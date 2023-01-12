Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Your Kids Will LOVE These Fun Things To Do In BoiseIdaho UncoveredBoise, ID
Rapidly-expanding restaurant chain opens new location in IdahoKristen WaltersKuna, ID
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Idaho man makes $49,000 a year from Airbnb tiny homeNick DavisBoise, ID
Related
Fundraiser, benefit concert held for 11-year-old girl injured by boulder
EMMETT, Idaho — Bailey Erickson is an 11-year-old from Emmett. She was at her grandparent’s house playing outside with her little brother and climbing on rocks, when a boulder suddenly moved, falling on Bailey and crushing her leg. To show support for Bailey, the community packed Ironwood Bar...
Coming Soon! Hollywood’s Finest Will Be Just 5 Hours From Boise
If you want to see Hollywood's biggest stars in Idaho, you have the best chance of seeing them in McCall, Sun Valley, or Coeur d'Alene. Occasionally someone will report a sighting of someone famous in Boise. However, one place is world renowned for its allure to draw the entertainment world's finest once a year. And this location is only a little over five hours from Boise.
An Epic Taylor Swift Experience is Headed Straight for Boise Next Month
If there’s anything that the great Ticketmaster Meltdown of 2022 taught us, it’s that Swifties have absolutely no chill whatsoever. According to People, only 1.5 million fans received pre-sale codes for Taylor Swift’s highly anticipated “The Eras Tour” but the day the queue opened more than 14 million people logged on hoping to beat the system. The chaos that ensued resulted in the public on-sale for fans who weren’t lucky enough to be chosen for a pre-sale code to be canceled.
7’s HERO: 14-year-old Eagle boy starts Brody’s Bricks, a nonprofit that brings the joy of Lego to kids in Idaho hospitals
IDAHO, USA — 14-year-old Brody Gassen has always had a love for Legos. You'll often find him at Bricknowlogy in Eagle. The store is packed with every Lego set you can imagine, and it's a Lego lover's paradise. "Sometimes I organize them, and sometimes I take them apart and...
A peek at Treefort 11
BOISE, Idaho — Treefort Music Fest announced further details for this year's 11th annual event, which includes events like Alefort, Dragfort, Comedyfort, and more. The festival will take place March 22-26. Alefort: The pub and lounge will be located in Julia Davis Park, serving more than 65 beers, wines and cocktails from local markets. It's free and open to the public, a news release said.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Meridian, ID
Meridian is a city within Ada County in Idaho, the second largest in the state next to Boise. Its population reached 117,635 based on the 2020 census. What's impressive about this city is it's considered one of the fastest-growing cities in the country. Meridian was established in 1891 and had...
Do You Live in One of the 10 Loneliest Places in the State of Idaho?
If you’re reading this, you likely live in Idaho and you’re feeling a little bit lonely. We’ve been there before. About 12 years ago, we moved to Boise fresh out of college for our first full-time radio job. The move took us 2,100 miles away from where we grew up and we didn’t know a soul other than the folks we were going to work with. Heck, we barely knew them. It took a long time before we made genuine connections and had real friends.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
See Inside The Boise Boys’ Latest Massive Luxury Airbnb
The Boise Boys, Clint Robertson and Luke Caldwell, have designed several unique houses in the Treasure Valley. Some of those homes were purchased cheaply, reimagined, and then resold at a premium. That was the early business model of Timber and Love, the company that they co-owned until recently. While that is still part of what they do, Timber and Love is also a full-service real estate company, and Luke is trying to become a national design star. He purchased the company outright in September 2020, when Clint decided to return to his home state of Texas. In October, he released his design book, Americana Soul: Homes Designed With Love, Comfort, and Intention.
A Beloved Boise Food Truck Business Needs Our Support & Prayers
This has to be one of the most heartbreaking stories I've ever had to share with you but I firmly believe that some good will come of sharing this with you. As soon as I read the story, I immediately thought: "The community will rally and this family will endure."
KIVI-TV
The future of passenger trains in Southern Idaho
BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Metro Chamber hosted its annual Legislative Forum Thursday, focused on the future of rail in the state of Idaho. Many Treasure Valley leaders hope to bring passenger trains back to the area. Several Idaho leaders wrote a letter to the Federal Rail Administration in...
One of America’s “Break the Bank” Restaurants is Here in Boise
One of America’s most expensive restaurants is right here in Boise and it’s sure to break the bank. Most of us are probably okay with eating a little cheaper, but sometimes it’s nice to treat yourself to a nice meal. Sometimes, it’s good to get out with a group of people or a significant other and have higher-quality food and different experiences than you’re used to. What restaurant best provides that for us here in Boise?
MLK Living Legacy Celebration at Boise State
BOISE, Idaho — The MLK Living Legacy Celebration event at Boise State University is back in-person after years of virtual events due to the pandemic. In addition, the MLK Living Legacy Committee is bringing Dr. Ibram X. Kendi to speak. Student Equity Program Director, Ro Alvarado Parker said the committee was pleasantly surprised that Dr. Kendi was able to speak at the event.
AOL Corp
Here are Meridian’s ‘all-time’ top 10 restaurants, ranked by Yelp. Guess how many chains?
When it comes to dining in Idaho’s second-largest city, the options can feel daunting. Chains permeate the culture. But locally owned eateries dot the landscape, too. Yelp lets users sort Meridian’s highest-rated restaurants. But the results feel skewed. The list is topped by relative newcomers — businesses with only a handful of reviews, resulting in flawless five-star ratings.
Free food distribution Wednesday at Ford Idaho Center in Nampa
NAMPA, Idaho — People in the Nampa area who need food can pick some up Wednesday. The Idaho Foodbank has scheduled a free food distribution event for Jan. 11 in the parking lot of the Ford Idaho Center. Hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. There are no income...
Hilarious Girl Goes Full Meathead After Canceled Rodeo In Kuna
Kuna, Idaho - What a terrible situation for the community of Kuna, and it's unfortunate that a group of people had to ruin what would have been fantastic for everyone involved including all those small businesses in Kuna who would have loved to have all that extra income. The Kuna...
AOL Corp
Opened in 2015, this Boise restaurant gets compared to L.A. dining. It’s closing soon
A locally owned restaurant that serves authentic Asian cuisine is preparing to say goodbye. Gangnam Korean Food, 303 N. Orchard St., will shutter soon, the restaurant announced Wednesday on social media. “We will be closing permanently after Jan. 30,” Gangnam told customers. “Thank you for your support.”. No...
hstoday.us
TSA Idaho Lists its Top Ten Prohibited Items Found in 2022
The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has listed the Top 10 prohibited items found by security screening officers at two different Idaho airports – Boise Airport and Idaho Falls Regional Airport – in 2022. Each of these items was discovered during routine X-ray screening in the security checkpoint. Idaho’s...
Idaho leaders tout benefits of bringing back passenger train service to state
BOISE—Caldwell Mayor Jarom Wagoner wants people from Portland and Seattle to spend the weekend—and their money—in Caldwell. It would be one of the many benefits of restoring the passenger train service from those areas to the Treasure Valley, Wagoner said at the Boise Metro Chamber’s legislative forum luncheon on Thursday, which focused on the future of rail locally. The event took place at the Boise Centre. “’Come and spend a...
Idaho man indicted for deadly fentanyl distribution
BOISE, Idaho — An Idaho man faces up to life in prison after he was charged with distribution of fentanyl resulting in serious bodily injury or death, according to the United States Department of Justice. 36-year-old Tanner Lee Goforth allegedly dealt a substance knowing it contained fentanyl in May...
Idaho's Newschannel 7
Boise, ID
17K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Boise local newshttps://www.ktvb.com/
Comments / 0