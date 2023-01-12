With U.S. military analysts anticipating a Chinese attack on Taiwan sooner rather than later, possibly within a 2023-2027 window , the U.S. urgently needs more warships, submarines and long range missiles. The size of the People's Liberation Army and the short 80 mile distance between China and Taiwan means that U.S. forces would be out-scaled badly in any war. Unlike Japan , however, Taiwan's own defensive measures remain absurdly inadequate . Making matters worse, the U.S. military faces two key obstructions to its increased readiness for war.

3 DAYS AGO