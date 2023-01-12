Read full article on original website
Effingham Radio
Centralia Police Warn Of Scammers Claiming To Be Police Officers
From the Centralia Police Department Facebook Page:. On Friday January 13, 2023 the Centralia Police Department received a call from a resident about a scam. These scammers are getting more and more brazen in their attempts to get your money. This resident stated they received a call from 618-533-7602, our non emergency number. The caller stated the residents name and advised them they were (a current Centralia Police officer) by name and they had a federal warrant out for their arrest. The resident was instructed to go to Walgreens and send $2400.00 in gift cards to settle the warrants. Luckily, this resident didn’t fall for it and contacted the station.
foxillinois.com
Crash on U.S. Route 45 Champaign /Douglas County line
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — UPDATE:. The northbound lane of U.S. Route 45 reopened at approximately 12:30 p.m. Illinois State Police responded to a crash on U.S. Rt. 45 at the Champaign and Douglas County line Friday morning. Police say it was a single-unit crash involving a truck tractor semi-trailer...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Sunday, January 15th, 2023
Centralia Police have arrested a 32-year-old homeless Centralia woman for theft and obstructing ID. Samantha Olston was taken to the Marion County Jail. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the theft of a self-propelled roofing trailer from a business on US 50 just west of the overpass in Odin. The trailer is valued at $38,000. The theft was reported on Saturday.
Effingham Radio
Effingham Unit 40 Facility/Transportation Committee to Meet Wednesday
The Effingham Unit 40 Facility/Transportation Committee is set to meet on Wednesday, January 18th at 4:30pm.
Effingham Radio
Effingham County Emergency Telephone System Board to Meet Tuesday
The Effingham County Emergency Telephone System Board is set to meet on Tuesday, January 17th. At 11:45am, the Board will have their Quarterly Meeting. At Noon, the regular monthly board meeting will be held. The following is on the agenda for that meeting:. Call to Order. Roll Call. Approval of...
Effingham Radio
Local Fire Protection Districts Participate In Live Fire Burn
On Saturday, 1/14/2023, Firefighters from Teutopolis, Montrose, Dieterich, Sigel, Shumway, and Neoga Fire Protection Districts participated in a LIVE FIRE BURN in an aquired residential structure in the Montrose Fire Protection District. Firefighters sharpened their individual skills in interior fire tactics, hose advancement, fire streams, pumping, and rural water supply.
WTHI
Woman accused of stealing money from the son she had with fallen Terre Haute police officer receives maximum sentence
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We have continuing coverage on a court case in Sullivan County. In November, Josie Baker entered a guilty plea to theft. On Friday, Baker was sentenced to the maximum amount. Five years in prison. Baker entered a guilty plea after investigators say she stole money...
Two people hurt, one cat dead in Charleston fire
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people were hurt and one cat died in a Charleston fire on Sunday morning. It happened on the 600 block of N. 5th St. around 5:30 a.m. Charleston fire crews say they saw heavy fire coming from the garage attached to the two-story home. Officials say it made its way […]
UPDATE: ISP reopens Route 45 after semi-truck crash
Update 5:00 p.m. PESOTUM, Ill. (WCIA) — State Police officials said Route 45 is fully reopen. Update 12:30 p.m. PESOTUM, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police said northbound U.S. Route 45 is open again following a single-vehicle crash that left one person hurt. State troopers said that at approximately 8:16 a.m., a semi-truck crashed […]
Clark Co. Sheriff: new act “clear violation” of Constitution
CLARK CO. Ill., (WTWO/WAWV) — According to a post from Clark County’s Sheriff William D. Brown, the recently passed Protect Illinois Communities Act will not be upheld or enforced by Clay County law enforcement. Posted on Thursday, Jan. 12 at 8 a.m., the post details Sheriff Brown’s personal views of the Act, also known as […]
Effingham Radio
Friday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 39 year old Stacey L. Clifton of Effingham for driving while license revoked, operating a vehicle with suspended registration, and operating an uninsured vehicle. Stacey posted bond and was released. Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 35 year old Blake R. Miller of Mt. Vernon...
Effingham Radio
Announcement From The Clay County Highway Department
The Clay County Sheriff’s Office announced the following through their Facebook Page:. Seasonal reduced weight limits are in effect January 15th until further notice for all roads included in the county highway system with seasonal weight limit signs. If there is not a seasonal weight limit sign, legal loads are allowed. This weight limit applies only to the county highways.
Effingham Radio
UPDATE: ONE LANE OPEN; ISP On Scene Of Accident On Route 45 At Champaign-Douglas County Line
Recovery efforts are still underway and will be for several more hours. Please exercise caution if you need to travel through this area. ISP Troopers are on the scene of a personal injury crash involving a commercial motor vehicle on US Route 45 at the Champaign and Douglas County line. Both northbound and southbound lanes are closed at this time.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Thursday, January 12th, 2023
Centralia Police arrested 47-year-old Jason Alvey of Kerr Street in Centralia for alleged possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. He was taken to the Marion County Jail. 24-year-old Joshua Beck of County Farm Road in Cisne posted $500 bond and was released after being arrested on a Marion County major...
taylorvilledailynews.com
Decatur Man Arrested For Taylorville Break-In
A Decatur man was arrested in Charleston after a Taylorville break-in. On January 8th, 2023 at 4:36 AM, police received a call from a citizen that someone was pounding on their door when they heard a crashing noise. Taylorville Police responded to a house on the 1300 block of Market Street. Officers noticed that the door had been kicked in. Police secured the residence and saw the garage door was open.
Effingham Radio
Dieterich Village Board to Meet Monday
The Dieterich Village Board is set to meet on Monday, January 16th at 6:30pm. Approve The Alliance 2023 Investor Dues for $2,500.00. Approve Lake Land College Scholarship Fund Donation for Dieterich High School Seniors for $2,500.00. Approve Dieterich High School Post Prom Donation of $100.00. Approve Dieterich Park District Summer...
WTHI
Several students expelled, and others suspended in connection to claims of racial harassment at West Vigo High School
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Several West Vigo High School students have been expelled in connection to the racial harassment incidents, and others suspended. That is according to Interim Superintendent Dr. Tom Balitewicz. We told you before, the Vigo County School Corporation said it had learned of students transferring away...
Firefighter falls through floor, hurt in apartment fire
TERRE Haute, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Terre Haute firefighters were called to the scene of a “multi-occupancy apartment fire” Sunday morning shortly before 7:00 a.m. Seven apartments within the two-story building were showing heavy smoke and flames upon the arrival of crews. Terre Haute Fire Chief Bill Berry confirmed one occupant was visible on the roof, […]
wamwamfm.com
Vicki Jean Gabbart
Vicki Jean Gabbart, 64 of Vincennes, went to her heavenly home on January 5, 2023. Vicki was born at Tyndall Air Force Base, FL on June 7, 1958 to the late Glen Woodward and Jean Slater Woodward. Vicki was employed by the Knox County Housing Authority and was a member...
Effingham Radio
Altamont Stays Undefeated In The NTC, Wins In Impressive Fashion 61-43 Over North Clay
On Friday in what was built as one of the biggest games in the NTC so far this season. It was close in the early going but Altamont flexed their defensive muscles in the middle quarters. The Indians would go on to win in decisive fashion, 61-43 over North Clay.
