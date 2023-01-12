ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wallkill, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hudson Valley Post

New York Ice Cream Shop Throws Ice Cream at Customers

There's an ice cream place in New York that doesn't just gently place the scoops in a cone or a bowl. They'll toss it to you if you think you can catch it. Hudson Valley residents are very passionate about many things. Most of them have to do with savory foods like pizza, bagels and sandwiches. They're also passionate about desserts too like doughnuts, cookies, cupcakes and of course ice cream.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bassey BY

Coming Soon: One Rare Italian Steakhouse 16 East Parkway, Scarsdale, NY 10583

The spot is at 16 East Parkway, Scarsdale, New York, 10583; the location formerly hosted the famous Zachys Wine & Liquor. Although the area can be busy during rush hour and finding parking can be a challenge, the site is just a few steps from the train station and bus stops. If you are driving, parking fees range from free to $1.25 per hour; pay by phone or with coins. Located within the Scarsdale Village Center, the area is a comfortable environment with dozens of shops, other restaurants, and a park.
SCARSDALE, NY
rocklandreport.com

Bailey’s Smokehouse in New City to Open on January 15th

NEW CITY, NY: Bailey’s Smokehouse is located in the former D & D’s Restaurant and Pub in New City. The 150-seat restaurant, with two bars (one with about 20 seats, one with 10), black booths for more intimate seating and a smoker that holds 400 pounds of meat (what the restaurant is most famous for), will officially open on Jan. 15.
NEW CITY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Crews Begin Digging Network of Tunnels Under Hudson Valley Town

Futuristic machines have started digging part of an 8,700-foot-long tunnel right under the feet of some Hudson Valley residents. Governor Hochul is touting a $27 million project that includes some high-tech engineering. This week, crews began work on "innovative microtunneling" that will lay thousands of feet of pipe under the streets and sidewalks of a local community without the need to excavate.
NEWBURGH, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley Post

Poughkeepsie, NY
32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Hudson Valley Post is real-time Hudson Valley news your community is sharing. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy