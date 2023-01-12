ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbiana, OH

Columbiana police report finding drugs, gun during searches

By Chelsea Simeon
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Police seized suspected drugs, cash and a gun during two searches in Columbiana on Thursday.

At 9:30 a.m., the Columbiana Police Department, along with the Columbiana County Drug Task Force, Special Response Team, Sheriff’s Office and Beaver Township, executed two drug-related search warrants on Albright Avenue.

Mahoning County indictments: Jan. 12, 2023

Columbiana police Chief William Myers said suspected methamphetamine, marijuana, prescription pills and drug paraphernalia were found, along with a firearm and cash.

Three people were there at the time of the search, though no arrests were made.

Several charges are anticipated upon testing the suspected narcotics.

WTRF- 7News

Local Ohio man found with large amounts of cocaine says police

Officials say they have arrested a man that had large amounts of cocaine. Jefferson County Drug Task Force officials say they conducted a search warrant at Quincy Dudley’s, 51, residence and found about 165 grams of cocaine and various drug paraphernalia. Dudley is charged with two F5 counts of drug trafficking and one count of […]
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WTOV 9

No stranger to the law, Steubenville man arrested on cocaine charges

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — A Steubenville man is behind bars after authorities conducted a search warrant on Thursday and discovered a large amount of cocaine at his Ridge Avenue home. Quincy Dudley , 51, was arrested after the Jefferson County Drug Task Force seized approximately 165 grams of cocaine,...
STEUBENVILLE, OH
Tribune-Review

Police: Masked woman attacked traffic flagger with baseball bat

A Verona woman recently attacked a traffic flagger while wearing a Halloween mask, police say. Northern Regional Police charged Rebecca Metz, 43, with aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, and harassment in connection with the Jan. 5 incident. She was in Saturday at Allegheny County Jail in Pittsburgh unable to post bail, and has a Feb. 15 preliminary hearing scheduled.
VERONA, PA
abc27.com

Pa. State Police find missing woman, child

(WHTM) — State Police and an Allegheny County Police Department found a woman and child safe on Sunday, Jan. 15. The Penn Hills Police Department, located in Allegheny County, was searching for a woman and child. The woman was operating a green 2017 Nissan Rogue, bearing Pennsylvania registration LPJ-4764....
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
WTRF

Strussion home searched with high-tech equipment

BELMONT, Ohio (WTRF) – Back in September of 2021, Tom and Angela Strussion were found murdered inside of their Belmont County home. Since then, their families have gone to great lengths for answers, such as rewards and even billboards throughout the city. They are taking the search one step...
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

AG report shares details of officer-involved fatal shooting in Struthers

After months of investigations and interviews on the April 1 Struthers officer-involved fatal shooting of 35-year James Sheets, the Ohio Attorney General has released its investigative documents. The report was released after a Mahoning County grand jury on Thursday "no billed" the investigation into the shooting. A no-bill means a...
STRUTHERS, OH
WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

