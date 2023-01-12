ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
a-z-animals.com

What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Kansas?

Kansas relies on certain water systems to support the massive agricultural industry within the state, and reservoirs and man-made lakes are an important part of that system. In fact, the largest man-made lake in Kansas supplies water to nearly a million people, showing just how important it is! Today, we are going to be learning about the largest man-made lake in Kansas, including its size, depth, history, and the native wildlife of the region. Let’s get started and discover: What’s the largest man-made lake in Kansas?
KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Windy and mild Sunday, rain and snow chances follow

Temps started our unusually mild today across central and southwest Kansas, especially for an early morning in January. Warm air continues to move into the Sunflower State as strong south to southwest winds carry us through Sunday. Temperatures will rocket into the 60s in much of Kansas with 50s far northwest where there will be a lighter northwest to northeast wind behind a weak cool front.
Ted Rivers

5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Kansas

Kansas has been home to many successful individuals in the entertainment industry, including actors, comedians, and YouTubers. In this article, we will be profiling five famous people from Kansas: Jimmy Donaldson, Paul Rudd, Eric Stonestreet, Jason Sudeikis, and Scott Foley. Each of these individuals has made a significant impact in the world of entertainment and has left a lasting impression on audiences around the world.
WIBW

Sunday forecast: Warm, breezy and cloudy with sprinkles tonight

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Today will be windy and warm with temperatures in the upper 50s and south winds at 15 to 25 mph gusting to near 35 mph. Skies this morning are partly cloudy and clouds will only increase through the day. Late this evening into tonight there is a slight chance for sprinkles associated with a nearby area of low pressure. A weak cold front slips through Monday morning and temperatures Monday will hold steady in the mid 50s with winds now out of the west-northwest at 10 to 20 mph.
KSNB Local4

After a quiet weekend, the weather turns active with potentially heavy snow mid week

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Lots of clouds around kept temperatures cooler across much of the area. The exception was southeast spots where highs managed to find the mid 50s. After a quiet and somewhat mild weekend, the weather pattern becomes rather active as several systems will move through the region over the next seven days. The first system will move through just to our south tonight. This system will not have much moisture to work with so only expecting very light snow to the north with drizzle in south central spots. Depending on temperatures tomorrow morning, there may be some isolated slick spots on untreated roads where drizzle freezes to elevated surfaces. Skies will be mostly cloudy to cloudy overnight with lows ranging from the low 30s west to low 40s east.
ksal.com

Midweek Winter Storm Possible

Forecasters are monitoring the development of a storm system which is forecast to spread snow across generally the northwest half of Kansas Tuesday night through Wednesday night. According to the National Weather Service, accumulating snow is a possibility, with the greatest chance across the northwest half of the state. For...
a-z-animals.com

Meet The 3 Largest Landowners In Kansas

What do you know about the top landowners in Kansas?. In the Midwestern United States, Kansas has been nicknamed the Sunflower State. Farmland occupies over 45 million acres in Kansas, making it one of the top farming states in America. But who’s in control of all that land? Let’s find out!
KSNT News

Key takeaways from the first week of the 2023 Kansas legislative session

TOPEKA (KSNT) – In this episode of Inside Kansas Politics, Capitol Bureau reporter Rebekah Chung sits down with Washburn University Political Analyst Bob Beatty to break down key takeaways from the first week of the legislative session. Beatty comments on the GOP agenda, the abortion debate, “wokism” and trans athletes. The pair also discuss Governor Laura Kelly’s […]
