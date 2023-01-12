ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomfield Hills, MI

Feds: Hassan Chokr tried to buy guns for 'God's wrath' after threatening preschoolers, parents at synagogue

By Amber Ainsworth, FOX 2 Staff
fox2detroit.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Detroit Free Press

'I want justice for them'

Good morning, it’s Sunday.I hope you're enjoying a warm morning beverage. That’s how long Crystal Cooper’s two boys were trapped in a house fire in Flint. It’s now eight months later, and Cooper is still hoping and waiting for answers to this nightmare that involves allegations of lies and misconduct by two firefighters, the firing of a chief who disclosed their conduct, and a mayor accused of hiding the truth to win an election, Tresa Baldas reports in this story.
FLINT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Police: 1 dead, argument turns shooting in a home on Detroit's east side

DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - An argument turned into a deadly shooting inside a home on Detroit's east side Sunday morning. "I am not used to everything that's happening now," said Toforaya Williams, a neighbor. "This is just sad to hear something like this," Williams said. According to Detroit police,...
DETROIT, MI
WNEM

Crime Stoppers seeks wanted man in Genesee County

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County are offering a cash reward for a wanted man. Bay Ahshon Gurd, 40, is wanted for violating probation. The probation stems from charges of Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and Felon in Possession of Ammunition.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
sanilacbroadcasting.com

Police believe Lapeer couple’s deaths were murder-suicide

A Lapeer County couple died Wednesday afternoon in what authorities are describing as a murder-suicide in Davison. Authorities learned shortly after being called to the West Third Street home around 3:00 p.m. that a 67-year-old man entered the home to find his wife, who was visiting the owner, a relative, and starting an argument.
LAPEER COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Two dead after man shoots wife, himself

DAVISON, Mich. (WNEM) - A 67-year-old man and his wife are dead after a verbal confrontation led to the man shooting his wife and potentially himself, police said. The Davison City Police was dispatched for a shooting that occurred at 110 W. Third St. on Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 3:44 p.m.
DAVISON, MI
kisswtlz.com

Scammer Arrested in Genesee County

The Mount Morris Township Police Department has arrested a man accused of scamming several people. The department has received numerous complains Robert Gill was posing as a contractor and would do odd jobs, but never complete the work after being paid. Gill allegedly targeted elderly people in his scams. Police say there may be many more victims besides the ones who have file complaints. They ask anyone who may be a victm to call the Genesee County Sheriff’s Department.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Youths at Wayne Co. juvenile jail held in rooms for up to 10 days after COVID-19 outbreak

Wayne County juvenile jail officials say they've kept some youths confined to their rooms for up to 10 days in recent weeks because of a COVID-19 outbreak that began in late December in the facility's male units. Even those boys who have potentially been exposed to the virus have been confined to their rooms for days at the Wayne County Juvenile Detention Facility without showers or recreation "out of an abundance of caution" and "to minimize their...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy