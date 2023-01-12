ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

shefinds

TGI Fridays Is Facing A Lawsuit After Their Mozzarella Sticks Allegedly Found To Be Missing Mozzarella

When biting into a mozzarella stick (from TGI Friday’s or elsewhere), one might expect the actual titular cheese to be within the fried fast food classic. As reported by the Washington Post, a federal judge ruled late last month that a lawsuit may go on by someone who claims her bags of TGI Friday’s-branded ‘Mozzarella Sticks Snacks’ contained cheddar within them, and not mozzarella.
ILLINOIS STATE
TODAY.com

A restaurant hardly had any customers. Then a TikToker reviewed the food and everything changed

A Las Vegas pizzeria has been blessed with a boon of business thanks to a TikToker on the rise. On Jan. 3, TikTok food reviewer Keith Lee shared a video to his many millions of followers that would change the fate of Frankensons, a Las Vegas restaurant that serves pizza, chicken wings and more. In the video, he recounts a story about how he came in one day and had a heartwarming experience with the owner, Frank Steele.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Distractify

TikTok: Restaurant Manager Says Man Orders "Extra Well Done" Filet, Then Complains It's Overcooked

There are so many videos on TikTok of servers sharing stories about some of their worst customers, and I just have one question for you difficult diners: Who raised you?. Yes, sometimes a restaurant will mess up your order or your food will be delayed and you'll have to call your server over. But sometimes, everything is perfect, yet you still make it your mission to be a nuisance.
Salon

Noma, the best restaurant in the world, is set to close its doors in 2024

Noma, the Copenhagen "gastronomic mecca" widely considered to be the best restaurant in the world, is closing its doors for regular service in winter 2024. "To continue being noma, we must change. Therefore, dear guests and friends, we have some exciting news to share," the restaurant announced in an Instagram post on Monday. "Winter 2024 will be the last season of noma as we know it. We are beginning a new chapter; noma 3.0."
lonelyplanet.com

The best restaurant in the world is closing. Why fine dining is becoming unsustainable

René Redzepi has gained worldwide acclaim for his menu of seasonal, foraged, New Nordic innovations at noma, like this plankton cake © Salvador Maniquiz / Shutterstock. Toward the beginning of the recently released horror-comedy film The Menu – about a dreamy fine-dining experience turned nightmare – chef Julian Slowik, played by Ralph Fiennes, announces to the 12 privileged diners his one directive for the four-hour meal to come.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Mashed

Padma Lakshmi Called Out All Restaurant Owners After Noma's Closure

If you're keeping up with news from the food world, especially in the arena of fine dining, then you've probably heard that Noma is officially closing for good. This Copenhagen dining destination, a three-Michelin star eatery that was also named the best restaurant in the world on several occasions, was headed by chef René Redzepi. But Redzepi, who has previously copped to acting like a bully toward his staff, says that the restaurant's model "just doesn't work" in many ways — "Financially and emotionally, as an employer and as a human being" (via The New York Times).
Robb Report

Eating at a Michelin-Starred Restaurant Is More Expensive Than Ever Before

A meal at a Michelin three-star restaurant has always included a premium price tag, but heading into 2023, these temples of gastronomy are commanding prices never seen before. All across the country, restaurants have had to raise costs thanks to various factors: the tight labor market, the war in Ukraine, a slowed-down global supply chain. It’s especially acute at the country’s very best fine dining establishments because of how labor intensive these restaurants tend to be. You need plenty of hands to hold all those tweezers, after all. In New York, for example, Thomas Keller’s Per Se is raising its base...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nrn.com

Menu Tracker: New items from Dunkin’, Papa John’s, and Taco Bell

Dunkin’ has released its darkest roast yet, along with other assorted seasonal fare, Papa John’s has teamed up with Oreo to make a new dessert treat, and Taco Bell is retooling various items such as new versions of its chicken burrito. Sonic Drive-In is continuing with its variations...
CNBC

This restaurant started as a Mexican beach-side taco stand in a $3,000 VW bus—soon, it could come to a block near you

In 2006, Dario Wolos was selling tacos out of a converted Volkswagen van in the Mexican beach town Playa del Carmen. The food truck, called Tacombi, has come a long way since then. Today, it's a fast-casual Mexican restaurant chain with 15 locations across New York, Miami and Washington, D.C. It has $27.5 million in funding from Shake Shack founder Danny Meyer's investment fund, fueling a rapid expansion plan across the U.S. — Shake Shack-style — to 75 total locations by 2026.
WASHINGTON, DC
New York Post

Celebrity chef David Chang blasts Costco’s ‘disgusting’ rotisserie chicken

David Chang, the celebrity chef who founded the Michelin-starred Momofuku restaurant, isn’t a big fan of Costco’s rotisserie chicken. “I got a hot take,” Chang said during this week’s edition of “The David Chang Show” podcast. “I think the Costco chicken is the worst rotisserie chicken,” he said. “They’re not good. They’re not seasoned.”  Chang continued: “The reason why it’s important to have it properly seasoned is, you might eat it the next day cold — and it’s gotta taste good cold.” “And there’s something about all the nitrates and all the crap they pump into that chicken that makes that chicken breast even more...

