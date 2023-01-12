ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ludlow, MA

Arrest log: Ludlow police arrested 44 people within 7 weeks

By Ashley Shook
WWLP
 3 days ago

LUDLOW, Mass. ( WWLP ) – The police in Ludlow made 44 arrests and summons, including 15 domestic assault-related arrests, within 7 weeks.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the Ludlow Police Department, officers were called to 2,163 calls for service from November 23, 2022, through January 11, 2023. Police arrested 44 individuals, including summons/warrant arrests, 15 domestic assault-related arrests, two mental health warrants, and four juvenile arrests/summons.

Ludlow Police searching for package thief

The following information was released by Ludlow police and does not include those with summons or names of those arrested for domestic violence charges:

November 24th, 2022

  • 12:13 p.m. – FEMALE (41) of Ludlow was summonsed for:
    • Assault & Battery

November 26th ,2022

  • 9:51 p.m. – Alcino A. Pereira (64) of Ludlow was arrested on Winsor Street for:
    • OUI-LIQUOR OR .08%
    • NEGLIGENT OPERATION OF A MOTOR VEHICLE

November 27th, 2022

  • 10:18 p.m. – MALE (51) of Ludlow was summonsed for:
    • A&B ON FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER

November 28th,2022

  • 10:19 a.m. – Michael W. Rafferty Sr. (40) of Enfield was arrested on Center Street for:
    • WARRANT ARREST

November 30th, 2022

  • 1:01 a.m. – MALE (51) of Ludlow, was summonsed for:
    • LICENSE SUSPENDED, OPERATE MOTOR VEHICLE WITH
  • 4:19 a.m. – MALE (39) of Indian Orchard was summonsed for:
    • LEAVE SCENE OF PROPERTY DAMAGE
    • LEAVE SCENE OF PROPERTY DAMAGE
    • NEGLIGENT OPERATION OF A MOTOR VEHICLE
    • MARKED LANES VIOLATION

December 2nd, 2022

  • 6:20 p.m. – FEMALE (32) of Ludlow was summonsed for:
    • VANDALIZE PROPERTY
    • WITNESS/JUROR/POLICE/COURT OFFICIAL, INTIMIDATE

December 3rd ,2022

  • 12:26 p.m. – FEMALE (71) of Ludlow was summonsed for:
    • TRESPASS

December 6th ,2022

  • 2:18 PM – MALE JUVENILE (13) of Springfield was summonsed for:
    • CHILD IN SEXUAL ACT, DISTRIBUTE MATERIAL OF

December 10th ,2022

  • 2:18 p.m. – FEMALE (71) of Ludlow was summonsed for:
    • TRESPASS
  • 4:26 p.m. – FEMALE (64) of Ludlow was arrested off of Chapin Street for:
    • ASSAULT AND BATTERY (DOMESTIC)

December 11th ,2022

  • 7:58 AM – FEMALE (30) of Ludlow was arrested off of Center Street for:
    • A&B ON FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER
    • A&B WITH DANGEROUS WEAPON
Report of firearm at Ludlow Baird Middle School unfounded

December 14th ,2022

  • 9:05 a.m. – MALE (29) of Ludlow was arrested on Center Street for:
    • A&B ON FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER

December 17th ,2022

  • 4:05 a.m. – MALE (51) of Palmer was arrested off of Chapin Street for:
    • ABUSE PREVENTION ORDER, VIOLATE
  • 5:01 p.m. – MALE (31) of Denver, Colorado was summonsed for:
    • ABUSE PREVENTION ORDER, VIOLATE
  • 10:26 p.m. – William Henry Bacot (26) of Virginia was arrested on Lyon Street for:
    • OUI-LIQUOR OR .08%
    • NEGLIGENT OPERATION OF A MOTOR VEHICLE
    • LEAVE SCENE OF PROPERTY DAMAGE ACCIDENT
    • ALCOHOL IN MOTOR VEHICLE, POSSESS OPEN CONTAINER OF
    • MARKED LANES VIOLATION
    • ELECTRONIC DEVICE, USE WHILE OPERATING MOTOR VEHICLE
    • POSSESSION OF AMMUNITION WITHOUT ID CARD

December 18th, 2022

  • 12:34 p.m. – MALE (47) of Springfield was summonsed for:
    • ABUSE PREVENTION ORDER, VIOLATE

December 19th, 2022

  • 5:28 p.m. – MALE (47) of Springfield was summonsed for:
    • ABUSE PREVENTION ORDER, VIOLATE

December 20th, 2022

  • 5:44 p.m. – JUVENILE MALE (17) of Ludlow was summonsed for:
    • LEAVE SCENE OF PERSONAL INJURY
    • FAIL TO USE CARE STARTING/STOPPING
  • 9:26 p.m. – Cassandra Lynn Lopes (31) of Ludlow was arrested on Greenwich Street for:
    • WARRANT ARREST

December 22nd, 2022

  • 5:48 p.m. – Robert S. Martin (35) of Gilbertville was arrested on Center Street for:
    • OUI-LIQUOR OR .08%
    • NEGLIGENT OPERATION OF A MOTOR VEHICLE
    • MARKED LANES VIOLATION

December 24th, 2022

  • 2:43 a.m. – FEMALE (21) of Ludlow of Indian Orchard was summonsed for:
    • OPERATING AFTER SUSPENSION OR REVOKED REGISTRATION
    • UNLICENSED OPERATION OF A MOTOR VEHICLE
    • LICENSE NOT IN POSSESSION

December 25th, 2022

  • 12:46 a.m. – MALE (31) of Ludlow was summonsed for:
    • A&B ON FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER
    • STRANGULATION OR SUFFOCATION

December 27th, 2022

  • 11:41 p.m. – MALE (47) of Ludlow was summonsed for:
    • NEGLIGENT OPERATION OF A MOTOR VEHICLE
    • MARKED LANES VIOLATION

December 28th, 2022

  • 7:54 a.m. – MALE (31) of Ludlow was arrested on Center Street for:
    • A&B ON FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER
    • STRANGULATION OR SUFFOCATION
  • 11:30 p.m. – FEMALE (54) of Ludlow was arrested off of Center Street for:
    • A&B ON FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER

December 29th, 2022

  • 3:30 p.m. – Joshua Thomson-Hansen (32) of Ludlow was summonsed for:
    • A&B ON POLICE OFFICER
    • ASSAULT
    • DRUG, POSSESS (CLASS A)
    • DRUG, POSSESS (CLASS B)

December 30th, 2022

  • 11:03 a.m. – MALE (42) of Ludlow was summonsed for:
    • A&B ON FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER
    • WITNESS/JUROR/POLICE/COURT OFFICIAL, INTIMIDATE

December 31st, 2022

  • 12:12 a.m. – MALE (40) of Springfield was summonsed for:
    • LICENSE SUSPENDED, OPERATE MOTOR VEHICLE WITH
    • OPERATING AFTER SUSPENSION OR REVOKED REGISTRATION
    • UNINSURED MOTOR VEHICLE
  • 8:26 p.m. – Sabrina T. Garcia (35) of Chicopee was arrested on Randall Road for:
    • A&B WITH DANGEROUS WEAPON
    • ROBBERY, UNARMED

January 3rd, 2023

  • 2:14 p.m. – MALE (67) of Ludlow was summonsed for:
    • ACCOST/ANNOY ANOTHER PERSON

January 6th, 2023

  • 1:27 a.m. – FEMALE (51) HOMELESS was arrested on East Street for:
    • COURTESY BOOKING FOR PALMER POLICE DEPARTMENT
  • 5:13 p.m. – Timothy David Soboleski (34) of Indian Orchard was arrested on Fuller Street for:
    • OUI-LIQUOR OR .08%
    • NEGLIGENT OPERATION OF A MOTOR VEHICLE
    • ALCOHOL IN MOTOR VEHICLE, POSSESS OPEN CONTAINER OF
    • MARKED LANES VIOLATION
    • INSPECTION/STICKER NO

January 7th, 2023

  • 11:28 p.m. – MALE JUVENILE (17) of Ludlow was arrested off of East Street for:
    • ASSAULT AND BATTERY(DOMESTIC)
  • 11:28 p.m. – MALE (19) of Ludlow was arrested off of East Street for:
    • ASSAULT AND BATTERY(DOMESTIC)
Residents tour Ludlow’s Public Safety Complex during open house

January 10th, 2023

  • 1:32 a.m. – MALE JUVENILE (17) of Springfield was summonsed for:
    • UNLICENSED OPERATION OF A MOTOR VEHICLE
    • STOP/YIELD, FAIL TO
  • 2:49 a.m – Bryan C. Cubin (35) of Wilbraham was arrested on Chapin Street for:
    • OUI-LIQUOR OR .08% (2ND OFFENSE)
    • STOP FOR POLICE, FAIL
    • NEGLIGENT OPERATION OF A MOTOR VEHICLE
    • SPEEDING
    • STOP/YIELD, FAIL TO
  • 11:24 a.m. – MALE (70) of Springfield was summonsed for:
    • ABUSE PREVENTION ORDER, VIOLATE
WWLP

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

