San Luis Obispo Tribune
Georgia Releases Official Statement on the Passing of Devin Willock & Chandler LeCroy.
Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and football staffer Chandler LeCroy were killed in a car accident on Sunday morning, the University of Georgia confirmed in a statement. "The entire Georgia family is devastated by the tragic loss of football student-athlete Devin Willock and football staff member Chandler LeCroy. Two other...
