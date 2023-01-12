Chalk Full of Characters Returns With New Sorcerer Mickey, ‘The Sword in the Stone,’ and ‘Bao’ Characters at 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts

Read full article on original website
Related
WDW News Today
Acme Archives Brings Even More ‘Star Wars’ Art to the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts
For a look at a galaxy far, far away during the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts, head to Acme Archives!. There are multiple booths, located near the Canada Pavilion and Refreshment Port. This marks a relocation for the kiosk, as last year, it could be found near the...
WDW News Today
Paint a Masterpiece by Numbers at Expression Section During the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts
The 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts has begun, and guests can get in on the creative fun with the return of Expression Section!. As with previous years, the experience consists of painting a large mural in numbered sections. Expression Section is open daily from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., subject to weather.
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Figment’s Inspiration Station at the Odyssey: Art, Food, and Little Sparks of Magic Features Freeze-Dried Skittles at the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts
Figment, our beloved icon of the Imagination pavilion located in the World Celebration section of EPCOT, finally received his own food studio available during the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts. The food and beverage options available are fun and colorful, and we’re sure it took just a spark of imagination to create them.
WDW News Today
Simone Amaduzzi Photography Offers Snapshots of Nature at the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts
The beauty of nature is celebrated at Simone Amaduzzi Photography, located near the Canada Pavilion during the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts. This year marks Amaduzzi’s seventh appearance at the festival, having been a speaker from 2017-2019, and having a dedicated booth since 2020. Amaduzzi is known for...
WDW News Today
Former Disney Background Artist William Silvers Returns to the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts
Disney animation lovers have a haven at the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts with the return of former Disney artist William Silvers‘ booth at the Germany Pavilion. William Silvers Art Inc. Silvers served as a background artist on a number of Walt Disney Animation Studios films, including...
Miss Universe 2023 Wardrobe Malfunctions From National Costumes Pageant
The Miss Universe 2023 pageant kicked off with its preliminary competition on Wednesday night — and did so in bold style, with numerous wardrobe malfunctions taking place, ranging from stumbles from high heels to portions of costume falling off completely (thankfully, no exposures of the body). During the event, the National Costume portion ahead of the final Jan. 14 program, following contestants’ introductions and the viral swimsuit portion of the competition. The costume element is intended for those competing to showcase their heritage, as well as advocate for causes close to their hearts. Unfortunately, the portion also featured an array of...
WDW News Today
View Art from Tim Rogerson, Armando Hevia, and More at Promenade Fine Art for the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts
The 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts has begun, and as the name might suggest, there’s art all over the park! Guests looking to pick up some Disney-inspired art of their own can find offerings at the newly-renamed Promenade Fine Art. Promenade Fine Art. The kiosk, previously known...
WDW News Today
Figment Popcorn Bucket ‘Sold Out’ for First Day at 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts
The Figment popcorn bucket, which was only available via mobile order, has sold out for the day at the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts. When trying to select an arrival window in My Disney Experience, none are available. This means that arrivals have reached capacity for today, and the bucket is not available for purchase.
WDW News Today
REVIEW: The Craftsman’s Courtyard Returns With Reduced Menu at 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts
Returning for its second year at the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts is The Craftsman’s Courtyard. This food studio has revamped its menu this year, with only one item returning and adopting some popular dishes from other food studios, creating almost an entirely new menu for 2023. Menu...
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Deco Delights Returns with Delicious, Artful Plates for the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts
Deco Delights, a food studio available during the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts is a treat for the eyes as much as it is for the tastebuds. This food studio serves up treats inspired by the art deco movement, which combined luxury materials into modern forms and shapes. Deco Delights takes this art style to the next level, incorporating delicious ingredients and shaping them into interesting shapes that are as fun to eat as they are to look at.
WDW News Today
Paola Gracey Booth Moves to Italy Pavilion for the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts
The 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts finds a new location for Paola Gracey’s booth, as it’s been relocated to the Italy Pavilion. Last year, her kiosk was located near the Mexico Pavilion. Her name isn’t on the booth, just a “festival market” sign, but you’ll be able to spot her work.
WDW News Today
REVIEW: The Artist’s Table Returns with Three New Dishes for the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts
The Artist’s Table, located in the American Adventure, is known for bringing typical, daily comfort food and elevating the dishes to have an elegant flair, and this year at the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts is no different. On the menu this year, there are three new dishes including a fancy, three-meat meatloaf, duck and dumplings, and a banana cake with lots of fruit.
WDW News Today
Pop Gallery Features Gideon’s Bakehouse Artist, Robots, and More During the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts
The 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts has begun, bringing colorful art throughout the park. For something with a pop twist, check out the Pop Gallery at the China Pavilion!. Pop Gallery. The works featured at Pop Gallery are more original than Disney-themed. Canvases resembling book spines, movie covers,...
WDW News Today
McCullough Art Returns for the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts With New Disney Parks Paintings
McCullough Art is back for the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts, with a booth featuring their Disney-inspired work located near the Refreshment Outpost. The kiosk has previously offered art featuring classic Disney characters and beloved Walt Disney World attractions, including the Jungle Cruise, Space Mountain, The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, and EPCOT’s own World Showcase. Each piece has been known to contain a number of hidden Mickeys.
WDW News Today
REVIEW: The Painted Panda Returns with New Silk Road Hard Lemonade for the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts
The Painted Panda returns for its sixth appearance at the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts. While the menu this year remains almost identical to the 2022 menu, a new beer and canned cocktail were added to the beverages lineup. Menu for The Painted Panda at the 2023 EPCOT...
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Gourmet Landscapes Returns with Updated Beet Tartare Dish for the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts
“Savor stunning dishes artfully composed with the finest ingredients farmed and foraged from the land,” is how the Gourmet Landscapes booth is described for the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts. Along with the pretty presentations and tasty food, all of the portion sizes we were given from this booth were very generous, making it a win in our book.
WDW News Today
Take Art for a Ride With the Return of Spin Art to the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts
Art gets physical at the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts with the return of Spin Art to the Germany Pavilion, just steps from the Outpost. The process is relatively simple. The guest writes their name on the canvas, then chooses up to four different colors. Then, they hop...
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: Disney’s Animal Kingdom & Disney Springs 1/8/23 (New MagicBand+ Designs, Sunrise Cupcake, ‘Wakanda Forever’ Ear Headband, & More)
Good morning from Disney’s Animal Kingdom. It’s a beautiful day and we are looking forward to spending the day here. We will be doing some shopping and trying some snacks. We also plan on stopping by Disney Springs later to see if there is anything new we can find. Adventure is out there!
WDW News Today
REVIEW: L’Arte di Mangiare Disappoints with New Menu For the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts
It’s the start of the new year, so we’re deciding to be hopeful and go into the Italy-themed booth, L’Arte di Mangiare, available during the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts, with positive attitudes and open minds. For the 2023 festival, the food menu is completely new, however, the beverage menu remains the same from previous years.
WDW News Today
Thomas Kinkade Studios Returns with Disney 100 Art and Detailed Landscapes for the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts
Thomas Kinkade Studios is back for the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts with two booths, one near the Germany Pavilion and another at the Italy Pavilion. The studio continues the work of the late Kinkade, who passed away in 2012, painting gorgeous landscapes of locales both real and imagined, including the Disney Parks.
Comments / 0