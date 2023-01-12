Read full article on original website
IGN
Top Gun: Maverick Got the Most Positive Reviews on Rotten Tomatoes in 2022; All We Know
Top Gun: Maverick has won the top spot on the best movies of 2022 list from Rotten Tomatoes. The film stars Tom Cruise, reprising his role as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell from the 1986 film Top Gun. It released on May 27, 2022, and was a hit with critics and audiences alike.
IGN
The Last of Us Episode 1: TV Show vs Game Comparison
Warning: contains full spoilers for episode 1 of HBO's The Last of Us. HBO's The Last of Us is a mostly faithful adaptation of the hit PlayStation game. But just how close to its source material does it get? We've gathered images from the series premiere and put them next to stills from Naughty Dog's masterpiece to see just how similar some of it is.
IGN
The Last of Us: Where to Watch, How Joel Will Be Different in the Show and More
HBO’s The Last of Us has come out with its first episode this week. According to IGN’s review of the show, it is a “breathtaking” adaptation of the video game’s story. The show premiered on Sunday, January 15, and if you are wondering where to catch up with the episode, we will explain it in this article.
IGN
Avatar: The Way of Water Box Office Set to Pass Spider-Man: No Way Home; Stars Recall How James Cameron Pitched the Sequel
Avatar: The Way of Water is doing well at the box office, as the film just crossed $1.89 billion worldwide, and it is on track to surpass Spider-Man: No Way Home’s $1.91 billion figure. Deadline reports that Avatar: The Way of Water is doing strong even in its fifth...
IGN
Marvel’s Spider-Man: 6 Awesome Gameplay Mods (PC)
Marvel’s Spider-Man is already a fantastic game, no matter which platform you play it on, but the PC version has some awesome user-generated mods available for use. Here’s 6 of our favorites!. From swinging mods, to combat mods, and even Garfield mods, we’ve got you covered with this...
IGN
How to Watch The Last of Us: Episode Release Schedule and Cast
The verdict is in, and HBO's The Last of Us has landed among the few video game adaptations that successfully transition from the interactive medium to film or television. According to our The Last of Us: Season 1 review, the series takes "the essence of what made the original tale so enduring [and] builds out the world of the game while also switching up some aspects to almost entirely stunning effect."
