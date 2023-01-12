ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Procious, WV

West Virginia man sentenced for child porn conviction

By Jessica Patterson
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pWSia_0kCgSwfr00

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A Clay County man will spend the next six years behind bars for a child pornography conviction.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Robert Owen Johnson, 56, of Procious, West Virginia, was sentenced Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023 to six years in prison followed by five years of supervised release. He will also be required to register as a sex offender.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Breaking News

Court documents and statements say that Johnson is accused of using Facebook and his cell phone on Feb. 20, 2021 to distribute a video depicting child pornography to another person on Facebook. The DOJ says he also allegedly admitted to using that Facebook account to chat with others and to possess and distribute child pornography between 2020 and 2021.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia man accused of robbing 1 person, kidnapping another at gunpoint

CROSS LANES, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) said one man was arrested after allegedly robbing someone at gunpoint and possibly kidnapping another person. Deputies said they responded to a 911 call at the Westchester Village Apartments in Cross Lanes, West Virginia, on Sunday. Witnesses told authorities that Joseph “Joey” Michael Eads, […]
CROSS LANES, WV
WOWK 13 News

Police in West Virginia seeking car break-in suspect

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Charleston Police Department (CPD) is looking for a man accused of breaking into vehicles in the Rolling Hills neighborhood. CPD says a suspect broke into several vehicles and stole multiple items early Friday morning. Police obtained a video of the alleged break-ins: The video (courtesy of CPD) can be viewed in […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia woman dead after 4-vehicle crash on US Route 60

BOOMER, WV (WOWK) — The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department said a Kanawha County woman is dead after a crash on U.S. Route 60 in Boomer, West Virginia. According to Chief Deputy Rod Perdue II, authorities responded to a call about a four-vehicle crash just after midnight. Deputies said that upon arrival, they found one vehicle […]
BOOMER, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia woman dead following accident

MEADOW BRIDGE, WV (WVNS) — A Greenbrier County woman is dead following a crash in Meadow Bridge on West Virginia Route 20.  According to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, a call came in just before 6:00 p.m. on Friday for a motor vehicle accident on Route 20 near Meadow Bridge. Upon arrival, authorities found a […]
MEADOW BRIDGE, WV
WOWK 13 News

TSA finds loaded gun at West Virginia airport

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)– A loaded handgun was found on a man on Thursday going through security at West Virginia International Yeager Airport. According to TSA officers spotted a .22 caliber handgun loaded with five bullets on the x-ray machine as the traveler was going through a security checkpoint. Airport police were alerted, and the gun […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia WWII Veteran celebrates 100th birthday

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A World War II Navy Veteran celebrated his 100th birthday a little early in Ona Sunday. Veteran Gene Caldwell was surrounded by family and friends as they all took turns remembering the years of memories and good laughs. At the event, there were pictures and cards detailing all he has done […]
ONA, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man dies while working on power line in West Virginia

OAKVALE, WV (WVNS) — One man died while working on a power line in the Oakvale area of Mercer County on Wednesday. According to West Virginia State Police, they received a report of a “workplace accident” on Kellysville road around 11:30 a.m. Once on scene, troopers say they found Daniel McGrath, 24 of Beckley, had […]
MERCER COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Tree Knocks Down Powerline in Charleston, West Virginia

(WOWK) – At 12:53 PM a tree fell on a powerline near the Hillcrest Drive and YMCA Drive intersection leaving 68 customers without power and blocking the road for hours. Appalachian Power crews worked nonstop to restore power and clear the road back up. Power has been restored to the area, but the road remained […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Crews on scene of Charleston, West Virginia house fire

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Crews are on the scene of a house fire in Charleston Thursday morning. According to Kanawha County dispatchers, the fire was reported on the 100 block of Wilson Way at around 10:15 a.m. The house was occupied at the time, but no injuries have been reported. Dispatchers say smoke was coming from the […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

60K+
Followers
17K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy