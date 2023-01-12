ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panola County, TX

Officials: 2 arrested, 1 at large after East Texas chase, drugs found in suitcases in car

By Cynthia Miranda
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fn43L_0kCgVGDk00

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas ( KETK ) – Two people were arrested and officials are still looking for another person after a chase that spanned across two East Texas counties.

Man arrested after high-speed chase through Panola, Rusk counties

The Panola County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call around 7:59 a.m. on Thursday about a pursuit that had began in Nacogdoches County and was moving into Panola County on Highway 315.

Panola County deputies and officers with the Precinct 2 and Precinct 3 Constable’s Office also helped Nacogdoches and Rusk County law enforcement.

“The fleeing car was traveling at an excess of 100 mph and was passing multiple vehicles in an unsafe manner,” said Cutter Clinton, the Panola County Sheriff.

Deputies set up spikes on Highway 359 near Southside Baptist Church and constables set up spikes on Lasalle Parkway. The driver was able to avoid the spikes, and they allegedly swerved at a constable, who discharged their service pistol and shot the tires.

Motorcyclist dead after Hopkins County wreck

Carthage police continued the pursuit that moved into their city limits on Sabine Street. The suspect vehicle later slowed, and two passengers left the car and ran away.

One of the suspects was arrested, but authorities said they are still searching for the second person.

The driver continued to move south on Highway 59 South. The car stopped on County Road 414 due to the vehicle being damaged.

The driver was arrested without incident. Law enforcement said they searched the vehicle and found suitcases and boxes with prescription narcotics. The pursuit lasted about 20 minutes.

