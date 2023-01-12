Mrs. Margot Elisabeth Wolff of Alton, Illinois, passed peacefully from this life on the evening of January 5, 2023 in Alton. She was born on July 12, 1931 in Eastern Prussia. Her late husband of more than 30 years, Robert M. Wolff preceded her in eternal rest. Also preceding her in death were her sisters, Eleanor Cantrell, Christel Nakano, and her brother, Winfried Steffens. Mrs. Wolff is survived by: Gunter Steffens of Winden, Germany; Gudrun Herrmann of Karisruhe, Germany, Wolfgang Karwatzki of Rheinstetten-Morsch, Germany; five children, Margot, Peggy, Robert, Michael, and Mark; six grandchildren, Tracie, William, Zachary, Rachel, Freya, and Eowyn; two great-grandchildren, William and Collier; and a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews. Mrs. Wolff devoted her life to supporting her husband’s career in the US Army. She also volunteered with the Boy Scouts of America where she served as a den mother in Pack 45. A significant amount of her time was dedicated to multiple philanthropic pursuits including , the Elm Street Presbyterian Quilters, and working with Goodwill at its North Alton store.

ALTON, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO