Read full article on original website
Related
TGI Fridays Is Facing A Lawsuit After Their Mozzarella Sticks Allegedly Found To Be Missing Mozzarella
When biting into a mozzarella stick (from TGI Friday’s or elsewhere), one might expect the actual titular cheese to be within the fried fast food classic. As reported by the Washington Post, a federal judge ruled late last month that a lawsuit may go on by someone who claims her bags of TGI Friday’s-branded ‘Mozzarella Sticks Snacks’ contained cheddar within them, and not mozzarella.
TODAY.com
A restaurant hardly had any customers. Then a TikToker reviewed the food and everything changed
A Las Vegas pizzeria has been blessed with a boon of business thanks to a TikToker on the rise. On Jan. 3, TikTok food reviewer Keith Lee shared a video to his many millions of followers that would change the fate of Frankensons, a Las Vegas restaurant that serves pizza, chicken wings and more. In the video, he recounts a story about how he came in one day and had a heartwarming experience with the owner, Frank Steele.
This Is The Best Restaurant In California, According To Guy Fieri
After visiting over 1,250 restaurants nationwide, the “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” host say this is the best place to eat in all of California.
TikTok: Restaurant Manager Says Man Orders "Extra Well Done" Filet, Then Complains It's Overcooked
There are so many videos on TikTok of servers sharing stories about some of their worst customers, and I just have one question for you difficult diners: Who raised you?. Yes, sometimes a restaurant will mess up your order or your food will be delayed and you'll have to call your server over. But sometimes, everything is perfect, yet you still make it your mission to be a nuisance.
The Best Florida Restaurant Featured On 'Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives’
If you want to hope on the road to Flavortown, Mashed mapped out every state's best restaurant featured on DDD.
Noma, the best restaurant in the world, is set to close its doors in 2024
Noma, the Copenhagen "gastronomic mecca" widely considered to be the best restaurant in the world, is closing its doors for regular service in winter 2024. "To continue being noma, we must change. Therefore, dear guests and friends, we have some exciting news to share," the restaurant announced in an Instagram post on Monday. "Winter 2024 will be the last season of noma as we know it. We are beginning a new chapter; noma 3.0."
lonelyplanet.com
The best restaurant in the world is closing. Why fine dining is becoming unsustainable
René Redzepi has gained worldwide acclaim for his menu of seasonal, foraged, New Nordic innovations at noma, like this plankton cake © Salvador Maniquiz / Shutterstock. Toward the beginning of the recently released horror-comedy film The Menu – about a dreamy fine-dining experience turned nightmare – chef Julian Slowik, played by Ralph Fiennes, announces to the 12 privileged diners his one directive for the four-hour meal to come.
Here are the 11 American restaurants that made it on the "Best Pizzas in the World" list
Contrary to popular belief, you don't have to book a ticket to Italy to enjoy really good artisanal pizza. There's plenty of top-rated pizzerias here in the states — 11, to be specific, made it onto Big 7 Travel's newly released "50 Best Pizzas in the World" list. The...
Longstanding Red Lobster Location, Announced as Temporarily Closed, Will Not Be Reopening and is Now Permanently Closed
The entity has been confirmed by the company as permanently shuttered. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ClevelandJewishNews.com and KSDK.com.
This is the best SC restaurant Guy Fieri ever visited on his show, new ranking shows. Check it out
This restaurant is known for its amazing chicken and waffles. Are you ready for a visit to flavor town?
Padma Lakshmi Called Out All Restaurant Owners After Noma's Closure
If you're keeping up with news from the food world, especially in the arena of fine dining, then you've probably heard that Noma is officially closing for good. This Copenhagen dining destination, a three-Michelin star eatery that was also named the best restaurant in the world on several occasions, was headed by chef René Redzepi. But Redzepi, who has previously copped to acting like a bully toward his staff, says that the restaurant's model "just doesn't work" in many ways — "Financially and emotionally, as an employer and as a human being" (via The New York Times).
Eating at a Michelin-Starred Restaurant Is More Expensive Than Ever Before
A meal at a Michelin three-star restaurant has always included a premium price tag, but heading into 2023, these temples of gastronomy are commanding prices never seen before. All across the country, restaurants have had to raise costs thanks to various factors: the tight labor market, the war in Ukraine, a slowed-down global supply chain. It’s especially acute at the country’s very best fine dining establishments because of how labor intensive these restaurants tend to be. You need plenty of hands to hold all those tweezers, after all. In New York, for example, Thomas Keller’s Per Se is raising its base...
nrn.com
Menu Tracker: New items from Dunkin’, Papa John’s, and Taco Bell
Dunkin’ has released its darkest roast yet, along with other assorted seasonal fare, Papa John’s has teamed up with Oreo to make a new dessert treat, and Taco Bell is retooling various items such as new versions of its chicken burrito. Sonic Drive-In is continuing with its variations...
Popeye's Is Bringing Back Popular Menu Items Nationwide - Available Until February 12 Only!
Popeyes is starting the new year by bringing back some popular menu items for a limited time. The Ghost Pepper Wings, Strawberry Cheesecake Cup, and Blueberry Lemon Pie are all available at participating locations until February 12. These items were previously offered on the menu and have been brought back by popular demand.
IHOP Slammed by TikToker for Creating Fake DoorDash Restaurants to Sell Low-Effort Food
Ghost Kitchens have become increasingly popular ever since the surge in online food ordering through delivery applications like DoorDash, GrubHub, and Uber Eats. The concept is a simple one: someone has food that they want to sell but they necessarily don't want to have a restaurant location, kitchen, or dining space to prepare said food.
Subway Reportedly Exploring a Sale, Following Years-Long Losses of Thousands of Restaurants
The entity had lost thousands of locations in recent years. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:GrouperSandwich.com, ScrapeHero.com, and NRN.com.
CNBC
This restaurant started as a Mexican beach-side taco stand in a $3,000 VW bus—soon, it could come to a block near you
In 2006, Dario Wolos was selling tacos out of a converted Volkswagen van in the Mexican beach town Playa del Carmen. The food truck, called Tacombi, has come a long way since then. Today, it's a fast-casual Mexican restaurant chain with 15 locations across New York, Miami and Washington, D.C. It has $27.5 million in funding from Shake Shack founder Danny Meyer's investment fund, fueling a rapid expansion plan across the U.S. — Shake Shack-style — to 75 total locations by 2026.
Celebrity chef David Chang blasts Costco’s ‘disgusting’ rotisserie chicken
David Chang, the celebrity chef who founded the Michelin-starred Momofuku restaurant, isn’t a big fan of Costco’s rotisserie chicken. “I got a hot take,” Chang said during this week’s edition of “The David Chang Show” podcast. “I think the Costco chicken is the worst rotisserie chicken,” he said. “They’re not good. They’re not seasoned.” Chang continued: “The reason why it’s important to have it properly seasoned is, you might eat it the next day cold — and it’s gotta taste good cold.” “And there’s something about all the nitrates and all the crap they pump into that chicken that makes that chicken breast even more...
Narcity
A Vancouver Restaurant Was Just Ranked As One Of The Best Italian Dining Spots In The World
Calling all pasta lovers! A Vancouver restaurant was just ranked as one of the best places for Italian eats in the entire world. Cioppino's Mediterranean Grill scored 33rd place out of 50, on 50 Top Italy's "The Best Italian Restaurants In The World 2023" list. The local Italian restaurant has...
Comments / 0