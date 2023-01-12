Cruz Lucius racks up the points in our look at Wisconsin men's hockey

MADISON – A weekly look at the Wisconsin men’s hockey team.

FOR THE RECORD

The Badgers are 9-13 overall and 2-10 in the Big Ten after a split with Notre Dame. They beat the Fighting Irish, 2-0, Friday and lost, 6-4, Saturday.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Wild third period helps Cruz Lucius net honor

Freshman Cruz Lucius scored his first five-point weekend of the season during the Badgers' split with Notre Dame.

The freshman assisted junior Carson Bantle on the game-winner Friday. The next night he recorded four assists on power plays within an 18-minute span of the third period. The performances allowed Lucius to maintain his spot atop the Badgers’ scoring leaders with 23 points in 22 games.

NOTABLE

Breakthrough for Carson Bantle?

UW coach Tony Granato wasn’t looking for positives from the team’s loss to Notre Dame on Saturday, but Bantle’s ability to find the net could be one. For much of the season the junior has had a hard time scoring despite having good chances. His fortunes have turned recently with three goals last weekend and four in his last four games.

His first goal of the weekend, the game-winner against Notre Dame, was initially credited to Ty Jugnauth but switched upon review after the game.

Ty Smilanic settling in

Junior Ty Smilanic was in the lineup last Friday, his first game since returning from a personal leave of absence. He had not played since Oct. 22.

“I thought, considering he hadn’t played in such a long time, he was a pretty impactful player in that game, created some offense, was great on forecheck,” Granato said.

Future Badgers on U.S. Under 18 team

Brady Cleveland and Zach Schulz are members of the Badgers' 2023 recruiting class who are playing for the U.S. National Team Developmental Program this season. The under-18 team plays an exhibition against the Badgers on Friday.

Cleveland, a defenseman from Wausau, is considered a B-rated skater prospect by the NHL Central Scouting. Schulz, a defenseman from Michigan, received a C-rating.

Bronze for Charlie Stramel

Freshman Charlie Stramel helped the United States win the bronze medal at the World Junior Championships that wrapped up Jan. 5 in Canada. He finished with three assists in seven games.

BY THE NUMBERS

5 Wisconsin players who came through the U.S. National Team Developmental Program: Stramel, Lucius, Smilanic, Owen Lindmark and Daniel Laatsch.

4 Power-play goals in the third period for UW on Saturday, its most in a game since Oct 8, 2016.

19 Saves by UW goalie Kyle McClellan in relief of Jared Moe on Saturday.

COMING UP

Exhibition game on tap for Badgers

Vs. U.S. under-18, 7 p.m. Friday: Wisconsin will try to build momentum with its regulars for the stretch run of the season while also giving ice time to players who don't crack the lineup as much. The U-18 team has been competitive with some of the best in the game this year. It lost to Minnesota, 3-2, Dec. 29 and fell to Michigan, 7-6, last Friday.

"The purpose of having exhibition games is to get your team in a rhythm and to play well and to feel good about yourselves and get ready for that next series,” Granato said. ”I think the game has to be taken seriously … they’re good. They’re extremely talented.”