Read full article on original website
Related
Last remaining banks to close in local borough
Residents and businesses in Mercer are going to have fewer banking options in town. Two of its last remaining banks have closed.
ODOT announces local projects that could impact your drive
There are seven culvert replacements that ODOT is doing in the Valley that could impact your drive beginning this summer.
Multiple departments respond to house fire in Mercer Co.
One person was rescued from a house fire late Sunday night in Shenango Township.
Vehicle crashes into local Eat’n Park
A vehicle crashed into the Eat’n Park at Clearview Mall this morning. The crash occurred around 6:10 a.m. State police told Channel 11 the driver, who was heading south on Route 8, was likely speeding and lost control. The driver was the only occupant in the vehicle and had...
Local Huntington Bank location closes its doors
Huntington Bank will be offering jobs at nearby locations to all impacted employees.
WTRF
Strussion home searched with high-tech equipment
BELMONT, Ohio (WTRF) – Back in September of 2021, Tom and Angela Strussion were found murdered inside of their Belmont County home. Since then, their families have gone to great lengths for answers, such as rewards and even billboards throughout the city. They are taking the search one step...
Wine-tasting event also showcases industry potentials in Valley
The Winter Wine Affair at Stambaugh Auditorium showcased a growing Ohio industry.
Trumbull County bridge project includes $3 million in updates
Fourteen of Trumbull County's more than 370 bridges are scheduled to be replaced or have significant rehabilitation work done in 2023.
Washington County family grows frustrated with ongoing bills, sewage problems
NEW EAGLE, Pa. — A Washington County woman and her family are growing frustrated after their sewage went out back in Nov. but they say they are still getting utility bills. Beth Beam said her mom Susan was thrilled when they moved her into a newly remodeled mobile home in July of last year.
Man charged in murder of local Ohio man
Elvin Tisdale is in custody. Reports said he is waiting on extradition from West Virginia to Ohio.
WFMJ.com
AG report shares details of officer-involved fatal shooting in Struthers
After months of investigations and interviews on the April 1 Struthers officer-involved fatal shooting of 35-year James Sheets, the Ohio Attorney General has released its investigative documents. The report was released after a Mahoning County grand jury on Thursday "no billed" the investigation into the shooting. A no-bill means a...
Columbiana Co. family deals with aftermath of losing home, pets in fire
A family lost almost everything -- including beloved pets -- in a fire just outside of Leetonia on Friday. Now, they're dealing with the aftermath.
Valley pizza shop announces closing
One of the Valley's oldest pizza shops will be closing its doors.
WFMJ.com
Neil Kennedy treatment facility in Youngstown closed, but chairman hopeful facility can reopen
The Youngstown Neil Kennedy Recovery Center on Rush Blvd. closed - at least temporarily - on December 31, according to the chairman of the board, Thomas Sanborn. The longest-running freestanding treatment facility in the US closed after its affiliation agreement with Gateway Rehabilitation of out Pittsburgh was terminated after more than 30 years. The facility first opened in Youngstown in 1946.
‘No high jinks or monkeyshines’: Lawyer for Warren charter group threatens city
The letter, dated Jan. 13, was sent by attorney Matt Miller-Novak of the Cincinnati based law firm Barron Peck Bennie & Schlemmer. It was sent to Warren City Law Director Enzo Cantalamessa.
Smoke forces closure of Warren gov’t. building
A building in Warren is closed until Tuesday after it took on some smoke Friday.
Mahoning County indictments: Jan. 12, 2023
A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday.
Pittsburgh experts not surprised by recent spike in Allegheny County covid numbers
A recent crest in covid case numbers in Allegheny County was entirely predictable, according to Western Pennsylvania medical experts monitoring the data. Tracking by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention classified Allegheny County to be in the “medium” level of covid-19 transmission last week, though officials have confirmed the county was at a “low” community level as of Friday. A “medium” level means a moderate impact on health care facilities and medium counts of severe covid-19 cases, while a “low” community level indicates a relatively small or limited impact on health care facilities and low numbers of severe illness cases.
explore venango
Area Man Behind Bars After Leading State Police on Pursuit Through Cranberry Township
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man is behind bars after leading state police on a pursuit through Cranberry Township. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 30-year-old Austin Cole Hartzell, of Venus, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office on January 13.
Company drops plan to build Boardman apartment
Boardman Township Administrator Jason Loree says the Pivotal Development Company no longer needs a zone change for a proposed apartment building on Auburn Hills Drive
Comments / 1