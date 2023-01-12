Columbiana police report finding drugs, gun during searches

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Police seized suspected drugs, cash and a gun during two searches in Columbiana on Thursday.

At 9:30 a.m., the Columbiana Police Department, along with the Columbiana County Drug Task Force, Special Response Team, Sheriff’s Office and Beaver Township, executed two drug-related search warrants on Albright Avenue.

Columbiana police Chief William Myers said suspected methamphetamine, marijuana, prescription pills and drug paraphernalia were found, along with a firearm and cash.

Three people were there at the time of the search, though no arrests were made.

Several charges are anticipated upon testing the suspected narcotics.

