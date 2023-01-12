Read full article on original website
New City Park rangers to counter unauthorized commercial activity at parks
The City said it is in the process of hiring four park rangers to deter unauthorized commercial activity at City parks, but the department is still trying to determine how much enforcement power these new rangers will have.
Police seek missing ‘at risk’ woman
Big Island police are asking the public for assistance with locating a missing “at risk” woman. The Hawai‘i Police Department says 48-year-old Tonia Smith was last seen at 1 p.m. Friday on ‘Ama‘u Road in Hilo. She is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 284 pounds, wearing a purple and tan tie-dye dress. She also is in need of medication.
First responders had a busy Sunday
Ocean Safety is an integral part of life here in the islands. The need for ocean safety does not preclude visitors who often get caught up by O'ahu's intense outdoor activities.
City Council looking to expand sit-lie law to school zones
Councilmember Tulba said although the Department of Education is a state entity, it's on board with the City Council's resolution in hopes to keep students and teachers safe.
Kea‘au man dead in vehicle, pedestrian collision
KEAAU, Hawaii (KHON2) — There were two collision deaths on the Big Island today, Jan. 14. Hawai’i Police department said that a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian resulted in the death of an unknown man in his 50s. The incident occurred on Highway 130 in the...
2 hospitalized in multi-vehicle crash, Kalakaua closed
According to police, both lanes on Kalakaua Avenue are closed near the Kapiolani intersection heading into Waikiki.
Keaau crash leaves Pahoa woman dead
Hawaii Island Police are investigating a single-vehicle collision that happened on Friday, Jan. 13 on Aulii street near the 41st Avenue intersection in Keaau that left one woman dead.
Accident investigation in Wahiawa closes Kaukonohua Road
The Honolulu Police Department has closed Kaukonohua Road in both directions at Wilikina Drive and Kamananui due to Motor Vehicle Accident Investigation.
CrimeStoppers is looking for volunteers in Honolulu
Task force: State has lost battle to eradicate coconut rhinoceros beetle on Oahu. The large beetles, with their characteristic horns, are a major pest of coconut palms and other trees. Officer in North Shore murder trial testifies suspect tried to lick blood from his hands. Updated: 4 hours ago. |
Hilo house fire leaves one occupant dead
The Hawaii Fire Department, police and medical services responded to a house fire on Kawailani Street in Hilo.
Update: Missing 12-year-old found in Puna
Update: Big Island police say Justine Kawa‘a was located in good health in Puna. Police thank the public for its assistance. Original story: Big Island police are asking the public for its help to find a missing girl. The Hawai‘i Police Department says 12-year-old Justine Kawa‘a, who was initially...
After months of negotiations, Straub nurses accept new, 3-year contract
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After working for months without a contract, Straub Medical Center nurses have accepted a new, three-year deal. The Hawaii Nurses Association, the union that represents nurses, said Friday that a majority of the nurses voted in favor of ratifying the new contract. That was about 91% of more than 400 nurses.
Charred body found inside banyan tree identified
Hawaii Island police have revealed that a badly burned body discovered within a large banyan tree was a Hilo resident.
Man released after arrest related to HNL airport stabbing
Officials are continuing to investigate a stabbing that occurred at the Honolulu airport on Monday, Jan. 9.
Rogue drone nearly thwarts Koko Head rescue
Drones have become more prevalent. From allowing you to view the world from a birds eye view to providing security for both private and military scenarios, drones have made their way into the mainstream.
Bishop Museum’s top executives leave following investigation
The Board of Directors of Bishop Museum announced today the departures of the CEO, general counsel, vice president, planning and program management.
Theft at a Hilo storage unit led to the disappearance of unique Hawaiiana
HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - A theft at a storage unit on Hawaii Island is under investigation, and police are asking for the public’s help in solving the case. The theft happened at a storage facility in the 400 block of Kalanianaole Avenue in Hilo, and was reported on Dec. 21.
Banyan Tree Wasp Infestation Highlights Urban Decay In Hilo Waterfront
HILO, Hawaii Island — An iconic section of Hawaii island is slowly dying and with it, an important piece of the state’s history. Invasive wasps coupled with government bureaucracy and complex social ills have contributed to the degeneration of Banyan Drive, one of Hawaii’s most famous roadways.
Female body badly burned in a banyan tree in Hilo identified by Hawai’i Island Police
Hawai’i Island police have identified the badly burned body that was discovered on Jan. 2, 2023, in a large banyan tree on Banyan Drive in Hilo as 59-year-old Deborah Ann Cohn-Ho’omalu of Hilo. Cohn-Ho’omalu had incorporated a business in 2015 in Hawai’i called Helping Hands Helping Hearts, but...
Pāhoa woman killed in Kea‘au traffic crash
Big Island police are investigating after a Pāhoa woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash Friday night in Kea‘au. The Hawai‘i Police Department says the crash happened about 10 p.m. Friday on Auli‘i Street, near the intersection with 41st Avenue. Responding Puna patrol officers determined that three adult women and two minors were occupants of a Polaris utility terrain vehicle that was traveling south on 41st Avenue when it took a wide left turn onto Auli‘i Street, causing the operator to lose control and resulting in a roll-over crash.
