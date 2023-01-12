ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eau Claire County, WI

CBS Minnesota

Wisconsin man, 60, killed on farm after hay bales fell on him

PIERCE COUNTY, Wis. -- A 60-year-old Wisconsin man is dead following a farming incident over the weekend.According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred Saturday morning at a farm located in Rock Elm Township, Wisconsin. Authorities say a 66-year-old Elmwood, Wisconsin man was operating a tractor trailer with a load of hay bales when the load shifted and fell off the trailer. The hay bales struck a 60-year-old Elmwood man. The victim, identified as John Robey, was taken to the hospital where he was declared deceased. There were no other injuries. 
WEAU-TV 13

A look at 2023 street projects for the City of Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - While there may still be snow on the ground, the season of construction will be upon us soon. That means street projects and detours in the city of Eau Claire. City Engineer, Dave Solberg, said over thirty street and alley projects are planned for the...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Charlotte’s Bridal of Eau Claire moves to new location

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Charlotte’s Bridal of Eau Claire has officially opened in its new location on Highland Ave after temporarily staying on Brackett Ave for six months. The business originated in La Crosse back in 2004 and has expanded to Eau Claire recently, with Sunday’s grand opening...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

SportScene 13 for Friday, January 13th (Part 1)

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s another night full of prep basketball action, with plenty of boys and girls teams in action. On the boys’ slate, Ellsworth faces Immanuel, Memorial hosts Chippewa Falls, and Hudson battles North,. On the docket for the girls, Memorial again faces Chippewa Falls,...
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
spectrumnews1.com

DNR issues rare winter air advisory for parts of Wisconsin

WISCONSIN — An air quality advisory from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, labeled "unhealthy for sensitive groups," was set to expire overnight into Thursday across Polk, St. Croix, Pierce, Barron, Dunn, Pepin, Chippewa and Eau Claire counties. “The weather pattern in the Eau Claire area has been the...
WISCONSIN STATE
wiproud.com

Eau Claire man charged after being shot by police

EAU CLAIRE Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A man shot by two Eau Claire police officers after allegedly pointing a gun at them is charged. 38-year-old Clayton Livingston is charged in Eau Claire County with two counts of 2nd-degree recklessly endangering safety and possession of a firearm while intoxicated. According to...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
KARE 11

Wife escapes, husband found dead in western Wisconsin fire

TURTLE LAKE, Wis. — The Barron County Sheriff's Department says a woman escaped a fire Monday evening but her 56-year-old husband was found dead inside their home. Shortly before 6 p.m. Monday, the authorities received a 911 call from a woman reporting a fire at her home in Turtle Lake. She told them her husband "may still be in the residence," according to the news release.
BARRON COUNTY, WI
wiproud.com

Wis. woman dead after fire, investigation ongoing

TAYLOR COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A Stanley woman is dead following a fire in Taylor County. It happened just after midnight yesterday in the town of Maplehurst, just north of Withee. The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office says when deputies got there, they found a structure built from a camper...
TAYLOR COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

SportScene 13 for Saturday, January 14th

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Plenty of sport’s action from around the Chippewa Valley. McDonell basketball takes on Bloomer in a clash of teams atop the Cloverbelt-West Conference. Also, Columbus Catholic takes on Regis Basketball. In college action, UW-Eau Claire keeps up their winning ways, as does UW-Stout setting up a huge matchup next weekend. Blugold Women’s Hockey hits the ice in their second of two games against UW-Superior and the UW-Eau Claire Men’s and Women’s Swim and Dive Team’s celebrate senior day.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
wiproud.com

Wisconsin man dead after fire destroys house

TURTLE LAKE Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A man is dead after a fire at a home in Turtle Lake. The Barron County Sheriff’s Department and the Turtle Lake Fire Department got a call around 6 about a house fire and that man was still inside. When crews got there, there was heavy smoke and fire coming from the home.
TURTLE LAKE, WI
houston-today.com

Questions about care after Abbotsford woman’s burns not taken seriously

An Abbotsford senior is now recovering from third-degree burns, infection and skin-graft surgery at Vancouver General Hospital, after local doctors repeatedly concluded that her burns weren’t serious. On Dec. 12, 75-year-old Ruth Harris was making some soup when she accidentally spilled the entire contents of a boiling kettle into...
ABBOTSFORD, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Bloomer community rallies behind couple who have both been diagnosed with cancer

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Community members in Bloomer came out to the Pines Ballroom Saturday to support a married couple who have been diagnosed with cancer. Rita Stolt was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in late October and her husband Gary “Bubba” Stolt was diagnosed with metastatic prostate cancer last summer and has been in and out of the hospital since July.
BLOOMER, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Nonprofit hosts Ukrainian Christmas Dinner

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Chalice of Mercy, a nonprofit organization in the Chippewa Valley held it’s annual Ukrainian Christmas Dinner. The traditional, twelve course meal is a fundraising event for the organization to help provide relief to the people of Ukraine. Founder and president of Chalice of Mercy,...
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI

