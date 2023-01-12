ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milam County, TX

kwhi.com

10 PEOPLE SENTENCED IN DISTRICT COURT

Ten people pled guilty in District Court this week and were sentenced by Judge Carson Campbell. Brittani Nichol Powers, 33 of Hockley, was sentenced to 6 years in prison for Possession of a Controlled Substance. Eustorgio Perez, 46 of Brenham, was sentenced to 4 years in prison for 2 counts...
BRENHAM, TX
KWTX

Temple police make arrest in aggravated assault

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating an aggravated assault. Around 4:50 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Parkfield Lane. Witnesses report the suspect shot at an individual that driving too fast through a neighborhood. No injuries have been reported and police do have a...
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Arrests made in Bryan homicide

BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: Two arrests have been made in a November 30 homicide in Bryan. The Bryan Police Department has arrested 21-year-old Armando Martin Mejia, of Bryan, and 23-year-old Preston Jamal Thurmon, of Bryan, for their connection with the murder on November 30. According to the...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

BPD death investigation: body found on top of a train

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Police are investigating after a person was found dead on top of a train Friday night. Officers were on the scene near Navidad Street and Finfeather Road where the train was stopped. Police say they do not believe the death happened in Bryan, but the cause of death is unknown.
BRYAN, TX
fox44news.com

Fallen DPS Trooper honored with highway dedication

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A fallen Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper has his memory honored with a highway dedication. The Texas DPS held the ceremony for a portion of Interstate 35 on Thursday – for Trooper Richard Cottle. Cottle’s family, DPS Director Steven McCraw, fellow Troopers, area law enforcement, and state and local officials attended the ceremony at the Extraco Events Center in Waco.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

City of Robinson announces Interim Police Chief

ROBINSON, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Robinson and Robinson PD have welcomed back Danny Smith as Interim Police Chief. The Police Department says Smith will serve in this role until the vacancy is filled. Smith is a retired Major from the Texas Department of Public Safety –...
ROBINSON, TX
fox44news.com

One hospitalized in College Station shooting

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – One person is in the hospital after a Thursday night shooting in College Station. College Station Police officers were on scene in the 600 block of University Oaks Drive, at The Pearl Apartments. A victim was found and transported to the hospital. Police...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KCEN

Woman shot in officer-involved shooting in China Spring

CHINA SPRING, Texas — A woman was shot during an officer-involved shooting in China Spring Tuesday, according to McLennan County Sheriff's Office. Deputies told 6 News the woman, identified as Aurora Whitman, approached deputies in "a threatening manner" in the 300 block of Freedman Drive before 10 a.m. In response, deputies defended themselves and the public, the sheriff's office said.
CHINA SPRING, TX
kwhi.com

WASHINGTON COUNTY GRAND JURY RETURNS 26 INDICTMENTS

The Washington County Grand Jury meet this week and returned 26 indictments. Those indicted include:. Jarvis Deshawn Burns, 44 of Brenham, was indicted for Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child under 14 years of age. Brent Michael Cuthbertson, 39 of Pflugerville, was indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance, and...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
KVUE

Police investigating after body found at Lake Pflugerville

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — The Pflugerville Police Department is investigating after a body was found Friday at Lake Pflugerville. Police reported the initial call came in just after 2 p.m. from a resident with a check welfare request. The body was discovered once the police responded. Officials said the investigation...
PFLUGERVILLE, TX

