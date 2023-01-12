Read full article on original website
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this New York LakeTravel MavenNeversink, NY
“Most Haunted Road In New Jersey”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSWest Milford, NJ
"Family Over Everything. Her Family Was Her Life". New York Mother Desperately Searching For Missing DaughterThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRock Hill, NY
Last Sears Store in New York Permanently ClosesTy D.Newburgh, NY
Which Bed Bath & Beyond Is Closing In Hudson Valley?Still UnsolvedKingston, NY
Food Network Featured Hudson Valley Restaurant Expands in 2023
A very popular Hudson Valley-based BBQ spot has made an exciting announcement about expanding its reach in the area with a new Rockland County location and surprised fans with the news of a new steakhouse. 'Brothers' Branch BBQ To Rockland County, Announce Brothers Steak. For those unfamiliar with Brothers Barbecue,...
Make Authentic Charcuterie With A Pro At Ulster County Distillery
I am so glad to see that the idea of meat and cheese coming together on a surface is back as a popular snack and even a dining experience. We have come a long way from the pepperoni and cheese board but let's face it those simple charcuterie boards are delicious too.
The 10 Best Bakeries In and Around Orange County, NY
Happy New Year! I know, I know, it's been like 10 days, but that's okay. I am still saying Happy New Year to people when I'm out in public, or if I'm just seeing folks that I hadn't seen since 2022. The holidays may be over, but there is still...
New York Ice Cream Shop Throws Ice Cream at Customers
There's an ice cream place in New York that doesn't just gently place the scoops in a cone or a bowl. They'll toss it to you if you think you can catch it. Hudson Valley residents are very passionate about many things. Most of them have to do with savory foods like pizza, bagels and sandwiches. They're also passionate about desserts too like doughnuts, cookies, cupcakes and of course ice cream.
‘Dying’ Hudson Valley, New York Mall Now ‘Ultimate Destination’
A new partnership is transforming "a dying mall" in the Hudson Valley into an "ultimate destination" and bringing with it many "good-paying jobs." In February of 2021, Genting Americas announced a proposal to develop and operate Resorts World Hudson Valley, a video gaming machine facility, at the Newburgh Mall in Orange County.
Diehard Locals Launch Fan-Page For Former Poughkeepsie Mall
It's another one of those 'you know you grew up in the Hudson Valley if...' situations, and this time we're talking about so many Hudson Valley'ers favorite place for entertainment, reasonably priced movies, and of course the prime spot for Christmas shopping; The South Hills Mall in Poughkeepsie. Once home...
Coming Soon: One Rare Italian Steakhouse 16 East Parkway, Scarsdale, NY 10583
The spot is at 16 East Parkway, Scarsdale, New York, 10583; the location formerly hosted the famous Zachys Wine & Liquor. Although the area can be busy during rush hour and finding parking can be a challenge, the site is just a few steps from the train station and bus stops. If you are driving, parking fees range from free to $1.25 per hour; pay by phone or with coins. Located within the Scarsdale Village Center, the area is a comfortable environment with dozens of shops, other restaurants, and a park.
A 175-Year-Old Wappingers Falls, New York Landmark Closes
A landmark in Dutchess County has closed its doors after well over 100 years in service. On Friday, January 13th, 2023, The First Presbyterian Church of Wappingers Falls shared some sad news writing that after 175 years, they were closing. In the announcement on Facebook, they wrote:. On Sunday we...
Popular German Restaurant for Sale in the Hudson Valley
Lately, it seems that all my favorite restaurants are changing hands. Just about once a month or so I discover that another restaurant I have enjoyed for years is ready to have someone new take over the day-to-day. Of course, the funny part is when I think about it for...
Insane Hudson Valley Gourmet Sandwich Shop Hiding in Plain Sight
This is New York and if there's one thing New Yorkers love it is a good sandwich. There are great delis everywhere you look in the Hudson Valley region but one small shop here is going above and beyond to make some awesome-looking sandwiches. Some delis are good, quick and...
New York State BBQ From Hudson Valley Wins National Championship
For the second straight year, an award-winning Hudson Valley eatery won a national championship. This weekend, members of the Handsome Devil team went down to Flordia to compete in the Greater Fort Lauderdale Food & Wine Festival. Newburgh, New York Eatery Wins National Championship, Again. For the second straight year,...
The Top 10 Chinese Restaurants In and Around Rockland County, NY
I go through long stints of time where I will go without Chinese food, and then all of a sudden, it seems like it is the only thing that I am eating. When the craving hits, it is here to stay. And when you eat Chinese food, despite how delicious and satisfying it, I always get hungry again like an hour later. What is up with that?
'Brothers' Branch BBQ To Rockland County, Announce Brothers Steak
For those unfamiliar with Brothers Barbecue, let us introduce you to the Farella brothers, Gavin, Jamie and Chris, who opened what they called the 'BBQ shack' back in 2008. A 1,200 square foot space where they cooked up their North Carolina-raised recipes. In August of 2010, after a devastating fire...
Did You Know, Monticello New York is The Bagel Capital of the World?
January 15th is National Bagel Day, but guess what? Every day is National Bagel Day in the Hudson Valley. You're probably asking yourself "but, why!?" Because the Bagel capital of THE WORLD (yes, that's right the world) is located in Sullivan County. Monticello, New York: Bagel Capital of The World.
Sought-After Hudson Valley Spot Temporarily Closes Suddenly
Many residents have been wondering what's going on. There are so many beautiful locations here in the Hudson Valley, but a few really stand out and are favorites among the residents. One popular location recently announced that they will be temporarily closing their doors for a little bit of time...
Coming Soon? Route 9 Poughkeepsie’s Newest Cantina & Nightclub?
Hungry Hudson Valley residents are anxiously awaiting more information about a new restaurant and alleged nightclub that will soon be opening in a highly visible Route 9 Poughkeepsie location. Over the past several years, locals have watched a number of businesses like International Buffet and Golden Corral transform the Rt....
rocklandreport.com
Bailey’s Smokehouse in New City to Open on January 15th
NEW CITY, NY: Bailey’s Smokehouse is located in the former D & D’s Restaurant and Pub in New City. The 150-seat restaurant, with two bars (one with about 20 seats, one with 10), black booths for more intimate seating and a smoker that holds 400 pounds of meat (what the restaurant is most famous for), will officially open on Jan. 15.
Crews Begin Digging Network of Tunnels Under Hudson Valley Town
Futuristic machines have started digging part of an 8,700-foot-long tunnel right under the feet of some Hudson Valley residents. Governor Hochul is touting a $27 million project that includes some high-tech engineering. This week, crews began work on "innovative microtunneling" that will lay thousands of feet of pipe under the streets and sidewalks of a local community without the need to excavate.
Lottery winners: Powerball tickets worth $50,000 sold in Staten Island, Newburgh
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Powerball players in Staten Island and Newburgh won big on Saturday. Third-prize winning tickets, each worth $50,000, were sold for the Saturday drawing. The winning tickets had four matching numbers and the Powerball. The winning numbers for Saturday’s drawing were 24, 26, 39, 47 and 57 with a Powerball of 23. […]
Young New York Woman Killed Near School In Hudson Valley
A young Hudson Valley woman lost her life walking late in the afternoon in the region. On Friday, the Clarkstown Police Department announced an investigation into a fatal accident in Rockland County, New York. Woman Fatally Hit in Rockland County, New York. On Thursday, January 5, at approximately 5:10 p.m.,...
