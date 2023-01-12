ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Navy Times

Future Navy destroyer to bear name of Medal of Honor recipient

A Navy destroyer is going to bear the name of a Medal of Honor recipient from Massachusetts who was severely wounded but continued to direct sailors who repelled an enemy attack in Vietnam. An Arleigh Burke destroyer will be named for retired Navy Capt. Thomas Gunning Kelley, Navy Secretary Carlos...
SOMERVILLE, MA
Navy Times

Navy testing alternative crewing model amid shortages, says SWO boss

The Navy is testing an alternative crewing model that could apply to the entire fleet to improve manning shortages, but the service needs to somehow bolster recruiting efforts to remedy deficits, according to the commander of Naval Surface Forces. There are about 9,000 operational sea-duty gaps, with the highest gaps...
Larry Lease

Unidentified Aerial Phenomena: Top US Spy Agency Reveals 366 New Reports of Bizarre Aerial Activity

The Office of Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) has reported that 366 new cases of unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP) have been reported to U.S. intelligence agencies since March 2021. NBC 5 reports this brings the total number of reported cases to 510, with 144 cases documented over the previous 17 years. The majority of the reports came from U.S. Navy and U.S. Air Force aviators and operators who witnessed the UAPs during their service duties.
defensenews.com

US Army rolls out Google collaboration suite to 180,000-plus personnel

McLEAN, Va. — The U.S. Army has provided Google Workspace, the search-and-software giant’s collaboration suite, to more than 180,000 personnel in the wake of email licensing shortfalls and other information-technology dilemmas. The tally, only expected to grow, comes about six months after the service started quietly testing the...
Navy Times

New DoD specs for firefighting foam, now free of ‘forever chemicals’

The Defense Department is officially requiring any new firefighting foam it buys to be made without per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, also known as PFAS, toxic chemicals associated with a host of health issues and known to have contaminated the ground water of dozens of military bases. The Pentagon published a...
Navy Times

House GOP demands State Dept turn over thousands of Afghanistan memos

House Republicans are launching their oversight into the chaotic withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan two years ago with a demand for thousands of documents related to State Department discussions about operations and planning there. Late Thursday evening, new House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, sent a...
Washington Examiner

'Where's the other four?' or why we need a defense industry revolution

With U.S. military analysts anticipating a Chinese attack on Taiwan sooner rather than later, possibly within a 2023-2027 window , the U.S. urgently needs more warships, submarines and long range missiles. The size of the People's Liberation Army and the short 80 mile distance between China and Taiwan means that U.S. forces would be out-scaled badly in any war. Unlike Japan , however, Taiwan's own defensive measures remain absurdly inadequate . Making matters worse, the U.S. military faces two key obstructions to its increased readiness for war.

