PA ・ 15 HOURS AGO