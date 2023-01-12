A meal at a Michelin three-star restaurant has always included a premium price tag, but heading into 2023, these temples of gastronomy are commanding prices never seen before. All across the country, restaurants have had to raise costs thanks to various factors: the tight labor market, the war in Ukraine, a slowed-down global supply chain. It’s especially acute at the country’s very best fine dining establishments because of how labor intensive these restaurants tend to be. You need plenty of hands to hold all those tweezers, after all. In New York, for example, Thomas Keller’s Per Se is raising its base...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 9 DAYS AGO