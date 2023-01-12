Big Island police are asking the public for assistance with locating a missing “at risk” woman. The Hawai‘i Police Department says 48-year-old Tonia Smith was last seen at 1 p.m. Friday on ‘Ama‘u Road in Hilo. She is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 284 pounds, wearing a purple and tan tie-dye dress. She also is in need of medication.

HILO, HI ・ 1 DAY AGO