Ryan Dorsey celebrates late ex-wife Naya Rivera’s 36th birthday in emotional post
Ryan Dorsey has penned an emotional message, remembering his late ex-wife Naya Rivera on what would have been her 36th birthday.In July 2020, the Glee star went missing after renting a pontoon boat with her then-four-year-old son Josey Hollis, whom she shared with Dorsey.Though Josey was found unharmed at the time, Rivera’s body was discovered days later and she was pronounced dead from accidental drowning. She was 33.On Thursday (12 January), alongside an old photo of Rivera and Josey, Dorsey wrote on Instagram: “A little easier with each little bit of time that passes by to look at pictures“But...
Kim Kardashian Calls Chicago West "My Twin" in Her Fifth-Birthday Tribute
Chicago West is growing up so fast. On Jan. 15, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's youngest daughter turned 5, and her mom posted a sweet birthday tribute to her on Instagram to mark the special occasion. Kardashian shared a trio of photos featuring her and Chicago on her grid. In...
Man leaves wife after 19 years of marriage because she was a man: "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing"
A man has spoken about the incident when he discovered his wife of 19 years was a man. And he exclaimed, "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing." Sharing their story, the 64-year-old man, who goes by Jan, said he had met his wife Monica when she accompanied his sister’s children as an au-pair. He recollected she was ‘beautiful and feminine’ but ‘poor at ironing’, which he never understood.
Matthew Lawrence & TLC’s Chilli Are Officially Dating
Matthew Lawrence, 42, and TLC’s Chilli, 51, are coupled up!. Her rep confirmed the news to TMZ, after the pair seemed to make it Instagram official with a dance video a few days ago. Now, TMZ reports the friends started dating just before Thanksgiving. Since then, they spent Thanksgiving...
See Kendra Wilkinson’s Son Hank Jr. and Daughter Alijah All Grown Up in Family Photo
Watch: Where Holly Madison Stands With Kendra Wilkinson & Bridget Marquardt. Kendra Wilkinson is having herself a tropical holiday vacation. The Girls Next Door alum shared snapshots of her family trip to Maui, Hawaii, where she was accompanied by 13-year-old son Hank Jr. and 8-year-old daughter Alijah. In the family...
Bundle of Joy! Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth to Rainbow Baby With Husband John Legend
Congratulations! Chrissy Teigen has given birth, welcoming a rainbow baby with her husband, John Legend. The “All of Me” artist, 44, announced the news onstage during a private concert, People reported on Friday, January 13. “What a blessed day,” John said, per the outlet, adding that they had welcomed “the little baby this morning.” While he explained that he “didn’t...
blavity.com
Former 'Divorce Court' Star Judge Lynn Toler Reveals Her Husband, Eric 'Big E' Mumford, Has Died
Judge Lynn Toler, most known for ruling on the popular show Divorce Court, recently shared that her husband, Eric “Big E” Mumford, passed away during the holidays. Earlier this week, Toler posted a photo of her and her husband with the words “Beautiful Man Both inside and out” on her Instagram account along with the caption, “Eric Mumford BigE, January 1, 1951 – December 23, 2022. I am in a million pieces.” The post included Anita Baker’s “Sweet Love” playing in the background.
Evan Ross, Ashlee Simpson Ross Wear Matching Christmas Pajamas with His Whole Family in Epic Photo
Evan Ross and wife Ashlee Simpson Ross share son Ziggy, 2, and daughter Jagger, 7 Ashlee Simpson Ross and Evan Ross enjoyed a big family Christmas. On Monday, the couple each shared a fun group shot where they joined Evan's mom, Diana Ross, his siblings, nieces and nephews in a huge holiday family photo. "HAPPY HOLIDAYS!!!! 🎄," Evan captioned the shot, where the whole family wears red sweatsuits. The couple was joined by their two children, son Ziggy Blu, 2, whom Evan holds, and daughter Jagger Snow, 7, who poses in...
Cheryl Burke looks stylish in LA as ex Matthew Lawrence moves on with TLC's Chilli after divorce
Cheryl Burke seemed to be making the most of the single life Friday in Los Angeles. The recently divorced Dancing with the Stars alum stepped out looking stylish in a pair of high waist boot cut jeans.
DoYouRemember?
Country Star LeAnn Rimes Enjoys Being A Stepmother to Eddie Cibrian’s Two Children
LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian first met on the set of the 2009 film Northern Lights and immediately hit it off. However, both the country singer and the actor were married to other people at the time — Cibrian was married to Brandi Glanville, whom he shares two sons with, while Rimes was with Dean Sheremet.
Shannon Beador's Boyfriend John Janssen Dumps ‘RHOC’ Star After 3 Years Of Dating
Shannon Beador was “blindsided” by her now ex-boyfriend John Janssen breaking things off with her after 3 and a half years of dating, RadarOnline.com has learned. The Bravo star revealed her longtime beau shocked her with his decision a little over a month ago. Beador told People that Janssen broke up with her after they finished filming season 17 of Real Housewives of Orange County. "All I can do is repeat in my head what he said to me while we were filming," Beador said. "We were in a great place. But seven days later, when the cameras were down,...
Chris Evans Confirmed His Relationship With Alba Baptista On His Instagram Story
Guys, I think the triple heart emojis means it's serious.
People
Kane and Katelyn Brown Celebrate Daughter Kodi Jane's First Birthday — Watch the Cute Clip!
Kane Brown and wife Katelyn share daughters Kodi Jane, 1, and Kingsley Rose, 3 Kane Brown's little girl is celebrating a big moment! On Friday, the country singer, 29, and wife Katelyn, 30, celebrated daughter Kodi Jane's first birthday, sharing a sweet post on the family's Instagram page. The video shows Brown dancing with both Kodi and daughter Kingsley Rose, 3, in his arms as the couple's song "Thank God" plays in the back. "Happy 1st Birthday to Kodi Jane! The youngest member of the #KBFamily! 🎊❤️," they captioned the clip. Never miss...
Miranda Lambert’s Husband, Brendan, Reveals His Favorite Song of Hers
With 10 albums under her belt, Miranda Lambert has a wealth of music — both hits and album tracks — for fans to choose from. Lambert's husband, Brendan McLoughlin, recently revealed his personal favorite of her tunes. In a recent interview with Vulture, Lambert asks her husband about...
Summer House Star Lindsay Hubbard Congratulates Fiancé Carl Radke On Two Years Of Sobriety
We’ve all done a little celebrating lately, whether it’s the holidays, football teams winning, or Lisa Rinna getting fired. Normally reality television viewers aren’t on the receiving end of wholesome news, but today we get to switch it up a bit. Summer House premiered on Bravo back in 2017 and the show has had six pretty […] The post Summer House Star Lindsay Hubbard Congratulates Fiancé Carl Radke On Two Years Of Sobriety appeared first on Reality Tea.
bravotv.com
Josh Flagg Teases What’s Next for Him and His Boyfriend, Andrew Beyer
Josh Flagg is looking to the future. The Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles agent took to Instagram on January 3 to both reflect on 2022 and tease what’s in store for this year, particularly when it comes to his relationship with his boyfriend, Andrew Beyer. Set to OneRepublic’s song...
Pamela Anderson Reveals Why She Never Read a Letter From "Pam & Tommy" Star Lily James
Hulu's miniseries "Pam & Tommy" earned Lily James an Emmy nomination and a Golden Globe nomination, but the real Pamela Anderson has no interest in watching the actor's performance. In a recent interview with the New York Times, Anderson said that not only did she have zero involvement with the series, she also refused to read a letter James sent explaining why she wanted to play the "Baywatch" star.
'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Confirms TLC Future—'I'm So Excited'
Christine Brown has revealed whether she is leaving TLC's "Sister Wives" series following her split from former husband Kody Brown.
Zendaya Thanks the Golden Globes After Best Actress Win: "So Sorry I Wasn't Able to Be There"
Zendaya is officially a Golden Globe winner! Even though she couldn't attend the Jan. 10 ceremony to pick up her best actress in drama trophy herself, she's still honored to have won. On Tuesday night, the "Euphoria" star shared a black and white photo of her character, Rue, on Instagram alongside a heartfelt message to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.
New York Post
Marie Osmond: I’m not giving my kids any money because it ‘breeds laziness’
Marie Osmond is leaving it all up to her children. The singer explained why she won’t be giving her kids — Stephen, 39, Rachael, 31, Jessica, 35, Brandon, 26, Brianna, 24, Matthew, 23, and Abigail, 18 — their inheritances in a recent interview with Us Weekly. “Honestly, why would you enable your child to not try to be something? I don’t know anybody who becomes anything if they’re just handed money,” the 63-year-old singer said. The “Donny & Marie” star went on: “To me, the greatest gift you can give your child is a passion to search out who they are inside and...
