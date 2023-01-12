Steven “Elf” Winiecki, 66, passed away at 6:51am on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at St. Louis University Hospital. He was born on September 4, 1956, in Chicago, the son of the late Alex and Pauline (Pflaumer) Winiecki. He married the former Cindy Roach on May 26, 1990, in Sauget, and she survives. Other survivors include two daughters and a son in law: Angela Koszyk of Plainfield, Illinois, Jennifer and Kevin Hancock of Bethalto, a son: Dan Winiecki of Bethalto, three grandchildren: Sean Koszyk, Austin Koszyk, Emma Jo Winiecki, a brother and sister in law: Alex and Rani Winiecki, nephew: Robb and Tricia Winiecki : niece: Suzanne and Chris Callan, five great nieces Morgan, Emma, and Alexandra Winiecki, Samantha and Colette Callan and many other extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a nephew: Michael Winiecki.

