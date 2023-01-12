Read full article on original website
Wisconsin man, 60, killed on farm after hay bales fell on him
PIERCE COUNTY, Wis. -- A 60-year-old Wisconsin man is dead following a farming incident over the weekend.According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred Saturday morning at a farm located in Rock Elm Township, Wisconsin. Authorities say a 66-year-old Elmwood, Wisconsin man was operating a tractor trailer with a load of hay bales when the load shifted and fell off the trailer. The hay bales struck a 60-year-old Elmwood man. The victim, identified as John Robey, was taken to the hospital where he was declared deceased. There were no other injuries.
WEAU-TV 13
A look at 2023 street projects for the City of Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - While there may still be snow on the ground, the season of construction will be upon us soon. That means street projects and detours in the city of Eau Claire. City Engineer, Dave Solberg, said over thirty street and alley projects are planned for the...
WEAU-TV 13
Charlotte’s Bridal of Eau Claire moves to new location
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Charlotte’s Bridal of Eau Claire has officially opened in its new location on Highland Ave after temporarily staying on Brackett Ave for six months. The business originated in La Crosse back in 2004 and has expanded to Eau Claire recently, with Sunday’s grand opening...
WEAU-TV 13
Chippewa Falls police investigating Saturday evening shooting as attempted homicide
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Falls Police Department is investigating a Saturday evening shooting as an attempted homicide. Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm said a woman was shot in downtown Chippewa Falls, and a large police presence was at a residence on Birch Street near the intersection with Bay Street on Saturday.
WEAU-TV 13
SportScene 13 for Friday, January 13th (Part 1)
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s another night full of prep basketball action, with plenty of boys and girls teams in action. On the boys’ slate, Ellsworth faces Immanuel, Memorial hosts Chippewa Falls, and Hudson battles North,. On the docket for the girls, Memorial again faces Chippewa Falls,...
spectrumnews1.com
DNR issues rare winter air advisory for parts of Wisconsin
WISCONSIN — An air quality advisory from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, labeled "unhealthy for sensitive groups," was set to expire overnight into Thursday across Polk, St. Croix, Pierce, Barron, Dunn, Pepin, Chippewa and Eau Claire counties. “The weather pattern in the Eau Claire area has been the...
wearegreenbay.com
Authorities reminding Wisconsinites about plowing snow across roadways, green lights
(WFRV) – While the winter season continues to sludge on in Wisconsin, authorities are reminding residents about plowing snow across roadways, green lights on snowplows, and other essential winter rules. In a Facebook post, the Barron County Sheriff’s Office says residents cannot plow snow across the roadway. “This can...
WEAU-TV 13
‘Trans Closet’ offers trans community in the Chippewa Valley a chance to dress authentically
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Transforming the Valley held it’s ‘Trans Closet’ event over the weekend, it is to help those who are looking to make the transition with a start to their wardrobe. Brit Bushman with the organization knows from personal experience how difficult it can...
wiproud.com
Eau Claire man charged after being shot by police
EAU CLAIRE Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A man shot by two Eau Claire police officers after allegedly pointing a gun at them is charged. 38-year-old Clayton Livingston is charged in Eau Claire County with two counts of 2nd-degree recklessly endangering safety and possession of a firearm while intoxicated. According to...
Wife escapes, husband found dead in western Wisconsin fire
TURTLE LAKE, Wis. — The Barron County Sheriff's Department says a woman escaped a fire Monday evening but her 56-year-old husband was found dead inside their home. Shortly before 6 p.m. Monday, the authorities received a 911 call from a woman reporting a fire at her home in Turtle Lake. She told them her husband "may still be in the residence," according to the news release.
wiproud.com
Wis. woman dead after fire, investigation ongoing
TAYLOR COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A Stanley woman is dead following a fire in Taylor County. It happened just after midnight yesterday in the town of Maplehurst, just north of Withee. The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office says when deputies got there, they found a structure built from a camper...
drydenwire.com
Sheriff Fitzgerald Issues Press Release Regarding Fatal Structure Fire
BARRON COUNTY -- Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald has released a press release (which you can read in its entirety below) regarding the fatal structure fire in Turtle Lake Monday night. Press Release. On Monday, January 9, 2023, at 5:57 p.m., the Barron County 911 Center received a call of...
WEAU-TV 13
SportScene 13 for Saturday, January 14th
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Plenty of sport’s action from around the Chippewa Valley. McDonell basketball takes on Bloomer in a clash of teams atop the Cloverbelt-West Conference. Also, Columbus Catholic takes on Regis Basketball. In college action, UW-Eau Claire keeps up their winning ways, as does UW-Stout setting up a huge matchup next weekend. Blugold Women’s Hockey hits the ice in their second of two games against UW-Superior and the UW-Eau Claire Men’s and Women’s Swim and Dive Team’s celebrate senior day.
wiproud.com
Wisconsin man dead after fire destroys house
TURTLE LAKE Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A man is dead after a fire at a home in Turtle Lake. The Barron County Sheriff’s Department and the Turtle Lake Fire Department got a call around 6 about a house fire and that man was still inside. When crews got there, there was heavy smoke and fire coming from the home.
Boy who died in Wabasha County snowmobile crash is identified
The 12-year-old boy who died in a snowmobile crash in southeastern Minnesota over the weekend has been identified as Blaze L. Himle. The Wabasha County Sheriff's Office says Himle was driving a snowmobile on private property in rural Theilman when he went into a wooded area and struck a tree. Himle was pronounced dead by emergency responders at the scene.
Historic restaurant chain opens new location in Wisconsin, drawing large crowds
A popular and historic restaurant chain opened a new location in Wisconsin this week, drawing in large crowds and even campers who waited in line to eat at the new restaurant on opening day. Read on to learn more.
houston-today.com
Questions about care after Abbotsford woman’s burns not taken seriously
An Abbotsford senior is now recovering from third-degree burns, infection and skin-graft surgery at Vancouver General Hospital, after local doctors repeatedly concluded that her burns weren’t serious. On Dec. 12, 75-year-old Ruth Harris was making some soup when she accidentally spilled the entire contents of a boiling kettle into...
WEAU-TV 13
Bloomer community rallies behind couple who have both been diagnosed with cancer
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Community members in Bloomer came out to the Pines Ballroom Saturday to support a married couple who have been diagnosed with cancer. Rita Stolt was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in late October and her husband Gary “Bubba” Stolt was diagnosed with metastatic prostate cancer last summer and has been in and out of the hospital since July.
WEAU-TV 13
Nonprofit hosts Ukrainian Christmas Dinner
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Chalice of Mercy, a nonprofit organization in the Chippewa Valley held it’s annual Ukrainian Christmas Dinner. The traditional, twelve course meal is a fundraising event for the organization to help provide relief to the people of Ukraine. Founder and president of Chalice of Mercy,...
