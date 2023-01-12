ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ben Lomond, CA

KION News Channel 5/46

CHP Officer saves three inside car teetering over cliff at Boulder Creek

BOULDER CREEK, Calif. (KION-TV)- A California Highway Patrol Officer saved three people from falling over a cliff at 855 Old Mill Road on Friday. CHP Santa Cruz Officer Murphy arrived and calmly instructed them to leave the car safely. Nobody was hurt, and all three escaped the car. CHP Santa Cruz said the three occupants The post CHP Officer saves three inside car teetering over cliff at Boulder Creek appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Mother and her three children die in house fire, Indiana police say

A mom and her three children were killed in an early morning house fire in northeastern Indiana, state police say. Responding to a 911 call around 5 a.m. on Jan. 14, Fremont firefighters arrived to find a two-story house in flames, according to an Indiana State Police news release. As...
FREMONT, CA
NBC Bay Area

Driver Stranded in Water Near Pleasanton

A driver on Sunol Road near Pleasanton got stuck in floodwaters there Saturday afternoon. Cal Fire and Alameda County Fire tell NBC Bay Area this motorist was driving on Sunol Road close to the intersection with Koopmann Road. Firefighters said this woman told them she thought she could drive through the flooded roadway, but then became stuck in three feet of water.
PLEASANTON, CA
TheAlmanac

Missing-dog mystery sparks police investigation

Carolina Bruchilari wants her dog back. The Palo Alto resident thought her beloved German shepherd, Scott, would only be gone for two weeks when she entrusted him to a trainer in mid-December to help him get over a few nervous habits he exhibited after emigrating from Brazil. But instead of...
PALO ALTO, CA
padailypost.com

Mudslide damages house, closes road

A mudslide damaged a house and closed a road in Belmont today (Jan. 14), but no injuries were reported. After days of near-constant rain, the hillside at 2847 San Juan Blvd. gave way today. San Juan between Cipriani Boulevard and Monte Cresta Drive are now closed. Police are telling motorists to use alternate routes.
BELMONT, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Seaside Police arrest suspect, girlfriend in deadly hit and run investigation

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Seaside Police have arrested a 62-year-old man and his girlfriend for their involvement in a deadly hit and run crash that claimed the life of a woman believed to be homeless. Police said William Hopkins allegedly confessed to being behind the wheel of a blue Audi that collided into a woman The post Seaside Police arrest suspect, girlfriend in deadly hit and run investigation appeared first on KION546.
SEASIDE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Garbage truck backs up and kills Gonzales man

GONZALES, Calif. (KION-TV)- CHP confirms that one man is dead after a garbage truck backed into him at the Johnson Canyon Sanitary Landfill Wednesday morning. This incident happened at 10:15 a.m., and CHP said no arrests had been made and that drugs and alcohol were not factors in this incident. CHP said since this occurred on The post Garbage truck backs up and kills Gonzales man appeared first on KION546.
GONZALES, CA
pasadenaweekly.com

Pasadena father arrested after driving family off cliff

Dharmesh A. Patel of Pasadena was arrested on Jan. 2 after he and his family were recovered at the base of a cliff off Route 1 just south of San Francisco. Patel has been charged with child endangerment and attempted murder of his 41-year-old wife and two children, a 7-year-old daughter and a 4-year-old son.
PASADENA, CA
pajaronian.com

Evacuations underway after Corralitos Creek overflows again

Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s deputies and Caltrans workers closed Holohan Road and East Lake Avenue down altogether in the area on Jan. 14 as flood water gushed from Corralitos Creek into early afternoon. Hundreds of people flocked to the banks of Salsipuedes Creek for a close look at the...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Flooding from storm destroys family-owned farm, home in Gilroy

GILROY -- A family that was left homeless with their livelihood ruined is trying to figure out their next move nearly a week after floodwaters overwhelmed the property they lease on Monterey Road right off Highway 101 in Gilroy.The home was one of the first to be submerged during the storm on January 9th.  Mud, water and debris were pretty much everywhere. The flood knocked over furniture and tossed just about everything several yards. Maria Morales said she had just left to get gas with her kids. "She's really sad to see her house like this," said Maria Morales through interpreter Alicia...
GILROY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Felton Grove evacuated amid severe flooding

FELTON GROVE, Calif. - The latest wave of rain prompted Santa Cruz County officials to issue an evacuation order for the community of Felton Grove on Saturday morning. The San Lorenzo River hit 21.7 feet in the Santa Cruz Mountains community, just one inch shy of "major flood stage", according to the National Weather Service.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Partial road collapse prompts street closure in Pescadero

A partial road collapse amid extreme weather prompted a street closure in Pescadero on Saturday. The San Mateo County Fire Department announced just before 12:50 p.m. that Stage Road in the area of Pomponio Creek Road was closed due to the partial collapse. Video captured at the scene showed one side of the road dipping dangerously before a small landslide caused the asphalt to break away and fall partway down the hillside. A cause for the collapse was not immediately known, and Stage Road was set to be closed for an indeterminate period as crews repaired the damage. The San Mateo County Fire Department also reported heavy rains flooded portions of Pescadero Creek Road near Bean Hollow Road, though no further road damage was immediately reported.
PESCADERO, CA

