Hilo, HI

bigislandnow.com

Police seek missing ‘at risk’ woman

Big Island police are asking the public for assistance with locating a missing “at risk” woman. The Hawai‘i Police Department says 48-year-old Tonia Smith was last seen at 1 p.m. Friday on ‘Ama‘u Road in Hilo. She is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 284 pounds, wearing a purple and tan tie-dye dress. She also is in need of medication.
HILO, HI
KHON2

First responders had a busy Sunday

Ocean Safety is an integral part of life here in the islands. The need for ocean safety does not preclude visitors who often get caught up by O'ahu's intense outdoor activities.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Kea‘au man dead in vehicle, pedestrian collision

KEAAU, Hawaii (KHON2) — There were two collision deaths on the Big Island today, Jan. 14. Hawai’i Police department said that a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian resulted in the death of an unknown man in his 50s. The incident occurred on Highway 130 in the...
HILO, HI
KHON2

Keaau crash leaves Pahoa woman dead

Hawaii Island Police are investigating a single-vehicle collision that happened on Friday, Jan. 13 on Aulii street near the 41st Avenue intersection in Keaau that left one woman dead.
KEAAU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

CrimeStoppers is looking for volunteers in Honolulu

Task force: State has lost battle to eradicate coconut rhinoceros beetle on Oahu. The large beetles, with their characteristic horns, are a major pest of coconut palms and other trees. Officer in North Shore murder trial testifies suspect tried to lick blood from his hands. Updated: 4 hours ago. |
HONOLULU, HI
bigislandnow.com

Update: Missing 12-year-old found in Puna

Update: Big Island police say Justine Kawa‘a was located in good health in Puna. Police thank the public for its assistance. Original story: Big Island police are asking the public for its help to find a missing girl. The Hawai‘i Police Department says 12-year-old Justine Kawa‘a, who was initially...
HILO, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

After months of negotiations, Straub nurses accept new, 3-year contract

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After working for months without a contract, Straub Medical Center nurses have accepted a new, three-year deal. The Hawaii Nurses Association, the union that represents nurses, said Friday that a majority of the nurses voted in favor of ratifying the new contract. That was about 91% of more than 400 nurses.
HONOLULU, HI
bigislandnow.com

Pāhoa woman killed in Kea‘au traffic crash

Big Island police are investigating after a Pāhoa woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash Friday night in Kea‘au. The Hawai‘i Police Department says the crash happened about 10 p.m. Friday on Auli‘i Street, near the intersection with 41st Avenue. Responding Puna patrol officers determined that three adult women and two minors were occupants of a Polaris utility terrain vehicle that was traveling south on 41st Avenue when it took a wide left turn onto Auli‘i Street, causing the operator to lose control and resulting in a roll-over crash.
PAHOA, HI

