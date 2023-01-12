ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lompoc, CA

Plane makes emergency landing on Central Coast highway

By Janene Scully
The Tribune
 3 days ago

A small plane made an emergency landing on Highway 246 between Buellton and Lompoc Wednesday afternoon, according to emergency dispatch reports.

At approximately 12:30 p.m., emergency crews from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department , the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office and the California Highway Patrol were alerted to the incident on the 4300 block of Highway 246 near Tularosa Road.

No one was injured, according to CHP Officer Michael Griffith.

The single-engine airplane was moved out of the roadway and onto private ranch property nearby so it wasn’t interfering with traffic, Griffith said.

It’s not known why the plane made the emergency landing, he added.

