Public meeting coming for busy Vermillion intersection
VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Changes could be coming to one busy intersection along State Road 63– but officials want to hear from the public first. The Indiana Department of Transportation is hosting a public forum regarding to changes to an intersection near “The Beef House restaurant,” and Interstate 74 on Jan. 25th at the American […]
Driver dies in Tippecanoe County crash early Saturday
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A driver who's believed to have crashed during the early morning hours Saturday was found dead at around 10 a.m. near the crash scene in far eastern Tippecanoe County. Investigators say at around 10 a.m. someone called 911 to report a vehicle in the ravine on...
Vigo County residents were able to meet with Indiana Legislators
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Residents had the chance to meet Indiana legislators in Terre Haute. The Vigo County Public Library hosted the legislative cracker-barrel. Legislators shared their goals for the next legislative session. Residents were also able to share what is on their mind. Senator Jon Ford, Representatives Pfaff...
Complaint filed against city of Lebanon could delay plans for industrial park
A group of Boone County residents has filed a complaint against the city of Lebanon to overturn its annexation of over 5,000 acres in the area. The annexed property is intended for a massive industrial park, backed by the Indiana Economic Development Corporation. Last month, Lebanon annexed large tracts of land for inclusion in the so-called Limitless Exploration/Advanced Pace, or LEAP, district.
UPDATE: ISP reopens Route 45 after semi-truck crash
Update 5:00 p.m. PESOTUM, Ill. (WCIA) — State Police officials said Route 45 is fully reopen. Update 12:30 p.m. PESOTUM, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police said northbound U.S. Route 45 is open again following a single-vehicle crash that left one person hurt. State troopers said that at approximately 8:16 a.m., a semi-truck crashed […]
Two people hurt, one cat dead in Charleston fire
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people were hurt and one cat died in a Charleston fire on Sunday morning. It happened on the 600 block of N. 5th St. around 5:30 a.m. Charleston fire crews say they saw heavy fire coming from the garage attached to the two-story home. Officials say it made its way […]
Firefighter falls through floor while battling apartment fire
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute firefighter was sent to the hospital after responding to an apartment fire call. The fire happened just before 7 a.m. Sunday at 2302 Locust Street. The two-story building contained seven apartments. THFD Chief Bill Berry said crews found heavy smoke and flames...
"He's the calm to our chaos." Emotional Support Skunk helps employees at Knox County Central Dispatch
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Your first instinct when you see a skunk is probably to run away. That’s not the case at Knox County Central Dispatch. Nugget the skunk was adopted from the Indiana skunk rescue in North Salem, Indiana in 2020. "My adult daughter brought him home. When...
Indiana man charged with kidnapping, vehicular hijacking in Champaign County
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) – It was a night of a kidnapping, carjacking and crimes that crossed state lines. An Indiana man is now behind bars in Champaign County facing several felony charges. Champaign Police responded to the intersection of Prospect Avenue and Marketview Drive around 9:24 p.m. Thursday night. They found 26-year-old Ryan Hutchison […]
"The last thing we want to do is have something like that happen here..." Clay Community Schools begin to develop its police force
CLAY CO., Ind. (WTHI)- School leaders in Clay County are taking steps towards building a full Clay Community Schools police force. They've placed Josh Clarke, a veteran with the county sheriff's office, at the helm. Clarke said officers have always been present in the schools, but the police force will...
Swensons preparing to open in Avon, looking to hire 40+ employees
AVON — Get your cars and appetite ready — an Ohio-based drive in restaurant is preparing to open its first restaurant in Indiana. Swensons Drive-In is scheduled to open in early February in front of Costco, just off Rockville Road. The exact address is 8894 US Highway 36,...
Clay City Police Department needs your help identifying suspects in an attempted theft
CLAY CITY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Clay City Police Department needs your help identifying suspects in an attempted theft. The department posted these images on its Facebook last week. Officers say three individuals attempted to steal the First Farmers ATM. The masked suspects arrived in the truck. The department is...
Local shoppers are noticing a huge increase in egg prices - Local farmer explains why
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Rising inflation mixed with outbreaks of the avian flu have bumped up the price of eggs. It's something that's happening across the country, leaving many people frustrated. Local shoppers in Terre Haute are noticing the high prices on the store's shelves. "It's ridiculous. It is...
Terre Haute police search for gas station robbery suspects
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Police Department needs your help finding several wanted suspects. The department shared a series of photos on social media. These men are wanted for questioning concerning an armed robbery at a gas station. It happened on January 5 at the Sunoco on...
Police investigating fatal crash in Lafayette
Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal single car crash that occurred Friday night.
Police: Boone County Student Makes Threats, Extra Security at Western Boone Junior-Senior High School
BOONE COUNTY, Ind.–There is extra security at Western Boone Junior-Senior High School in Boone County. Police say a student made threats against other students, teachers, and staff members this week. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says one student told school leaders that another student was making threats against them....
Clark Co. Sheriff: new act “clear violation” of Constitution
CLARK CO. Ill., (WTWO/WAWV) — According to a post from Clark County’s Sheriff William D. Brown, the recently passed Protect Illinois Communities Act will not be upheld or enforced by Clay County law enforcement. Posted on Thursday, Jan. 12 at 8 a.m., the post details Sheriff Brown’s personal views of the Act, also known as […]
Man arrested after police chase, carjacking in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A man is under arrest after Champaign Police said he was involved in a series of events that included a police chase that started in Indiana and a carjacking in Champaign. Police officials said officers were called to an “unknown incident” in the area of Prospect Avenue and Baytowne Drive just […]
Genda Funeral Home Undergoing Name Change
As announced earlier this year, Genda Funeral Home has recently undergone an ownership change. As a part of this ownership change, new owner Pat Day has updated the branding to reflect the Day name as a part of the business. Genda Funeral Home is becoming Day & Genda Funeral Home...
