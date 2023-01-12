Read full article on original website
Related
Navy Times
Future Navy destroyer to bear name of Medal of Honor recipient
A Navy destroyer is going to bear the name of a Medal of Honor recipient from Massachusetts who was severely wounded but continued to direct sailors who repelled an enemy attack in Vietnam. An Arleigh Burke destroyer will be named for retired Navy Capt. Thomas Gunning Kelley, Navy Secretary Carlos...
Navy Times
Navy testing alternative crewing model amid shortages, says SWO boss
The Navy is testing an alternative crewing model that could apply to the entire fleet to improve manning shortages, but the service needs to somehow bolster recruiting efforts to remedy deficits, according to the commander of Naval Surface Forces. There are about 9,000 operational sea-duty gaps, with the highest gaps...
US would lose a FIFTH of its military with 2 carriers & 700 jets blitzed in war with China over Taiwan, simulation shows
CHINA would sink least US two aircraft carriers and destroy hundreds of American aircraft in a war over Taiwan, a new wargame has predicted. The short but brutally intense conflict would see around a fifth of US carriers and combat planes destroyed, as well as least 20 other warships, according to the chilling scenario.
Unidentified Aerial Phenomena: Top US Spy Agency Reveals 366 New Reports of Bizarre Aerial Activity
The Office of Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) has reported that 366 new cases of unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP) have been reported to U.S. intelligence agencies since March 2021. NBC 5 reports this brings the total number of reported cases to 510, with 144 cases documented over the previous 17 years. The majority of the reports came from U.S. Navy and U.S. Air Force aviators and operators who witnessed the UAPs during their service duties.
msn.com
Ukrainian MiGs Firing Radar-Fuzed Rockets—Just The Thing For Shooting Down Russian Drones
The United States has pledged to Ukraine a consignment of Zuni unguided rockets. There are two ways the Ukrainians could use them—firing them from the air at targets on the ground, or from the air at targets that also are in the air. The latter tactic was all the...
msn.com
It Took Just Two Weeks For One Of The Ukrainian Army’s Newest Brigades To Get American-Made M-2 Fighting Vehicles
Just two weeks after the administration of U.S. president Joe Biden announced it would donate 50 M-2 Bradley fighting vehicles, a Ukrainian army brigade has begun training on the vehicles. And not just any brigade—the 47th Assault Brigade. A new, all-volunteer unit that’s hastening the Ukrainian army’s evolution into a...
Navy Secretary says that US Navy may need to choose between arming itself or Ukraine
Navy Secretary Carlos del Toro admitted there are 'concerns' about America's weapons supply as the US continues to arm Ukraine at a conference on Wednesday.
defensenews.com
US Army rolls out Google collaboration suite to 180,000-plus personnel
McLEAN, Va. — The U.S. Army has provided Google Workspace, the search-and-software giant’s collaboration suite, to more than 180,000 personnel in the wake of email licensing shortfalls and other information-technology dilemmas. The tally, only expected to grow, comes about six months after the service started quietly testing the...
Navy Times
New DoD specs for firefighting foam, now free of ‘forever chemicals’
The Defense Department is officially requiring any new firefighting foam it buys to be made without per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, also known as PFAS, toxic chemicals associated with a host of health issues and known to have contaminated the ground water of dozens of military bases. The Pentagon published a...
Navy Times
House GOP demands State Dept turn over thousands of Afghanistan memos
House Republicans are launching their oversight into the chaotic withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan two years ago with a demand for thousands of documents related to State Department discussions about operations and planning there. Late Thursday evening, new House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, sent a...
Washington Examiner
'Where's the other four?' or why we need a defense industry revolution
With U.S. military analysts anticipating a Chinese attack on Taiwan sooner rather than later, possibly within a 2023-2027 window , the U.S. urgently needs more warships, submarines and long range missiles. The size of the People's Liberation Army and the short 80 mile distance between China and Taiwan means that U.S. forces would be out-scaled badly in any war. Unlike Japan , however, Taiwan's own defensive measures remain absurdly inadequate . Making matters worse, the U.S. military faces two key obstructions to its increased readiness for war.
msn.com
Wife of Navy officer jailed in Japan slams DoD for 'unimaginable' treatment: 'They've abandoned my husband'
Brittany Alkonis is sharing her account of the "unimaginable" treatment her family received since her husband, Navy Lt. Ridge Alkonis, suffered a medical emergency and lost control of their car while driving down Mt. Fuji. Brittany Alkonis speaks out on 'unimaginable' treatment after husband's arrest: 'They've abandoned' him. Navy Lt....
Comments / 0