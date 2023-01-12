Read full article on original website
One person hospitalized after crash on 280
One person was extricated from a truck on Interstate-280 on Saturday morning, according to a post from CalFire San Mateo - Santa Cruz Unit.
CHP Officer saves three inside car teetering over cliff at Boulder Creek
BOULDER CREEK, Calif. (KION-TV)- A California Highway Patrol Officer saved three people from falling over a cliff at 855 Old Mill Road on Friday. CHP Santa Cruz Officer Murphy arrived and calmly instructed them to leave the car safely. Nobody was hurt, and all three escaped the car. CHP Santa Cruz said the three occupants The post CHP Officer saves three inside car teetering over cliff at Boulder Creek appeared first on KION546.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Mother and her three children die in house fire, Indiana police say
A mom and her three children were killed in an early morning house fire in northeastern Indiana, state police say. Responding to a 911 call around 5 a.m. on Jan. 14, Fremont firefighters arrived to find a two-story house in flames, according to an Indiana State Police news release. As...
Lanes reopen on Golden Gate Bridge after overturned big rig causes traffic delays
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Lanes on the Golden Gate Bridge were blocked due to an overturned big rig truck Saturday evening, California Highway Patrol tweeted. Both northbound and southbound lanes were blocked, which caused traffic delays. The big rig driver, who was not identified, was removed from the vehicle, CHP Officer Darrel Horner told KRON4. […]
NBC Bay Area
Driver Stranded in Water Near Pleasanton
A driver on Sunol Road near Pleasanton got stuck in floodwaters there Saturday afternoon. Cal Fire and Alameda County Fire tell NBC Bay Area this motorist was driving on Sunol Road close to the intersection with Koopmann Road. Firefighters said this woman told them she thought she could drive through the flooded roadway, but then became stuck in three feet of water.
Missing-dog mystery sparks police investigation
Carolina Bruchilari wants her dog back. The Palo Alto resident thought her beloved German shepherd, Scott, would only be gone for two weeks when she entrusted him to a trainer in mid-December to help him get over a few nervous habits he exhibited after emigrating from Brazil. But instead of...
padailypost.com
Mudslide damages house, closes road
A mudslide damaged a house and closed a road in Belmont today (Jan. 14), but no injuries were reported. After days of near-constant rain, the hillside at 2847 San Juan Blvd. gave way today. San Juan between Cipriani Boulevard and Monte Cresta Drive are now closed. Police are telling motorists to use alternate routes.
Seaside Police arrest suspect, girlfriend in deadly hit and run investigation
SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Seaside Police have arrested a 62-year-old man and his girlfriend for their involvement in a deadly hit and run crash that claimed the life of a woman believed to be homeless. Police said William Hopkins allegedly confessed to being behind the wheel of a blue Audi that collided into a woman The post Seaside Police arrest suspect, girlfriend in deadly hit and run investigation appeared first on KION546.
KTVU FOX 2
Woman struck and killed by falling tree while jogging in Golden Gate Park
SAN FRANCISCO - A woman was struck and killed by a falling tree at Golden Gate Park Saturday evening. San Francisco police said they were called to the park at approximately 5:15 p.m. to check on someone laying on the sidewalk near John F Kennedy Dr and 30th Avenue. When...
Garbage truck backs up and kills Gonzales man
GONZALES, Calif. (KION-TV)- CHP confirms that one man is dead after a garbage truck backed into him at the Johnson Canyon Sanitary Landfill Wednesday morning. This incident happened at 10:15 a.m., and CHP said no arrests had been made and that drugs and alcohol were not factors in this incident. CHP said since this occurred on The post Garbage truck backs up and kills Gonzales man appeared first on KION546.
pasadenaweekly.com
Pasadena father arrested after driving family off cliff
Dharmesh A. Patel of Pasadena was arrested on Jan. 2 after he and his family were recovered at the base of a cliff off Route 1 just south of San Francisco. Patel has been charged with child endangerment and attempted murder of his 41-year-old wife and two children, a 7-year-old daughter and a 4-year-old son.
KTVU FOX 2
Santa Clara Co. issues evacuation warning for watershed areas of Uvas Reservoir, Pacheco Pass River Basin
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. - Santa Clara County emergency response officials issued a new evacuation warning Friday evening for residents living in the watershed areas of the Uvas Reservoir, Pacheco Pass River Basin, and U.S. Highway 101 and Bolsa Road in the southern part of the county. The warning was...
pajaronian.com
Evacuations underway after Corralitos Creek overflows again
Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s deputies and Caltrans workers closed Holohan Road and East Lake Avenue down altogether in the area on Jan. 14 as flood water gushed from Corralitos Creek into early afternoon. Hundreds of people flocked to the banks of Salsipuedes Creek for a close look at the...
actionnews5.com
VIDEO: Heavy rain creates massive sinkhole, closes highway in Northern California
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (Gray News/TMX) - A portion of State Route 92 in California’s San Mateo County was closed in both directions Thursday. According to the California Department of Transportation, a large sinkhole opened up overnight and forced the highway closure. The California Highway Patrol said it officially...
Flooding from storm destroys family-owned farm, home in Gilroy
GILROY -- A family that was left homeless with their livelihood ruined is trying to figure out their next move nearly a week after floodwaters overwhelmed the property they lease on Monterey Road right off Highway 101 in Gilroy.The home was one of the first to be submerged during the storm on January 9th. Mud, water and debris were pretty much everywhere. The flood knocked over furniture and tossed just about everything several yards. Maria Morales said she had just left to get gas with her kids. "She's really sad to see her house like this," said Maria Morales through interpreter Alicia...
Knife-wielding man arrested after 5-hour Mountain View standoff
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) — A Mountain View man was arrested on Thursday after a long standoff with police, the Mountain View Police Department wrote in a press release. Police were originally called to an apartment in the 300 block of Escuela Avenue for a report that Marvin Suchite, 20, attempted to stab a family […]
KTVU FOX 2
Felton Grove evacuated amid severe flooding
FELTON GROVE, Calif. - The latest wave of rain prompted Santa Cruz County officials to issue an evacuation order for the community of Felton Grove on Saturday morning. The San Lorenzo River hit 21.7 feet in the Santa Cruz Mountains community, just one inch shy of "major flood stage", according to the National Weather Service.
KTVU FOX 2
Surveillance video shows moment Tesla S brakes on Bay Bridge before 8-car pileup
OAKLAND, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol has released a series of surveillance videos showing the moment a Tesla Model S changed lanes and braked on the Bay Bridge on Thanksgiving, causing an eight-car pileup. The videos show a close-up look at what happened on Nov. 24, 2022, from several...
Partial road collapse prompts street closure in Pescadero
A partial road collapse amid extreme weather prompted a street closure in Pescadero on Saturday. The San Mateo County Fire Department announced just before 12:50 p.m. that Stage Road in the area of Pomponio Creek Road was closed due to the partial collapse. Video captured at the scene showed one side of the road dipping dangerously before a small landslide caused the asphalt to break away and fall partway down the hillside. A cause for the collapse was not immediately known, and Stage Road was set to be closed for an indeterminate period as crews repaired the damage. The San Mateo County Fire Department also reported heavy rains flooded portions of Pescadero Creek Road near Bean Hollow Road, though no further road damage was immediately reported.
Elderly woman dies after being hit by fallen tree in SF's Golden Gate Park
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — An elderly woman died after being struck by a tree branch Saturday evening in Golden Gate Park, the San Francisco Police Department (SFFD) confirmed to KRON4. The incident happened a little after 5 p.m. near John F Kennedy Drive and 30th Avenue. The woman was jogging in the area before the […]
