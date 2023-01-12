ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermillion County, IN

WTWO/WAWV

Public meeting coming for busy Vermillion intersection

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Changes could be coming to one busy intersection along State Road 63– but officials want to hear from the public first. The Indiana Department of Transportation is hosting a public forum regarding to changes to an intersection near “The Beef House restaurant,” and Interstate 74 on Jan. 25th at the American […]
VERMILLION COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Vigo County residents were able to meet with Indiana Legislators

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Residents had the chance to meet Indiana legislators in Terre Haute. The Vigo County Public Library hosted the legislative cracker-barrel. Legislators shared their goals for the next legislative session. Residents were also able to share what is on their mind. Senator Jon Ford, Representatives Pfaff...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
wfyi.org

Complaint filed against city of Lebanon could delay plans for industrial park

A group of Boone County residents has filed a complaint against the city of Lebanon to overturn its annexation of over 5,000 acres in the area. The annexed property is intended for a massive industrial park, backed by the Indiana Economic Development Corporation. Last month, Lebanon annexed large tracts of land for inclusion in the so-called Limitless Exploration/Advanced Pace, or LEAP, district.
LEBANON, IN
WCIA

UPDATE: ISP reopens Route 45 after semi-truck crash

Update 5:00 p.m. PESOTUM, Ill. (WCIA) — State Police officials said Route 45 is fully reopen. Update 12:30 p.m. PESOTUM, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police said northbound U.S. Route 45 is open again following a single-vehicle crash that left one person hurt. State troopers said that at approximately 8:16 a.m., a semi-truck crashed […]
DOUGLAS COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Two people hurt, one cat dead in Charleston fire

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people were hurt and one cat died in a Charleston fire on Sunday morning. It happened on the 600 block of N. 5th St. around 5:30 a.m. Charleston fire crews say they saw heavy fire coming from the garage attached to the two-story home. Officials say it made its way […]
CHARLESTON, IL
WTHI

Firefighter falls through floor while battling apartment fire

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute firefighter was sent to the hospital after responding to an apartment fire call. The fire happened just before 7 a.m. Sunday at 2302 Locust Street. The two-story building contained seven apartments. THFD Chief Bill Berry said crews found heavy smoke and flames...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WISH-TV

Driver dies in overnight crash in Tippecanoe County

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — A man is dead after driving off a county road into a wooded ravine, hitting several trees in Tippecanoe County early Saturday. Just before 10 a.m., police received a 911 call of a report of a vehicle in the ravine on the east side of 900 East. According to the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office, officials located a white 2015 Chevrolet Malibu resting upside down at the bottom of the ravine.
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
wrtv.com

Swensons preparing to open in Avon, looking to hire 40+ employees

AVON — Get your cars and appetite ready — an Ohio-based drive in restaurant is preparing to open its first restaurant in Indiana. Swensons Drive-In is scheduled to open in early February in front of Costco, just off Rockville Road. The exact address is 8894 US Highway 36,...
AVON, IN
WTHI

Terre Haute police search for gas station robbery suspects

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Police Department needs your help finding several wanted suspects. The department shared a series of photos on social media. These men are wanted for questioning concerning an armed robbery at a gas station. It happened on January 5 at the Sunoco on...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Clark Co. Sheriff: new act “clear violation” of Constitution

CLARK CO. Ill., (WTWO/WAWV) — According to a post from Clark County’s Sheriff William D. Brown, the recently passed Protect Illinois Communities Act will not be upheld or enforced by Clay County law enforcement.  Posted on Thursday, Jan. 12 at 8 a.m., the post details Sheriff Brown’s personal views of the Act, also known as […]
CLARK COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Man arrested after police chase, carjacking in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A man is under arrest after Champaign Police said he was involved in a series of events that included a police chase that started in Indiana and a carjacking in Champaign. Police officials said officers were called to an “unknown incident” in the area of Prospect Avenue and Baytowne Drive just […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
clintoncountydailynews.com

Genda Funeral Home Undergoing Name Change

As announced earlier this year, Genda Funeral Home has recently undergone an ownership change. As a part of this ownership change, new owner Pat Day has updated the branding to reflect the Day name as a part of the business. Genda Funeral Home is becoming Day & Genda Funeral Home...
FRANKFORT, IN

