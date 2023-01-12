ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbiana County, OH

Comments

WPXI Pittsburgh

Vehicle crashes into local Eat’n Park

A vehicle crashed into the Eat’n Park at Clearview Mall this morning. The crash occurred around 6:10 a.m. State police told Channel 11 the driver, who was heading south on Route 8, was likely speeding and lost control. The driver was the only occupant in the vehicle and had...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
WTRF

Strussion home searched with high-tech equipment

BELMONT, Ohio (WTRF) – Back in September of 2021, Tom and Angela Strussion were found murdered inside of their Belmont County home. Since then, their families have gone to great lengths for answers, such as rewards and even billboards throughout the city. They are taking the search one step...
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

AG report shares details of officer-involved fatal shooting in Struthers

After months of investigations and interviews on the April 1 Struthers officer-involved fatal shooting of 35-year James Sheets, the Ohio Attorney General has released its investigative documents. The report was released after a Mahoning County grand jury on Thursday "no billed" the investigation into the shooting. A no-bill means a...
STRUTHERS, OH
WFMJ.com

Neil Kennedy treatment facility in Youngstown closed, but chairman hopeful facility can reopen

The Youngstown Neil Kennedy Recovery Center on Rush Blvd. closed - at least temporarily - on December 31, according to the chairman of the board, Thomas Sanborn. The longest-running freestanding treatment facility in the US closed after its affiliation agreement with Gateway Rehabilitation of out Pittsburgh was terminated after more than 30 years. The facility first opened in Youngstown in 1946.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Tribune-Review

Pittsburgh experts not surprised by recent spike in Allegheny County covid numbers

A recent crest in covid case numbers in Allegheny County was entirely predictable, according to Western Pennsylvania medical experts monitoring the data. Tracking by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention classified Allegheny County to be in the “medium” level of covid-19 transmission last week, though officials have confirmed the county was at a “low” community level as of Friday. A “medium” level means a moderate impact on health care facilities and medium counts of severe covid-19 cases, while a “low” community level indicates a relatively small or limited impact on health care facilities and low numbers of severe illness cases.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA

