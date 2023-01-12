ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Natural disasters costing the U.S. billions every year

By Kirstin Garriss, CMG Washington News Bureau
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VRRqI_0kCgVo2K00

WASHINGTON D.C. — From tornadoes to wildfires and even a major drought, new federal data shows nearly 20 extreme weather events last year each caused more $1 billion in destruction.

“These extremes have really ramped up and it’s not just the high frequency. It’s a high diversity of extremes across many parts of the country,” said Adam Smith, applied climatologist at NOAA.

This latest data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows these extreme weather events caused about $165 billion in destruction last year alone.

But that’s not even the final total! NOAA officials say they’re still calculating the damage from last month’s snowstorm that hit the Northeast.

“The costs, the frequency of these extremes, our vulnerability to them. These are all trends are kind of going in the wrong direction,” said Smith.

Smith said Hurricane Ian was the most costly weather event last year after it caused nearly $113 billion in damages. The hurricane devastated Florida at the end of September.

“Climate change is supercharging some of these extremes that lead to billion-dollar disaster,” said Smith.

Smith said they’re tracking only several weeks between each major disaster. That means recovery is slower and potentially more expensive.

“Wherever you live, you know, think about your vulnerabilities, your exposures, events that have happened in the past, because it’s possible they could happen again

There is also a human cost from these natural disasters.

Across the country we saw heroic efforts to save people after these storms. Still, NOAA says more than 470 people lost their lives during extreme weather events last year.

Over the last seven years combined, NOAA says these extreme disasters caused more than $1 trillion in damages!

©2023 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
126K+
Followers
148K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy