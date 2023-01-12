Read full article on original website
Rock Creek eighth grader breaks Kansas high school 200m dash record
ST. GEORGE (KSNT) – The Kansas high school 200m dash record has been broken – by an eighth grader from Rock Creek Junior High. Aria Pearce finished with a 24.46 200m time at the University of Nebraska Graduate Classic. This breaks a record set by Junction City High School’s Deangela McDougald in 2006, when she […]
Kansas ticket won $1 million in Mega Millions drawing
A Mega Millions ticket bought in Kansas is worth $1 million after Tuesday's drawing.
Three Kansas Board of Education newcomers make presence felt at inaugural meeting
Three new members of Kansas Board of Education make presence felt at their first meeting on COVID-19 funding, nutrition programs and hiring an attorney. The post Three Kansas Board of Education newcomers make presence felt at inaugural meeting appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Million-dollar lottery ticket sold in Kansas remains unclaimed
The jackpot for the upcoming Mega Millions drawing has climbed to $1.35 billion with a cash option of $707.9 million, making it the second-highest Mega Millions jackpot of all time. The next Mega Millions drawing is Friday, with cutoff for entry at 8:59 p.m. central time. Mega Millions was last...
Kansas’ four-year universities, colleges request greater state support of need-based scholarships
Kansas' four-year higher education institutions seek state investment in scholarships, while two-year colleges request funding to expand academic programs. The post Kansas’ four-year universities, colleges request greater state support of need-based scholarships appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Mild tomorrow, winter weather returning this week
The wind has been no joke today. Gusty winds with warm temperatures and low humidity will be the case this evening, so please, no burning. Elevated fire risk for Southwest Kansas will continue through the evening. Red Flag Warnings for Stevens, Seward, Meade, and Clark counties in Kansas and Texas,...
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Kansas?
Kansas relies on certain water systems to support the massive agricultural industry within the state, and reservoirs and man-made lakes are an important part of that system. In fact, the largest man-made lake in Kansas supplies water to nearly a million people, showing just how important it is! Today, we are going to be learning about the largest man-made lake in Kansas, including its size, depth, history, and the native wildlife of the region. Let’s get started and discover: What’s the largest man-made lake in Kansas?
4 Amazing Burger Places in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Nebraska that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Windy and mild Sunday, rain and snow chances follow
Temps started our unusually mild today across central and southwest Kansas, especially for an early morning in January. Warm air continues to move into the Sunflower State as strong south to southwest winds carry us through Sunday. Temperatures will rocket into the 60s in much of Kansas with 50s far northwest where there will be a lighter northwest to northeast wind behind a weak cool front.
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Kansas
Kansas has been home to many successful individuals in the entertainment industry, including actors, comedians, and YouTubers. In this article, we will be profiling five famous people from Kansas: Jimmy Donaldson, Paul Rudd, Eric Stonestreet, Jason Sudeikis, and Scott Foley. Each of these individuals has made a significant impact in the world of entertainment and has left a lasting impression on audiences around the world.
WIBW
Sunday forecast: Warm, breezy and cloudy with sprinkles tonight
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Today will be windy and warm with temperatures in the upper 50s and south winds at 15 to 25 mph gusting to near 35 mph. Skies this morning are partly cloudy and clouds will only increase through the day. Late this evening into tonight there is a slight chance for sprinkles associated with a nearby area of low pressure. A weak cold front slips through Monday morning and temperatures Monday will hold steady in the mid 50s with winds now out of the west-northwest at 10 to 20 mph.
‘Do or die’: Western Kansas farmers push to save Ogallala aquifer
SUBLETTE — Travis Leonard had seen all the signs. Plummeting water levels. Clogged sprayer nozzles. Then as drought parched southwest Kansas this fall, the well next to his farmhouse in Haskell County began pumping up a muck of sand instead of clear water. After more than six decades of...
KSNB Local4
After a quiet weekend, the weather turns active with potentially heavy snow mid week
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Lots of clouds around kept temperatures cooler across much of the area. The exception was southeast spots where highs managed to find the mid 50s. After a quiet and somewhat mild weekend, the weather pattern becomes rather active as several systems will move through the region over the next seven days. The first system will move through just to our south tonight. This system will not have much moisture to work with so only expecting very light snow to the north with drizzle in south central spots. Depending on temperatures tomorrow morning, there may be some isolated slick spots on untreated roads where drizzle freezes to elevated surfaces. Skies will be mostly cloudy to cloudy overnight with lows ranging from the low 30s west to low 40s east.
Kansas high school closes early after break-in discovered, person of interest identified
SCRANTON (KSNT) – A local high school closed early on Thursday following the discovery of a break-in. Faith Flory, a spokesperson for Santa Fe Trail School USD 434, sent a statement from the school to 27 News regarding the situation. The statement reports that high school students were dismissed early due to an investigation into […]
ksal.com
Midweek Winter Storm Possible
Forecasters are monitoring the development of a storm system which is forecast to spread snow across generally the northwest half of Kansas Tuesday night through Wednesday night. According to the National Weather Service, accumulating snow is a possibility, with the greatest chance across the northwest half of the state. For...
a-z-animals.com
Meet The 3 Largest Landowners In Kansas
What do you know about the top landowners in Kansas?. In the Midwestern United States, Kansas has been nicknamed the Sunflower State. Farmland occupies over 45 million acres in Kansas, making it one of the top farming states in America. But who’s in control of all that land? Let’s find out!
Key takeaways from the first week of the 2023 Kansas legislative session
TOPEKA (KSNT) – In this episode of Inside Kansas Politics, Capitol Bureau reporter Rebekah Chung sits down with Washburn University Political Analyst Bob Beatty to break down key takeaways from the first week of the legislative session. Beatty comments on the GOP agenda, the abortion debate, “wokism” and trans athletes. The pair also discuss Governor Laura Kelly’s […]
This Huge Flea Market in Kansas is One of the Best Places To Shop in the Entire State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a really fun way for you and your family to spend the day. You never know what kind of great deals and amazing items you can find when you go.
