Greene County, TN

EMA Director: Trees down across Greene County amid severe weather

By Murry Lee
WJHL
WJHL
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WJZlc_0kCgTu9s00

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Trees have been knocked down across Greene County while severe weather batters Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia Wednesday.

Greene County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) Director Heather Sipe told News Channel 11 that as of 2:30 p.m., downed trees were the largest issue the county was facing. In addition to trees, Sipe also reported some power lines have been knocked down.

As of 2:45 p.m., Greeneville Light & Power System (GLPS) reported on its outage map that 491 customers were without power. The largest outage was reported in the Chucky Doak community.

Storm Team 11: Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Northeast Tennessee

A Tornado Warning was issued for the county around 1:30 p.m.; however, it was quickly diminished by the National Weather Service to a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for multiple counties in the area.

Sipe said schools that were in the Tornado Warning area were contacted and took the appropriate cautious measures.

According to Sipe, law enforcement in the area is assessing the damage. Viewers have sent photos of downed trees in Greeneville and Chuckey.

WJHL

WJHL

