Man accused of attempting to kidnap a jogger in Westmoreland County arrested
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — A man accused of attempting to kidnap a jogger in Westmoreland County has been arrested. Police say Frank Springer from Bolivar was arrested on Friday. Authorities believe Springer threatened a woman jogging with a handgun and tried to force her into his vehicle on Sunday.
Bolivar man charged in attempted Ligonier Township kidnapping
A nearly weeklong search ended Friday when a Bolivar man was arrested in connection with the attempted kidnapping of a female jogger at gunpoint in Ligonier Township. Frank Springer, 56, was taken into custody by Westmoreland County detectives and Ligonier Valley police and charged with attempted homicide, attempted kidnapping, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, terroristic threats, unlawful restraint and criminal coercion.
Two men charged for burglarizing Bellefonte car dealership
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Two men who burglarized a car dealership in Bellefonte during December are behind bars, according to the charges filed. Chris Slater 54 and Aubrey Williams, 34, both of Bellefonte, broke into Wally’s Auto Sales at 649 Pleasantview Boulevard after hours and tried to steal a vehicle from the dealership, Spring Township […]
8 people to stand trial in kidnapping, killing of Pa. teenager
INDIANA, Pa. — All homicide and kidnapping charges against several people accused of involvement in the killing of a 19-year-old Indiana County man were bound over for trial on Friday. Hayden Robert Garreffa died Oct. 20 from multiple sharp wounds and blunt-force trauma, Indiana County Coroner Jerry Overman testified...
Vehicle crashes into local Eat’n Park
A vehicle crashed into the Eat’n Park at Clearview Mall this morning. The crash occurred around 6:10 a.m. State police told Channel 11 the driver, who was heading south on Route 8, was likely speeding and lost control. The driver was the only occupant in the vehicle and had...
New Kensington man receives life prison sentence for Arnold fatal shooting
Shirley Clegg didn’t mince any words for the man who killed her brother. “I hope you never know peace because I will never know peace,” Clegg testified Friday during a sentencing hearing for Mario Gatti. Gatti, 33, of New Kensington was convicted of first-degree murder in October for...
Man killed in Monroeville shooting
A 19-year-old man was fatally shot in Monroeville late Saturday, according to Allegheny County Police. First responders found the man with a gunshot wound to the torso on Bellwood Avenue after a 911 call at 11:30 p.m. He was taken to a hospital where police said he died. His identity has not been released by the Allegheny County Medical Examiner.
Man Sought After by Police Following Domestic Incident Found Driving Under the Influence
WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man sought after by State Police in Marienville following a domestic dispute in Washington Township was later found driving under the influence. According to PSP Marienville, troopers responded to a domestic incident in Washington Township, Clarion County, around 11:58 p.m. on Thursday,...
Venango County Inmate Accused of Intentionally Flushing Styrofoam Down Toilet, Causing Flooding
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A Venango County inmate was charged with vandalism for intentionally flushing styrofoam down his cell’s toilet. Court documents indicate that the Franklin Police Department filed criminal charges against 34-year-old Steven Wayne Mendez on Thursday, January 12, in Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland’s office.
Dubois Man Facing Charges
Punxsutawney Borough Police say a Dubois man is facing charges after he allegedly attacked a woman with a box cutter and choked her on New Year’s Eve. Police say 39-year-old Charles Smith reportedly cut the woman’s dress during the altercation and then quote grabbed her by the throat when she asked him to leave.
DETAILS RELEASED ON CAR CRASH WHERE ONE PERSON WAS FOUND DEAD
Marion Center Firefighters have released details on a crash Sunday afternoon where one person was found dead. The crash was reported at 1:31 PM at 16004 Route 119 North in Marchand. Marion Center fire department assistant chief Gavin Misko said that the accident was the result of a medical emergency, and one person was discovered dead in the crash. Fire crews were on the scene for roughly three hours as the Indiana County Coroner’s office investigated the crash site. Marion Center was assisted by Perry Township fire department and Jefferson County EMS.
TWO SUSPECTS INVOLVED IN GAREFFA KIDNAPPING, KILLING WAIVE PRELIMINARY HEARING
Preliminary hearings were held today for the eight suspects involved in the killing of a West Wheatfield Township man. The eight suspects are 21-year-old Issac Buchkowski, 18-year-old Mia Catalfano, 18-year-old Taylyn Edwards, 20-year-old Thomas Rivera, 18-year-old Summer Settlemeyer, 18-year-old Jesse Lee Wadsworth and 14-year-old Harmony Hayward, all of Johnstown, along with 21-year-old Desean Alvarez of Hammond, Indiana. All eight face charges of criminal homicide, kidnapping and aggravated assault along with conspiracy to each of those charges in the death of Hayden Gareffa on October 20th, 2022, while Edwards faces an additional charge of statutory sexual assault.
PHOTOS: Passengers ‘lucky’ after car accident in Centre County
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Crews responded to a car accident Sunday where three people are “lucky” to be okay. Columbia Volunteer Fire Company responded to a single-car accident with three trapped passengers shortly after 10 a.m. in Philipsburg. According to the fire company, the crash happened on the 900 block of Six Mile Road […]
Bradford Man Charged with Arson
A Bradford man is facing arson charges after allegedly starting a fire at the High Rise. According to a criminal complaint, Bradford City Police and Fire departments were dispatched to the High Rise shortly after 1 AM Thursday for a report of a resident intentionally setting fire to a broken gas line inside their apartment. The maintenance man reportedly put out the fire while officers and firemen were on their way.
Man found guilty of trying to escape courthouse after sentencing
LOCK HAVEN, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man was found guilty of attempting to escape custody after being sentenced to time in state prison according to the Clinton County District Attorney’s Office. On January 10, Clinton County District Attorney David Strouse says a jury found Matthew Joseph Cole, 36 from Renovo, guilty on several counts […]
Man sentenced for Clearfield County crash that killed Ohio woman in 2021, DA says
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A man has been sentenced to state prison for causing a Clearfield County crash that took the life of an Ohio woman in 2021. On Monday Steven Hunt, 28, of Centre County, was sentenced to see between two to six years in prison, according to Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers. […]
Greensburg woman gets jail sentence for sale of child's medication
A Greensburg woman was ordered to serve jail time for selling a family member’s medication and paying a child for urine to help others pass drug tests. Christine M. Meadows, 48, pleaded guilty Monday to charges in four separate cases involving felony drug counts, child endangerment and other offenses as part of a deal with prosecutors.
DuBois Couple Face Criminal Trespass, Burglary Charges
WARSAW TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A DuBois couple have been charged with criminal trespass and burglary after police found one of them in the basement of a vacant house. According to a criminal complaint filed on January 9, Pennsylvania State Police troopers have arrested 39-year-old Norman Edward Byerly and 22-year-old Paige Larue Pearsall, charging them with multiple counts following an incident the previous day inside a home on Egypt Road, Warsaw Township, Jefferson County.
Pedestrian hospitalized after being hit by car on Vandergrift Bridge
A pedestrian was taken to a hospital via helicopter Sunday night after being hit by a car on the Vandergrift bridge, authorities said. Vandergrift police and firefighters responded to the incident on the bridge at 6:21 p.m. Sunday, closing it to traffic as a helicopter was set to land at a nearby YMCA, according to a Westmoreland County Public Safety supervisor. The span has since reopened to traffic.
Former Osceola Mills Mayor Trial Delay
Authorities in Clearfield County confirmed that the sentencing hearing has been delayed for the former mayor of Osceola Mills, who was charged last year for firing a gun in the direction of two people who were allegedly playing the online game Pokémon Go. Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers...
