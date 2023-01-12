Read full article on original website
Related
rajah.com
Jim Ross Sounds Off On MJF vs. Bryan Danielson 60-Minute Iron Man Match At AEW Revolution 2023
What does "Good Ole' J.R." think about the 60-minute Iron Man match for the AEW World Championship between MJF and "The American Dragon" at AEW Revolution 2023?. Jim Ross spoke about the potential title showdown if Danielson gets past all of his challengers until the pre-set deadline by "The Devil" on the latest installment of his official podcast, "Grilling J.R."
rajah.com
Kaun Talks The Formation Of The Embassy, Meeting Toa Liona For The First Time
One-third of the reigning ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions and All Elite Wrestling Star Kaun made an appeared on AEW's Unrestricted podcast to talk about a variety of topics such as meeting Toa Liona for the first time. Kaun said:. “It’s kind of funny because him and I saw...
rajah.com
Eric Bischoff Says There Is A Glimmer Of Hope For AEW
WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff took to his Strictly Business podcast, where he discussed topics such as how having UFC President Dana White's Slap League maybe a glimmer of hope for AEW as it indicates that they are trying to build on their franchise. Eric...
rajah.com
Jeff Jarrett Reveals How He Ended Up Competing For AEW After Signing With The Company
WWE Hall of Famer and newly-signed All Elite Wrestling Star Jeff Jarrett, who is also the Director of Business Development, appeared on the "Talk Is Jericho" podcast to discuss a number of topics such as how he ended up competing for AEW after signing with them in a behind-the-scenes role.
rajah.com
Wheeler Yuta Explains How A Match With Penta El Zero Miedo Helped Him
Ring Of Honor Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta recently spoke with the DEFYANT ONES podcast, for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the chat, Yuta explained how a 2022 AEW Dark: Elevation match with Penta El Zero Miedo boosted his confidence level. Featured below are the highlights from...
rajah.com
Dominik Mysterio Reveals He Competed In His Debut Match At WWE SummerSlam 2020 Without A Contract
WWE RAW Star Dominik Mysterio recently appeared on Konnan’s "Keepin It 100" podcast to discuss topics such as how he competed in his debut match at the 2020 WWE SummerSlam Premium Live Event against Seth Rollins without a contract. Dominik Mysterio said:. “I did SummerSlam without being on contract....
rajah.com
Bully Ray Says He Plans On Sticking Around In IMPACT Wrestling For A While
WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) recently appeared on Busted Open Radio to talk about a number of topics such as how he plans on sticking around IMPACT Wrestling for a while and how revenge is something that is definitely on his mind. Bully Ray said:. “I’m...
rajah.com
Former WWE, WCW Star Crowbar Talks About His Career Resurgence
Crowbar is riding a career resurgence. During a recent discussion with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com, the pro wrestling veteran and former WWE and WCW star spoke about exactly that. Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on this topic with his thoughts. On...
rajah.com
LA Knight Reveals What He Has Learned About First-Ever Pitch Black Match At WWE Royal Rumble 2023
Ahead of the first-ever Pitch Black match between LA Knight and Bray Wyatt at the upcoming WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view, Knight attempted to answer this question. "Pitch Black Match, it’s something new in the making," Knight said when asked about the much-talked-about new gimmick match during his appearance on the 'After the Bell with Corey Graves' podcast. "There was something to the point of, ‘I don’t know what the hell this is, what the hell this is going to be."
rajah.com
Bully Ray Talks About How Long His IMPACT Wrestling Return Was In The Works
Bully Ray continues to make the media rounds ahead of tonight's IMPACT Hard To Kill 2023 pay-per-view event at Center Stage in Atlanta, GA. During a recent appearance on The Paltrocast with Darren Paltrowitz for an in-depth interview, the pro wrestling legend spoke about how long his IMPACT Wrestling return was in the works.
rajah.com
Opening Betting Odds Released For Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight At The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Event
The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event is set to take place on Saturday, January 28 from inside The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas and the show is set to air live on Peacock in the U.S. as well as on the WWE Network everywhere else. Opening betting odds...
rajah.com
Matt Hardy Talks Vince McMahon’s Reaction To The Ending Of The 2005 Men's Royal Rumble Match
Current AEW Star and pro wrestling legend Matt Hardy recently took to an episode of his "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, where he talked about a variety of topics such as Vince McMahon's reaction to the ending of the 2005 Men's Royal Rumble Match that saw 16-time World Champion John Cena and Batista get eliminated from the matchup at the same time as well as how it ended up being a chaotic situation because Vince tore both his quadriceps and had to be assisted to the back.
rajah.com
Matt Hardy Reveals Why WWE Didn’t Turn John Cena Heel After He Became A Top Star
Current AEW Star and pro wrestling legend Matt Hardy recently took to an episode of his "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, where he talked about a variety of topics such as why WWE didn’t turn 16-time World Champion John Cena heel after Cena became a top star in the company.
rajah.com
Jim Ross Says He Was Never Fond Of Being Involved With In-Ring Angles
Jim Ross is a simple man. He wants to wear his headset and calls what he sees in the ring. He doesn't want to be the action in the ring. During a recent episode of his "Grilling JR" podcast, the AEW commentator and WWE Hall of Fame legend spoke about how he was never fond of being included in the in-ring angles that took place during his stint in WWE.
rajah.com
Booker T Says WWE Should Sign Former NWA World's Heavyweight Champion
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently took to his "Hall Of Fame" podcast, where he spoke about a variety of topics such as how WWE should sign former NWA World's Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis as well as how Aldis can really make a difference and he can really make an impression in the WWE.
rajah.com
AEW Announces One Match For Next Week's Episode Of AEW Rampage
During last night's episode of AEW Rampage, the one matchup that will be taking place as part of next week's episode of the show was made official. It was announced that Action Andretti will face Jericho Appreciation Society's Daniel Garcia in Singles action. Andretti defeated Chris Jericho in his first-ever matchup on Dynamite this past month.
rajah.com
Tony Schiavone Says You Can't Have A TV Company Run A Wrestling Company
All Elite Wrestling commentator Tony Schiavone recently appeared on the "What Happened When" podcast, where he discussed a number of topics such as why he knew from the very start that WCW would not work as a TV company was the one calling the shots and you can't have a TV company running a pro wrestling company.
rajah.com
Jim Ross Explains The Reason Behind Team Angle
During the latest edition of Grilling JR, WWE Hall Of Famer and All Elite Wrestling commentator, analyst, and Senior Advisor Jim Ross shared his thoughts on the 2003 Royal Rumble Pay Per View, and reflected on the formation of Team Angle (Kurt Angle, Charlie Haas, and Shelton Benjamin). Featured below...
rajah.com
AEW Announces Three More Matches For This Wednesday's Episode Of AEW Dynamite
All Elite Wrestling previously announced that this Wednesday's episode of AEW Dynamite will see Bryan Danielson take on Bandido in Singles action and Jake Hager go up against "Absolute" Ricky Starks in a Singles Match. All Elite Wrestling recently added three more matches and a segment to the lineup of...
rajah.com
Former WWE NXT UK Superstar Announces Her Retirement
A former WWE NXT UK Superstar has announced her decision to retire. In a post on Twitter, Jinny shared the following statement:. During her time in WWE, Jinny competed in the 2018 Mae Young Classic, and made a name for herself in the NXT UK women's division. "The Fashionista" earned...
Comments / 0