Trump Argued Rape Was Not A 'Distinct Injustice.' The Court Did Not Agree.
Last week, Donald Trump’s lawyers made the bizarre argument that sexual assault is not a “distinct injustice,” and thus New York’s Adult Survivors Act, which revives time-barred claims for adult victims of sexual assault, was unconstitutional. This particular bit of ugliness came up in the former...
How Matter Management Tech Can Get Wins For Your Team
You know what matters most to lawyers? Matters. I know that’s a little redundant, but matters are the organizing principle for everything a lawyer does. So, it’s pretty damn important to select an effective matter management tool, wouldn’t you say?. Well, we think so. And, that’s why...
San Fran's reparations committee proposes $5 million to each Black longtime resident, total debt forgiveness
The San Francisco African American Reparations Advisory Committee has proposed paying each Black longtime resident $5 million to atone for the city's decades of systemic racism.
Plaintiffs’ Attorney Shares What It’s Like To Hold Companies Responsible For The Opioid Epidemic
In this episode, I welcome Jayne Conroy, a plaintiffs’ attorney at Simmons Hanly Conroy LLC, to talk about the risks and rewards of being a plaintiffs’ attorney, and how MDLs work, and offers advice to younger lawyers interested in similar cases. She stresses the importance of being curious and open to learning new things, recognizing the workload, and having patience.
Americans spent $371 on living expenses due to inflation
The typical American spent $371 extra last month due to inflation compared to a year ago, according to Moody's Analytics.
Lateral Attorney Hiring In A Softening Economy: Diverging Trends Across Practice Areas
Saw a pullback in lateral attorney hiring, as inflation and high interest rates slowed corporate and lending activity, and as law firms found themselves overstaffed after record hiring in 2021. Unfortunately, we have also seen recent associate layoffs, mainly by firms particularly dependent on the currently beleaguered tech sector. Despite these developments, overall lateral attorney hiring levels are currently more reflective of pre-pandemic lateral attorney hiring than a full-fledged recession.
The Token Excellent Lawyer
LexisNexis and CEO of Parley Pro, a next-generation contract management company that has pioneered online negotiation technology. Olga embraces legal innovation and had dedicated her career to improving and shaping the future of law. She is convinced that the legal profession will emerge even stronger, more resilient, and more inclusive than before by embracing technology. Olga is also an award-winning general counsel, operations professional, startup advisor, public speaker, adjunct professor, and entrepreneur. She founded the Women Serve on Boards movement that advocates for women to participate on corporate boards of Fortune 500 companies. She authored Get on Board: Earning Your Ticket to a Corporate Board Seat, Fundamentals of Smart Contract Security, and Blockchain Value: Transforming Business Models, Society, and Communities. She is working on Visual IQ for Lawyers, her next book (ABA 2023). You can follow Olga on Twitter @olgavmack.
Biglaw Firm To Make ‘Bring Your Dog To Work Day’ Permanent For Health & Wellness Purposes
Sit. Stay. Beg. No, those aren’t commands from partners, but associates at his Biglaw firm may get used to hearing them a lot more often now that “Bring Your Dog to Work Day” will be a monthly health and wellness feature. Because after all, life in Biglaw can be pretty rrrruff!
Law Firm Partnership Is Not As Diverse As It Should Be
Ed. Note: Welcome to our daily feature Trivia Question of the Day!. According to the most recent data collected by the National Association for Law Placement, what percentage of all partners are people of color?. Hint: Although Biglaw partnership has gotten more diverse, Nikia L. Gray, executive director of the...
Harvard Law Professor Laurence Tribe Joins Prominent Boutique Firm In His First Private Practice Job
If you had told me when we started our firm five years ago that we would be able to attract a superstar like Larry Tribe, I would have told you that you were nuts. For obvious reasons, we are so honored and excited to be able to work on cases with one of the greatest legal minds on the many important issues facing our clients and nation today.
The Attorney-Client Relationship Is Exactly That: A Relationship
When building a practice, especially early on, it can be very easy to focus on yourself. Money may be tough to come by. Good cases may be even harder to come by. And you may be like me, who decided it was smart to start our firm with no clients, no client leads, and two kids under two years old at home (and then seek to multiply that number).
A Tale Of Two Presidents
On April 19, 2021, President Biden released his first slate of judicial nominees. Along with five district court nominees and two other appeals court nominees, Biden nominated (now) Justice Ketanji Jackson to the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals. Jackson was confirmed to the D.C. Circuit on June 14, 2021, and less than a year later Jackson was nominated to the U.S. Supreme Court on February 28, 2022. Biden has nominated over 90 judges to the Article III courts to date.
