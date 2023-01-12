Arrest log: Ludlow police arrested 44 people within 7 weeks

LUDLOW, Mass. ( WWLP ) – The police in Ludlow made 44 arrests and summons, including 15 domestic assault-related arrests, within 7 weeks.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the Ludlow Police Department, officers were called to 2,163 calls for service from November 23, 2022, through January 11, 2023. Police arrested 44 individuals, including summons/warrant arrests, 15 domestic assault-related arrests, two mental health warrants, and four juvenile arrests/summons.

The following information was released by Ludlow police and does not include those with summons or names of those arrested for domestic violence charges:

November 24th, 2022

12:13 p.m. – FEMALE (41) of Ludlow was summonsed for: Assault & Battery



November 26th ,2022

9:51 p.m. – Alcino A. Pereira (64) of Ludlow was arrested on Winsor Street for: OUI-LIQUOR OR .08% NEGLIGENT OPERATION OF A MOTOR VEHICLE



November 27th, 2022

10:18 p.m. – MALE (51) of Ludlow was summonsed for: A&B ON FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER



November 28th,2022

10:19 a.m. – Michael W. Rafferty Sr. (40) of Enfield was arrested on Center Street for: WARRANT ARREST



November 30th, 2022

1:01 a.m. – MALE (51) of Ludlow, was summonsed for: LICENSE SUSPENDED, OPERATE MOTOR VEHICLE WITH



4:19 a.m. – MALE (39) of Indian Orchard was summonsed for: LEAVE SCENE OF PROPERTY DAMAGE LEAVE SCENE OF PROPERTY DAMAGE NEGLIGENT OPERATION OF A MOTOR VEHICLE MARKED LANES VIOLATION



December 2nd, 2022

6:20 p.m. – FEMALE (32) of Ludlow was summonsed for: VANDALIZE PROPERTY WITNESS/JUROR/POLICE/COURT OFFICIAL, INTIMIDATE



December 3rd ,2022

12:26 p.m. – FEMALE (71) of Ludlow was summonsed for: TRESPASS



December 6th ,2022

2:18 PM – MALE JUVENILE (13) of Springfield was summonsed for: CHILD IN SEXUAL ACT, DISTRIBUTE MATERIAL OF



December 10th ,2022

2:18 p.m. – FEMALE (71) of Ludlow was summonsed for: TRESPASS



4:26 p.m. – FEMALE (64) of Ludlow was arrested off of Chapin Street for: ASSAULT AND BATTERY (DOMESTIC)



December 11th ,2022

7:58 AM – FEMALE (30) of Ludlow was arrested off of Center Street for: A&B ON FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER A&B WITH DANGEROUS WEAPON



December 14th ,2022

9:05 a.m. – MALE (29) of Ludlow was arrested on Center Street for: A&B ON FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER



December 17th ,2022

4:05 a.m. – MALE (51) of Palmer was arrested off of Chapin Street for: ABUSE PREVENTION ORDER, VIOLATE



5:01 p.m. – MALE (31) of Denver, Colorado was summonsed for: ABUSE PREVENTION ORDER, VIOLATE



10:26 p.m. – William Henry Bacot (26) of Virginia was arrested on Lyon Street for: OUI-LIQUOR OR .08% NEGLIGENT OPERATION OF A MOTOR VEHICLE LEAVE SCENE OF PROPERTY DAMAGE ACCIDENT ALCOHOL IN MOTOR VEHICLE, POSSESS OPEN CONTAINER OF MARKED LANES VIOLATION ELECTRONIC DEVICE, USE WHILE OPERATING MOTOR VEHICLE POSSESSION OF AMMUNITION WITHOUT ID CARD



December 18th, 2022

12:34 p.m. – MALE (47) of Springfield was summonsed for: ABUSE PREVENTION ORDER, VIOLATE



December 19th, 2022

5:28 p.m. – MALE (47) of Springfield was summonsed for: ABUSE PREVENTION ORDER, VIOLATE



December 20th, 2022

5:44 p.m. – JUVENILE MALE (17) of Ludlow was summonsed for: LEAVE SCENE OF PERSONAL INJURY FAIL TO USE CARE STARTING/STOPPING



9:26 p.m. – Cassandra Lynn Lopes (31) of Ludlow was arrested on Greenwich Street for: WARRANT ARREST



December 22nd, 2022

5:48 p.m. – Robert S. Martin (35) of Gilbertville was arrested on Center Street for: OUI-LIQUOR OR .08% NEGLIGENT OPERATION OF A MOTOR VEHICLE MARKED LANES VIOLATION



December 24th, 2022

2:43 a.m. – FEMALE (21) of Ludlow of Indian Orchard was summonsed for: OPERATING AFTER SUSPENSION OR REVOKED REGISTRATION UNLICENSED OPERATION OF A MOTOR VEHICLE LICENSE NOT IN POSSESSION



December 25th, 2022

12:46 a.m. – MALE (31) of Ludlow was summonsed for: A&B ON FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER STRANGULATION OR SUFFOCATION



December 27th, 2022

11:41 p.m. – MALE (47) of Ludlow was summonsed for: NEGLIGENT OPERATION OF A MOTOR VEHICLE MARKED LANES VIOLATION



December 28th, 2022

7:54 a.m. – MALE (31) of Ludlow was arrested on Center Street for: A&B ON FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER STRANGULATION OR SUFFOCATION



11:30 p.m. – FEMALE (54) of Ludlow was arrested off of Center Street for: A&B ON FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER



December 29th, 2022

3:30 p.m. – Joshua Thomson-Hansen (32) of Ludlow was summonsed for: A&B ON POLICE OFFICER ASSAULT DRUG, POSSESS (CLASS A) DRUG, POSSESS (CLASS B)



December 30th, 2022

11:03 a.m. – MALE (42) of Ludlow was summonsed for: A&B ON FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER WITNESS/JUROR/POLICE/COURT OFFICIAL, INTIMIDATE



December 31st, 2022

12:12 a.m. – MALE (40) of Springfield was summonsed for: LICENSE SUSPENDED, OPERATE MOTOR VEHICLE WITH OPERATING AFTER SUSPENSION OR REVOKED REGISTRATION UNINSURED MOTOR VEHICLE



8:26 p.m. – Sabrina T. Garcia (35) of Chicopee was arrested on Randall Road for: A&B WITH DANGEROUS WEAPON ROBBERY, UNARMED



January 3rd, 2023

2:14 p.m. – MALE (67) of Ludlow was summonsed for: ACCOST/ANNOY ANOTHER PERSON



January 6th, 2023

1:27 a.m. – FEMALE (51) HOMELESS was arrested on East Street for: COURTESY BOOKING FOR PALMER POLICE DEPARTMENT



5:13 p.m. – Timothy David Soboleski (34) of Indian Orchard was arrested on Fuller Street for: OUI-LIQUOR OR .08% NEGLIGENT OPERATION OF A MOTOR VEHICLE ALCOHOL IN MOTOR VEHICLE, POSSESS OPEN CONTAINER OF MARKED LANES VIOLATION INSPECTION/STICKER NO



January 7th, 2023

11:28 p.m. – MALE JUVENILE (17) of Ludlow was arrested off of East Street for: ASSAULT AND BATTERY(DOMESTIC)



11:28 p.m. – MALE (19) of Ludlow was arrested off of East Street for: ASSAULT AND BATTERY(DOMESTIC)



January 10th, 2023

1:32 a.m. – MALE JUVENILE (17) of Springfield was summonsed for: UNLICENSED OPERATION OF A MOTOR VEHICLE STOP/YIELD, FAIL TO



2:49 a.m – Bryan C. Cubin (35) of Wilbraham was arrested on Chapin Street for: OUI-LIQUOR OR .08% (2ND OFFENSE) STOP FOR POLICE, FAIL NEGLIGENT OPERATION OF A MOTOR VEHICLE SPEEDING STOP/YIELD, FAIL TO



11:24 a.m. – MALE (70) of Springfield was summonsed for: ABUSE PREVENTION ORDER, VIOLATE



For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.