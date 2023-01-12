Read full article on original website
Frontpoint Home Security Review: Ace DIY System Grounded by Pricey Subscription Fees
Editor's note, Jan. 13, 2023: Since our review was first published in 2021, Frontpoint has added a feature called Frontpoint ID Protect to its monthly subscription. In partnership with Allstate, this feature allows you to monitor your personal and financial data, and should catch early signs of fraud and reimburse you for fraud-related losses. Our writer didn't get a chance to test this feature out -- it's an interesting addition to the mix of features available from Frontpoint -- but we did adjust the overall score and conclusion in the review below, as well as pricing throughout.
EU likely to hand next setback to Microsoft in Activision deal
Commission is preparing a statement of objections.
Tesla’s used car prices are in freefall, but Elon Musk is not chiefly to blame, according to influential YouTube star
CEO Elon Musk can count himself lucky, since his divisive behavior cannot be blamed for the plummeting value of used Teslas. Tesla’s used vehicle prices are “sinking like a stone” and one of social media’s best-known car reviewers he has a theory as to why. But it’s not what one might assume.
Are You a MacBook Owner? Apple Might Owe You Up to $395
If you're a MacBook user, you might be eligible for money from a $50 million settlement Apple is paying to resolve complaints about defective keyboards. A class action lawsuit filed in 2018 alleges Apple knew the "butterfly" keyboard design on its MacBooks was defective and "fraudulently concealed" the problem from customers.
T-Mobile Layoffs Hit Retail Staff
T-Mobile has reportedly laid off a number of employees as the carrier shifts its retail strategy. Company workers have been impacted by the retail move and have been told about their options and next steps. The carrier declined to offer specifics on the scope and scale of the layoffs, but...
Green Tech to Watch in 2023
From transparent solar panels to fusion power breakthroughs, lots of time, talent and money is being invested in developing more sustainable technologies. We put together a list of some of the ones we'll be keeping an eye on in 2023. Let's start our rundown with the original green power source:...
iOS 16.3 Beta 2 Helps Testers Find Parking, More
Apple has released the iOS 16.3 beta 2 to public beta testers, bringing new features to testers, like help finding parking via Apple Maps. The first iOS 16.3 beta appeared shortly after the release of iOS 16.2 and brought a few new features to testers' iPhones as well. As always,...
$99 AirPods From Apple Could Arrive by 2024
One tech analyst predicts Apple could start shipping its most affordable AirPods and a new generation of AirPods Max as soon as late 2024 or early 2025. Apple is aiming to sell the new AirPods for $99, Ming-Chi Kuo said on Twitter on Wednesday. That price would beat Apple's suggested...
Nothing Phone 1 Comes to the US for $299 but This Is No Bargain
The Nothing Phone 1 is now available in the US for $299. This might sound like a steal since the global version launched last summer at £399 in the UK (roughly $480, AU$700). My colleague Andrew Lanxon found the Nothing Phone 1 to be a great value at that price, thanks to its striking "glyph" design and other perks. But just because you can get the Nothing Phone in the US at what looks like a discount does not mean you should.
Office 2021 for Mac Drops to All-Time Low of $25
Microsoft Office remains the standard in many businesses and schools -- but getting full access on your personal computer often means signing up for a Microsoft 365 subscription. But if you want to skip or ditch the subscription, full of recurring charges, you can grab a license for your personal computer.
