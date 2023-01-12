Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Netflix Just Added One of the Best Action Movies of the Past Decade
A slew of new content has been added to Netflix to kickstart a new month but among the titles they've added is one of the best action films of the past decade, The Raid 2. The 2014 Indonesian action thriller film, a sequel to 2011's breakout The Raid: Redemption, is now available for streaming on the service, and while it's worth seeking out its predecessor, those eager for a great time (albeit a very violent one) would do good to seek it out. Some other notable movies that Netflix has added this week include Tom Cruise's Minority Report, the classic musical Grease, the first five films in the Rocky franchise, the fan-favorite Edgar Wright movie Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, and the classic action film Top Gun.
Popculture
Johnny Depp Movies Being Pulled From Netflix This Weekend
Johnny Depp has two movies that are being pulled from Netflix this weekend, giving fans just days to stream them once more before they disappear from the streamer. Come the new year, Chocolat (2000) and Blow (2001) will not be available to watch on Netflix. However, fans will still be able to watch Depp's Oscar-nominated crime drama, Donnie Brasco, which co-stars Al Pacino and the late Anne Heche.
Actors Who Refused Roles In Christopher Nolan Movies
Today, Christopher Nolan is one of the biggest directors in Hollywood, a filmmaker who stars big and small clamor to work with. His 2023 magnum opus, the biopic, "Oppenheimer," assembles a stacked roster of talent that includes veteran A-listers like Robert Downey Jr. and Matt Damon, hot up-and-comers like Jack Quaid and Florence Pugh, and even some of his favorite returning collaborators like Cillian Murphy and Gary Oldman. Known for much more than his blockbuster "Batman" trilogy, Nolan has been lauded for sci-fi masterpieces like "Inception," historical epics such as "Dunkirk," and thrillers like "Memento."
Business Insider
These 8 movies flopped in theaters, but you should still check them out. Here's how.
From "Babylon" to "The Fabelmans," these movies didn't attract audiences to theaters in droves. But they're still worth watching.
The Real Reason Cloverfield’s Plot Details Didn’t Leak Online During Filming
15 years ago, Cloverfield took the world by surprise, but that process wasn't easy.
wegotthiscovered.com
The history behind an infamously tortured remake is infinitely more interesting than the movie itself
Hollywood history is littered with disastrous productions that suffer from turmoil at every turn, but few have experienced a more sustained barrage of bad luck than the infamous remake of The Island of Dr. Moreau, the 1996 version that marked the third live-action adaptation of H.G. Wells’ iconic sci-fi story.
‘A Man Called Otto‘: Read The Screenplay For Tom Hanks-Starring Remake Of A Swedish Hit
Editor’s note: Deadline’s Read the Screenplay series debuts and celebrates the scripts of films that will factor in this year’s movie awards races. David Magee had two pieces of source material to work from for A Man Called Otto, the Marc Forster-directed Columbia Pictures remake of the hit Swedish film A Man Called Ove. That original pic, which scored two Oscar nominations in 2017, was written and directed by Hannes Holm and based on Fredrik Backman’s 2014 New York Times bestselling novel. In all instances, the plot centers on a curmudgeonly man — in the latest case played by Tom Hanks as Otto, not Ove,...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Marlowe’ trailer teases Liam Neeson’s 100th film as the must-see noir thriller of the year
What a career Liam Neeson has had; from Schindler’s List to Star Wars to Batman Begins to his flagship role as Bryan Mills in the Taken franchise, Neeson has surely booked his ticket to the cinematic history books; a fitting accomplishment, considering he kicked off his film career in 1978 playing none other than Jesus Christ himself.
Box Office: ‘Avatar 2’ and ‘M3GAN’ Rule Again as Tom Hanks Drama ‘A Man Called Otto’ Beats Expectations
Movie theater operators owe a debt of gratitude to the Na’vi and the new queen of artificial intelligence. January tends to be a slow time of year at the box office. Yet James Cameron’s blockbuster sequel “Avatar: The Way of Water” and Universal’s viral horror movie “M3GAN” continue to slay in North America, prevailing over three new nationwide releases during the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend. “Avatar 2” remained in first place, for the fifth consecutive weekend, with $31.1 million from 4,045 theaters over the traditional three-day period and an estimated $38.5 million through Monday. Just how popular has “The Way...
msn.com
Quentin Tarantino names seven ‘perfect’ movies
Quentin Tarantino has named seven “unassailable” movies. The director appeared on an October episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live to promote his newly released book Cinema Speculation. In his book – which is described as part-memoir, part-Hollywood history, and part-film theory – Tarantino writes that there are “very few...
Variety
Steven Spielberg‘s ’The Fabelmans’ Gets Prestige Drama Treatment in India Release by Reliance Entertainment (EXCLUSIVE)
Reliance Entertainment will release Steven Spielberg’s awards season contender “The Fabelmans” on Feb. 10 across India. The India release is significant because, even though U.S. movies have grown their market share to around 11% of the box office, the vast majority of it is dominated by Hollywood franchises, superhero films or creature features, which are dubbed into several local languages. Prestige dramas, such as “The Fabelmans,” when they do get released, are only shown in their original English versions. A deeply personal portrait of a 20th century American childhood, “The Fabelmans” is a cinematic memory of the forces and family that...
Glass Onion is now Netflix's fifth biggest film of all time
The Knives Out sequel is a hit for the streamer
theplaylist.net
‘Marlowe’ Trailer: Liam Neeson Stars In His 100th Movie From ‘The Big Sleep’ Director Neil Jordan
Any film noir lover knows the names of novelist Raymond Chandler and his hardboiled detective, Philip Marlowe, go hand in hand with the film genre. And over the decades, there’s been several timeless renditions of Marlowe onscreen, from Humphrey Bogart and Dick Powell‘s seminal performances in “The Big Sleep” and “Murder, My Sweet” to Elliott Gould‘s off-beat take in 1973’s “The Long Goodbye.” Now Liam Neeson takes a crack at the character, in his 100th film role, in “Marlowe,” in theaters this Valentine’s Day weekend.
A sequel to the movie "Twister" is coming July 2024
A release date for the sequel of Twister has been announced and will come to theatres on July 19, 2024. Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment will team up to develop the sequel titled Twisters with co-financing of the film from Warner Bros. Entertainment. Mark L Smith, the writer of The Revenant has written the script for this new sequel. Universal and Amblin Entertainment were originally talking to director Joseph Kosinski to direct this movie, the director of Top Gun: Maverick, but he passed on the offer to continue work on a Formula One movie starring Brad Pitt according to Kevin Fraser of JoBlo. It has recently been announced that Lee Isaac Chung, who directed Minari will likely be the director of this film.
Collider
The 10 Best Harrison Ford Movies, Ranked According to IMDb
Harrison Ford is largely known for playing iconic franchise characters, Han Solo and Indiana Jones as well as starring in hit films such as Witness, The Fugitive and Blade Runner. Ford continues to captivate audiences with his most recent role as Jacob Dutton in the newest Yellowstone spin-off series,1923 alongside Oscar-winner, Helen Mirren.
Collider
10 Best Movies Directed By Former Western Actors, Ranked According to IMDb
One of the oldest genres in film history, the Western is a story that has been told and retold for over 100 years. Peaking in popularity in the 1940s and 50s, through recent successes like The Power of the Dog and Nope, the Western film is making a comeback in Hollywood.
ComicBook
Cloverfield "Confirmed" as a Secret Prequel to Escape From New York by Matt Reeves (Exclusive)
One of the most memorable scenes in 2008's Cloverfield is a scene in which the head of the Statue of Liberty is tossed through the streets of New York City by a giant monster, while an iconic element of John Carpenter's 1981 film Escape from New York is how the poster similarly features the head of the statue. Cloverfield director Matt Reeves recently detailed that the poster for the Kurt Russell-starring film served as inspiration for his film, then joked that his film was secretly a prequel to the sci-fi film. Cloverfield will be landing on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray in honor of its 15th anniversary.
2023 Oscars: Has ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Done Enough to Win Over VFX Voters?
“Avatar: The Way of Water” is too much of a juggernaut to lose the VFX Oscar — and senior VFX supervisor Joe Letteri from Wētā FX made a persuasive case for why it’s the frontrunner during Saturday’s “bake-off” at the Academy Museum, where Visual Effects Branch members watched presentations and Q&A sessions that will help determine the five nominees set to be announced January 24. Instead, the big question surrounding the category has been whether or not the high-flying “Top Gun: Maverick” has the right stuff to get nominated: Its VFX team, led by production supervisor Ryan Tudhope, was under...
Michael Bay Has Gotten A Lawyer Involved After Story Claimed He’d Been Charged With Killing A Pigeon
Michael Bay has enlisted a lawyer after a story claimed that he'd been charged with killing a pigeon
‘Top Gun: Maverick’s Joseph Kosinski ‘Blown Away’ by Military Sacrifice After Two Weeks on Aircraft Carrier
Top Gun: Maverick was a fan-favorite across the board this year. Those who loved the original 1986 blockbuster were flocking to theaters all summer. Many fans eagerly showing up to catch the long-awaited sequel to the popular Tom Cruise flick multiple times. However, Maverick was so into the magic of what Top Gun is, that even those who missed the first – or weren’t around in its heyday – found the film intriguing, intense, and just plain fun.
