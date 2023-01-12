ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bill Simmons Reveals He Is Still Working On The Vince McMahon Docuseries

Bill Simmons, who was named the executive producer of the Vince McMahon docuseries, took to his "Bill Simmons" podcast to discuss a number of topics such as how Vince McMahon never really spoke about all the allegations against him as well as the NDAs he signed, which is why he felt Vince will be back to sell the WWE and how he is still working on the massive docuseries about Vince.
Mickie James Talks About Rumors Of WWE Sale, Mandy Rose Situation & More

Mickie James recently appeared as a guest on the Wrestling Perspective podcast for an interview promoting the IMPACT Hard To Kill 2023 pay-per-view. During the discussion, the women's wrestling legend spoke about the ongoing rumors of a potential WWE sale, as well as the recent Mandy Rose situation. Featured below...
Veer Mahaan Shares Statement Paying Tribute To His Late Father

Veer Mahaan has surfaced on social media to pay his respects to his late father. The Indus Sher member from WWE NXT took to Instagram to post a statement after learning of the passing of his dad. The statement reads as follows:. Dear Father…. My soul shook with great pain...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Swerve Strickland On The Mogul Affiliates: "We Move With Mystery And Intrigue"

Who better to ask than the leader of the group himself, former AEW World Tag Team Champion Swerve Strickland?. During his chat with the Cruz Show, Swerve shared the following statement with listeners of the podcast:. “We haven’t named this guy [Goetzman] yet, that’s somebody, y’all gotta keep watching the...
Eric Bischoff Says There Is A Glimmer Of Hope For AEW

WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff took to his Strictly Business podcast, where he discussed topics such as how having UFC President Dana White's Slap League maybe a glimmer of hope for AEW as it indicates that they are trying to build on their franchise. Eric...
Kaun Talks The Formation Of The Embassy, Meeting Toa Liona For The First Time

One-third of the reigning ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions and All Elite Wrestling Star Kaun made an appeared on AEW's Unrestricted podcast to talk about a variety of topics such as meeting Toa Liona for the first time. Kaun said:. “It’s kind of funny because him and I saw...
Bryan Danielson On Konosuke Takeshita: "This Guy Is Special" (Video)

What does "The American Dragon" think of Konosuke Takeshita after sharing the squared circle with him at AEW Dynamite this past Wednesday night?. Bryan Danielson spoke in an interview after his in-ring showdown against the emerging Japanese star this week, during which he offered nothing but high-praise for the pro wrestling performer.
Former WWE Star Damien Sandow Gives His Thoughts On Rumors Of A Possible WWE Sale

Former WWE Star and pro wrestling veteran Aron Stevens (Damien Sandow) spoke with WrestlingNews.co on a variety of topics such as his thoughts on a possible sale of the WWE. "We’ll have to wait and see." "Obviously when deals like this come into place, to not think that the people that are paid to think like this in terms of distribution, television, whatever, that they're not there thinking steps ahead, would be crazy. You know what? We're going to have to just wait and see. I mean, do I think we're going to see WWE taken off the air? No, I don't, But we'll see what happens.”
Shayna Baszler Expresses Interest In Competing In Intergender Matches In WWE

Shayna Baszler recently spoke with Dark Puroresu Flowsion for an interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE. During the discussion, the women's wrestling star expressed interest in taking part in woman vs. man inter-gender matches against WWE Superstars. "l am a fan of inter-gender matches if they are done...
Jim Ross Says He Was Never Fond Of Being Involved With In-Ring Angles

Jim Ross is a simple man. He wants to wear his headset and calls what he sees in the ring. He doesn't want to be the action in the ring. During a recent episode of his "Grilling JR" podcast, the AEW commentator and WWE Hall of Fame legend spoke about how he was never fond of being included in the in-ring angles that took place during his stint in WWE.
Kota Ibushi Talks Potential Golden Lovers Reunion

Who better to ask than one-half of the duo, Kota Inushi?. During his recent chat with Dark Puroresu Flowsion, Ibushi, who is currently inactive due to a shoulder injury, shared the following statement with listeners of the podcast:. “I guess it depends on the current unstable WWE situation and other...
Former WWE, WCW Star Crowbar Talks About His Career Resurgence

Crowbar is riding a career resurgence. During a recent discussion with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com, the pro wrestling veteran and former WWE and WCW star spoke about exactly that. Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on this topic with his thoughts. On...

