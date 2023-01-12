ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Encinitas, CA

Public access at Stonesteps Beach closed

By Amber Coakley
 3 days ago

ENCINITAS, Calif. — The access stairs at Stonesteps Beach are closed until further notice, the City of Encinitas announced Wednesday.

According to the city’s structural engineer, the main support beam for the upper deck and lower stairs of Stonesteps is “structurally unsafe.” Officials say the structure will remain closed until an assessment is complete and repairs are made.

The popular beach pathway will be strictly prohibited until the structure is deemed safe. In the meantime, the city has advised residents and visitors to use Beacon’s or Moonlight Beach until the staircase is reopened.

Encinitas is located along six miles of Pacific Ocean coastline in North County.

