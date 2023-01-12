Feds: Hassan Chokr tried to buy guns for 'God's wrath' after threatening preschoolers, parents at synagogue

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Detroit police: 2 suspects held man at gunpoint as he returned home, got away with several valuables
Police are searching for a pair of suspects who robbed a man as he returned to his home on Cadieux early Friday morning on Detroit’s east side.
Detroit police: suspect who robbed CVS on city's west side used cardboard to cover license plate as he fled
Police are asking for tips finding a man accused of robbing a CVS store on Detroit’s northwest side last weekend. The suspect fled the scene in a car that had its license plate covered with cardboard.
Detroit man charged with pretending to be a school safety officer, scamming local businesses
A 62-year-old Detroit man has been charged with pretending to be a school safety officer and running an alleged fundraising scam that targeted local businesses in recent weeks.
fox2detroit.com
5 charged after Ulta beauty store robbery, officer-involved shooting in Green Oak Twp.
GREEN OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Five women have been charged after prosecutors say they stole thousands of dollars of merchandise from an Ulta store in Livingston County. The scene unfolded around 8 p.m. Thursday in Green Oak Township, which is south of Brighton. After the suspects fled the...
MSP shares snarky advice, video showing chopper help Detroit police track suspects who fled traffic stop [WATCH]
MSP officials sent out a “Hint of the Week” Sunday morning on Twitter, saying “if your ‘friend’ is a criminal and asks you to pick them up because the police are after them, don’t. Unless you want to go to jail too!”
'I want justice for them'
Good morning, it’s Sunday.I hope you're enjoying a warm morning beverage. That’s how long Crystal Cooper’s two boys were trapped in a house fire in Flint. It’s now eight months later, and Cooper is still hoping and waiting for answers to this nightmare that involves allegations of lies and misconduct by two firefighters, the firing of a chief who disclosed their conduct, and a mayor accused of hiding the truth to win an election, Tresa Baldas reports in this story.
fox2detroit.com
Police: 1 dead, argument turns shooting in a home on Detroit's east side
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - An argument turned into a deadly shooting inside a home on Detroit's east side Sunday morning. "I am not used to everything that's happening now," said Toforaya Williams, a neighbor. "This is just sad to hear something like this," Williams said. According to Detroit police,...
Police looking for man who stole puppy from Novi pet store that 'needs constant care and feeding'
The search is on for a puppy that was stolen from a pet store in Novi Tuesday afternoon. Authorities say a man stole a female Chihuahua puppy from Petland Novi at the Twelve Oaks Mall around 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday.
Detroiter seeks justice after dozens of bullets pierce home
A homeowner on Detroit's east side is seeking justice after dozens of rounds of gunfire penetrated his home.
WATCH: Suspects jump into car at Detroit gas station, drive off with pit bull puppy inside
The search is on for three suspects who jumped into a car at a gas station on Detroit’s west side and drove off with a puppy. Police are asking for help identifying the suspects.
WNEM
Crime Stoppers seeks wanted man in Genesee County
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County are offering a cash reward for a wanted man. Bay Ahshon Gurd, 40, is wanted for violating probation. The probation stems from charges of Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and Felon in Possession of Ammunition.
Michigan witness says incoming fireball stopped and hovered before shooting back up
A Michigan witness at Flint reported watching and photographing a fireball-shaped object that stopped and hovered and reversed direction at 5:30 p.m. on November 20, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
fox2detroit.com
Inkster police arrest man wanted for several murders found hiding under lawn chair
INKSTER, Mich. (FOX 2) - When Inkster police took a man wanted for multiple murders into custody last week, it was part of program to get dangerous criminals off the street - and FOX 2's Jessica Dupnack was along for the ride. Kawan Taylor, 34, was wanted for several murders....
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Police believe Lapeer couple’s deaths were murder-suicide
A Lapeer County couple died Wednesday afternoon in what authorities are describing as a murder-suicide in Davison. Authorities learned shortly after being called to the West Third Street home around 3:00 p.m. that a 67-year-old man entered the home to find his wife, who was visiting the owner, a relative, and starting an argument.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police searching for suspect who robbed CVS on city's west side
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are searching for a suspect who robbed a west side CVS. The robbery happened at around 7:55 a.m. Saturday, January 7, at the CVS located in the 18500 block of Grand River. Police say the suspect entered the store, walked up to the cashier,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Thief in Macomb County drops trail of stolen items while running from cops outside Home Depot
MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Home Depot thief from Iowa had a trail of stolen items falling out of his coat as he fled police officers in the Macomb County store’s parking lot, according to authorities. Deputies were called Wednesday (Jan. 11) to the Home Depot on Hall...
Detroit Police involved in 7-hour barricaded standoff searching for double murder suspect, discover he's not inside
Detroit Police said an unknown suspect shot and killed two men Thursday night in their Ford Fusion on Liberal Street in the area of Seven Mile and Gratiot.
WNEM
Two dead after man shoots wife, himself
DAVISON, Mich. (WNEM) - A 67-year-old man and his wife are dead after a verbal confrontation led to the man shooting his wife and potentially himself, police said. The Davison City Police was dispatched for a shooting that occurred at 110 W. Third St. on Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 3:44 p.m.
kisswtlz.com
Scammer Arrested in Genesee County
The Mount Morris Township Police Department has arrested a man accused of scamming several people. The department has received numerous complains Robert Gill was posing as a contractor and would do odd jobs, but never complete the work after being paid. Gill allegedly targeted elderly people in his scams. Police say there may be many more victims besides the ones who have file complaints. They ask anyone who may be a victm to call the Genesee County Sheriff’s Department.
Youths at Wayne Co. juvenile jail held in rooms for up to 10 days after COVID-19 outbreak
Wayne County juvenile jail officials say they've kept some youths confined to their rooms for up to 10 days in recent weeks because of a COVID-19 outbreak that began in late December in the facility's male units. Even those boys who have potentially been exposed to the virus have been confined to their rooms for days at the Wayne County Juvenile Detention Facility without showers or recreation "out of an abundance of caution" and "to minimize their...
