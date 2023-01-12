Read full article on original website
advantagenews.com
Ricky Daniels
Ricky Earl Daniels, 63, of Granite City, Illinois, passed away at 11:12 p.m. on Monday, January 9, 2023, at Granite Nursing and Rehab in Granite City. He was born January 30, 1959, in Granite City, a son of the late Earl Eugene and Ethel (Cox) Daniels. Ricky worked at Denny’s in Pontoon Beach and Glen Carbon with several years of service as a cook. He enjoyed his days of fishing, playing cards, wrestling and was a car enthusiast. He will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his family and friends. He is survived by two daughters, Valerie (Krystal) Radcliff of Cottage Hills and Richelle (Robert) Snodgrass of Jessup, Georgia; five grandchildren, Hailey, Amree and Skylar Snodgrass and Averyanna and Paisleigh Holtmann; a brother, Willis (Brenda) Daniesl of Granite City, three sisters, Mary Lake of White Hall, Marla Sprong of Winchester and Michelle Lane of Springfield; nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Raymond Daniels.
advantagenews.com
Steven Winiecki
Steven “Elf” Winiecki, 66, passed away at 6:51am on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at St. Louis University Hospital. He was born on September 4, 1956, in Chicago, the son of the late Alex and Pauline (Pflaumer) Winiecki. He married the former Cindy Roach on May 26, 1990, in Sauget, and she survives. Other survivors include two daughters and a son in law: Angela Koszyk of Plainfield, Illinois, Jennifer and Kevin Hancock of Bethalto, a son: Dan Winiecki of Bethalto, three grandchildren: Sean Koszyk, Austin Koszyk, Emma Jo Winiecki, a brother and sister in law: Alex and Rani Winiecki, nephew: Robb and Tricia Winiecki : niece: Suzanne and Chris Callan, five great nieces Morgan, Emma, and Alexandra Winiecki, Samantha and Colette Callan and many other extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a nephew: Michael Winiecki.
advantagenews.com
Margot Wolff
Mrs. Margot Elisabeth Wolff of Alton, Illinois, passed peacefully from this life on the evening of January 5, 2023 in Alton. She was born on July 12, 1931 in Eastern Prussia. Her late husband of more than 30 years, Robert M. Wolff preceded her in eternal rest. Also preceding her in death were her sisters, Eleanor Cantrell, Christel Nakano, and her brother, Winfried Steffens. Mrs. Wolff is survived by: Gunter Steffens of Winden, Germany; Gudrun Herrmann of Karisruhe, Germany, Wolfgang Karwatzki of Rheinstetten-Morsch, Germany; five children, Margot, Peggy, Robert, Michael, and Mark; six grandchildren, Tracie, William, Zachary, Rachel, Freya, and Eowyn; two great-grandchildren, William and Collier; and a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews. Mrs. Wolff devoted her life to supporting her husband’s career in the US Army. She also volunteered with the Boy Scouts of America where she served as a den mother in Pack 45. A significant amount of her time was dedicated to multiple philanthropic pursuits including , the Elm Street Presbyterian Quilters, and working with Goodwill at its North Alton store.
advantagenews.com
Godfrey couple celebrates 75th anniversary
A Godfrey couple recently celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary. David and Mary Wells were honored during a family celebration. They were married in Meadowbrook just days after they both turned 18 years old. According to their daughter Dee Cunningham, the two met when they were just 15 in the lobby...
advantagenews.com
Craig Athmer
Craig A. Athmer, age 57 of Highland, IL, died Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at his home surrounded by family in Highland, IL. He was born on Sunday, May 9, 1965, in Belleville, IL, the son of Cyril and Thelma (nee Fuhler) Athmer. On Saturday, April 15, 1989, he married Melissa...
advantagenews.com
Werts makes donation to WRPD
Last year, Dwight Werts of Werts Welding & Tank Service Inc. approached the Wood River Police Department, offering to provide a grant for the department to purchase a piece of equipment. That grant has been used to purchase a speed trailer that will be moved around the community for speed control.
advantagenews.com
Alton NAACP will mark MLK Day Sunday
The annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration Service in Alton is Sunday. This is the 43rd year the Alton Chapter of the NAACP has sponsored a service, which will be held at the Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church on Amelia Street in Alton at 3pm Sunday. Alton NAACP President Michael...
advantagenews.com
Neighbor Night event to focus on river mussels
Th at the National Great Rivers Research and Education Center’s field station in East Alton. Illinois River Watch will be premiering a short film called “Biodiversity of Freshwater Mussels: Community Science in Action.”. Hannah Griffis is coordinator of volunteer programs for Illinois River Watch:. The field station (at...
advantagenews.com
Flood map open house this week in Wood River
Federal emergency management representatives will be at Wood River Public Library on Wednesday and Thursday evenings January 18 and 19 to explain new flood maps to residents of Madison, Saint Clair, and Monroe counties. The open houses run from 5:30 until 7:30 PM. Once the maps take effect, they will...
advantagenews.com
Rural hospitals planning for tough 2023
One-point-four million Illinoisians depend on small rural hospitals for care, but most under-25-bed hospitals are fighting to keep their doors open. Randall Dauby is CEO of Pinckneyville Community Hospital, a critical care hospital with 21 inpatient beds in southern Illinois. “Small rural hospitals are struggling to the point where many...
advantagenews.com
Haine announces murder conviction in fatal shooting
An Alton man has been found guilty of first-degree murder in an October 2020 shooting in downtown Alton. 30-year-old Charlton K. Merchant of Alton will be sentenced at a later date. He fatally shot 34-year-old Terence L. Hicks of Madison in the 300 block of State Street in the early morning hours of October 11, 2020.
advantagenews.com
Gun ban phone scam making rounds in Illinois
The Madison County Sheriff’s Department wants us to make you aware of a phone scam involving the assault weapons ban signed into law in Illinois. The Illinois Sheriffs Association says someone is using its name and opposition to the new law to try and take money from unsuspecting donors.
advantagenews.com
River traffic backed up for repairs to lock & dam
There’s about a 36-hour wait for barges locking through the Mel Price Locks and Dam in Alton. Repairs are being made to the longer of the two chambers. The 1200 foot chamber suffered damage that needs to be fixed, so that leaves only the 600 foot chamber in service.
advantagenews.com
Charges filed after high school threat
A 19-year-old Glen Carbon man is being held in the Madison County Jail, charged with two counts of falsely making a terrorist threat (class 1 felony) and one count of disorderly conduct (class 4 felony). Spencer T. Hurley is implicated in the threat against Edwardsville High School on Tuesday. According...
advantagenews.com
Catalytic converter thieves hit Belleville bus yard
The Belleville School District 201 is reporting 17 of their smaller school busses were hit overnight by catalytic converter thieves. Access to the bus yard on Mascoutah Avenue was apparently made by cutting through a fence on the back of the property. Different busses had to be pressed into service,...
advantagenews.com
Charge filed in Collinsville double homicide case
As the investigation continues into the early New Year's Day killings in the parking lot of a Collinsville bar, one person has been charged with a crime. Collinsville Police announced Wednesday that 22-year-old Edgar Torres-Granado of Granite City faces a Class 4 felony count of mob action. His bail was set at $50,000, which he has since posted.
