HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Lots of clouds around kept temperatures cooler across much of the area. The exception was southeast spots where highs managed to find the mid 50s. After a quiet and somewhat mild weekend, the weather pattern becomes rather active as several systems will move through the region over the next seven days. The first system will move through just to our south tonight. This system will not have much moisture to work with so only expecting very light snow to the north with drizzle in south central spots. Depending on temperatures tomorrow morning, there may be some isolated slick spots on untreated roads where drizzle freezes to elevated surfaces. Skies will be mostly cloudy to cloudy overnight with lows ranging from the low 30s west to low 40s east.

KANSAS STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO