State College
Penn State Men’s Hockey: Souliere Named to Richter Award Watch List
Penn State men’s hockey junior goaltender Liam Souliere has been named to the watch list for the 2023 Mike Richter Award as announced by the Hockey Commissioners Association (HCA) on Thursday. The award is presented annually to the top goalie in men’s NCAA Division I hockey. So far...
State College
Penn State Football: Running Back Keyvone Lee Enters Transfer Portal
Penn State running back Keyvone Lee announced on Twitter early Friday evening that he has entered the transfer portal with two years of eligibility remaining. The move was somewhat anticipated as Lee battled injuries during the 2022 season and found himself on the outside looking in of Penn State youthful running back rotation.
State College
Win4Bellefonte Backs 5 Candidates for School Board
A community organization formed two years ago to support candidates for Bellefonte Area School Board has announced its endorsements for the five seats up for election in 2023. Win4Bellefonte came together in 2021 in response to the board’s decisions to drop “Red” from the district’s “Red Raiders” nickname and to remove Native American imagery associated with it. All four of the group’s candidates that year — Democrats Andrea Royer and Jeffrey Steiner and Republicans Jack Bechdel II and Jon Guizar — won and the new-look board quickly moved to rescind those earlier actions.
State College
State College Receives $2.44 Million in State Aid to Replace Calder Way Stormwater Infrastructure
State College Borough received $2.44 million in state support this week to replace aging stormwater management infrastructure on Calder Way, according to state Rep. Scott Conklin, D-Rush Township. The low-interest loan from the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (Pennvest) will be used to replace outdated pipes that currently prevent stormwater from...
State College
Davidson Seeking 7th Term as Centre County Recorder of Deeds
Centre County Recorder of Deeds Joseph Davidson will run for reelection in 2023 as he seeks a seventh term in office, he said on Sunday. Davidson, a Republican and College Township resident, was first elected recorder of deeds in 1999. “It has been an honor to serve the residents of...
State College
No Significant Changes Found in Hand Recount of 2020 Presidential Election in Pa.’s Lycoming County
This article is made possible through Spotlight PA’s collaboration with Votebeat, a nonpartisan news organization covering local election administration and voting. This article is available for reprint under the terms of Votebeat’s republishing policy. A recount of the 2020 presidential race conducted this week in a Pennsylvania county...
