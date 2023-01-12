Read full article on original website
Related
rajah.com
Bill Simmons Reveals He Is Still Working On The Vince McMahon Docuseries
Bill Simmons, who was named the executive producer of the Vince McMahon docuseries, took to his "Bill Simmons" podcast to discuss a number of topics such as how Vince McMahon never really spoke about all the allegations against him as well as the NDAs he signed, which is why he felt Vince will be back to sell the WWE and how he is still working on the massive docuseries about Vince.
rajah.com
Mickie James Talks About Rumors Of WWE Sale, Mandy Rose Situation & More
Mickie James recently appeared as a guest on the Wrestling Perspective podcast for an interview promoting the IMPACT Hard To Kill 2023 pay-per-view. During the discussion, the women's wrestling legend spoke about the ongoing rumors of a potential WWE sale, as well as the recent Mandy Rose situation. Featured below...
rajah.com
More Details on Stephanie McMahon's Resignation From WWE; Nick Khan Served as Buffer Between Family Members
-- Stephanie McMahon's resignation from WWE last week sent shockwaves through the company with a ton of red flags raised due to the fact that she assured employees just days earlier that the leadership team within WWE was staying the same with herself, Nick Khan and Paul Levesque running the ship even with Vince McMahon back.
rajah.com
AEW & Jeopardy! Crossover Project Set To Be Revealed Soon
An All Elite Wrestling and Jeopardy! crossover is on the horizon. According to a Twitter post from AEW referee Bryce Rensburg, the event will be announced "next Wednesday":
rajah.com
Veer Mahaan Shares Statement Paying Tribute To His Late Father
Veer Mahaan has surfaced on social media to pay his respects to his late father. The Indus Sher member from WWE NXT took to Instagram to post a statement after learning of the passing of his dad. The statement reads as follows:. Dear Father…. My soul shook with great pain...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
rajah.com
Swerve Strickland On The Mogul Affiliates: "We Move With Mystery And Intrigue"
Who better to ask than the leader of the group himself, former AEW World Tag Team Champion Swerve Strickland?. During his chat with the Cruz Show, Swerve shared the following statement with listeners of the podcast:. “We haven’t named this guy [Goetzman] yet, that’s somebody, y’all gotta keep watching the...
rajah.com
Jeff Jarrett Reveals How He Ended Up Competing For AEW After Signing With The Company
WWE Hall of Famer and newly-signed All Elite Wrestling Star Jeff Jarrett, who is also the Director of Business Development, appeared on the "Talk Is Jericho" podcast to discuss a number of topics such as how he ended up competing for AEW after signing with them in a behind-the-scenes role.
rajah.com
Matt Hardy Reveals Why WWE Didn’t Turn John Cena Heel After He Became A Top Star
Current AEW Star and pro wrestling legend Matt Hardy recently took to an episode of his "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, where he talked about a variety of topics such as why WWE didn’t turn 16-time World Champion John Cena heel after Cena became a top star in the company.
rajah.com
Eric Bischoff Says There Is A Glimmer Of Hope For AEW
WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff took to his Strictly Business podcast, where he discussed topics such as how having UFC President Dana White's Slap League maybe a glimmer of hope for AEW as it indicates that they are trying to build on their franchise. Eric...
rajah.com
Kaun Talks The Formation Of The Embassy, Meeting Toa Liona For The First Time
One-third of the reigning ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions and All Elite Wrestling Star Kaun made an appeared on AEW's Unrestricted podcast to talk about a variety of topics such as meeting Toa Liona for the first time. Kaun said:. “It’s kind of funny because him and I saw...
rajah.com
Ric Flair Says AEW Should Put The Tag Team Titles On Jeff Jarrett And Jay Lethal
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair recently took to his "To Be The Man" podcast to talk about a number of topics such as how he has always been a huge fan of Jay Lethal and how he does not mind if AEW puts the Tag Team Titles on Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal.
rajah.com
Bryan Danielson On Konosuke Takeshita: "This Guy Is Special" (Video)
What does "The American Dragon" think of Konosuke Takeshita after sharing the squared circle with him at AEW Dynamite this past Wednesday night?. Bryan Danielson spoke in an interview after his in-ring showdown against the emerging Japanese star this week, during which he offered nothing but high-praise for the pro wrestling performer.
rajah.com
Former WWE Star Damien Sandow Gives His Thoughts On Rumors Of A Possible WWE Sale
Former WWE Star and pro wrestling veteran Aron Stevens (Damien Sandow) spoke with WrestlingNews.co on a variety of topics such as his thoughts on a possible sale of the WWE. "We’ll have to wait and see." "Obviously when deals like this come into place, to not think that the people that are paid to think like this in terms of distribution, television, whatever, that they're not there thinking steps ahead, would be crazy. You know what? We're going to have to just wait and see. I mean, do I think we're going to see WWE taken off the air? No, I don't, But we'll see what happens.”
rajah.com
Mike Bailey Says Kevin Owens Was A Big Part Of His Growth As A Pro Wrestler
Top IMPACT Wrestling Star "Speedball" Mike Bailey spoke with METRO on a variety of topics such as how top WWE Star Kevin Owens was a big part of his growth as a professional wrestler. Mike Bailey said:. “Kevin Steen, now Owens, was a big part of my growth as a...
rajah.com
Shayna Baszler Expresses Interest In Competing In Intergender Matches In WWE
Shayna Baszler recently spoke with Dark Puroresu Flowsion for an interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE. During the discussion, the women's wrestling star expressed interest in taking part in woman vs. man inter-gender matches against WWE Superstars. "l am a fan of inter-gender matches if they are done...
rajah.com
Jim Ross Says He Was Never Fond Of Being Involved With In-Ring Angles
Jim Ross is a simple man. He wants to wear his headset and calls what he sees in the ring. He doesn't want to be the action in the ring. During a recent episode of his "Grilling JR" podcast, the AEW commentator and WWE Hall of Fame legend spoke about how he was never fond of being included in the in-ring angles that took place during his stint in WWE.
rajah.com
Kota Ibushi Talks Potential Golden Lovers Reunion
Who better to ask than one-half of the duo, Kota Inushi?. During his recent chat with Dark Puroresu Flowsion, Ibushi, who is currently inactive due to a shoulder injury, shared the following statement with listeners of the podcast:. “I guess it depends on the current unstable WWE situation and other...
rajah.com
Various News: WWE Couple Set For Bravo Show, RJ City Joins Danhausen's Vlog (Video)
-- A pair of WWE Superstars will appear on the edition of Bravo's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. The episode will air at 10:00 pm ET, and feature Montez Ford of the Street Profits, as well as Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair. -- In other news from the...
rajah.com
Former WWE, WCW Star Crowbar Talks About His Career Resurgence
Crowbar is riding a career resurgence. During a recent discussion with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com, the pro wrestling veteran and former WWE and WCW star spoke about exactly that. Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on this topic with his thoughts. On...
Comments / 0