Man who faced 40 years for 2019 north Austin murder sentenced to 15
Travis County records showed a man who pled guilty to murder in August 2022 was convicted and sentenced to 15 years in state prison Dec. 19.
kwhi.com
10 PEOPLE SENTENCED IN DISTRICT COURT
Ten people pled guilty in District Court this week and were sentenced by Judge Carson Campbell. Brittani Nichol Powers, 33 of Hockley, was sentenced to 6 years in prison for Possession of a Controlled Substance. Eustorgio Perez, 46 of Brenham, was sentenced to 4 years in prison for 2 counts...
TCSO: Pflugerville man charged with murder after turning himself in, confessing to shooting
Officials have charged a man with murder after he turned himself in and confessed to a Friday evening shooting in the 2800 block of Linville Ridge Lane that left one person dead.
2 arrested for murder of 19-year-old man: Bryan police
Two men have been jailed in connection with the Nov. 30 murder of a 19-year-old Bryan man. Police say they found David Lopez dead inside a residence in the 2200 block of Cavitt Avenue.
KWTX
Temple police make arrest in aggravated assault
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating an aggravated assault. Around 4:50 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Parkfield Lane. Witnesses report the suspect shot at an individual that driving too fast through a neighborhood. No injuries have been reported and police do have a...
fox44news.com
Arrests made in Bryan homicide
BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: Two arrests have been made in a November 30 homicide in Bryan. The Bryan Police Department has arrested 21-year-old Armando Martin Mejia, of Bryan, and 23-year-old Preston Jamal Thurmon, of Bryan, for their connection with the murder on November 30. According to the...
KBTX.com
Bryan woman arrested on fraud charges, found with a dozen individuals’ information
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan woman was arrested for a fraud attempt, College Station police said. According to authorities Karen Sue Hinton, 44, was pulled over after driving erratically Tuesday night. During a vehicle search, police found documents from Ricardo ISD, a school district in Kingsville, with multiple...
fox7austin.com
Family of young Austin mother killed in road rage attack asks for help identifying shooter
AUSTIN, Texas - The family of a young mother gunned down in a road rage incident with three children in her car is asking the public for help identifying her killer. 22-year-old Elizabeth Lopez was fatally shot in the head while driving on East Stassney Lane Friday night. Austin Police believe the shooter’s motive was road rage.
Bastrop ISD teen arrested after having gun on Manor ISD campus
A teen was arrested Tuesday after a letter from the Manor ISD chief of police said he had a gun on a Manor ISD campus.
fox7austin.com
New video shows altercation between APD officers, Elisha Wright in Downtown Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Newly obtained video shows an additional angle of an altercation between Austin Police officers and 22-year-old Elisha Wright. The incident happened May 2022 on E. Sixth Street in Downtown Austin. Austin police claim Wright punched an officer in the face moments before one of the viral videos...
Inconsistent details have Killeen mother questioning daughter's death
KILLEEN, Texas — A Killeen mother is pleading for answers after her daughter took a road trip to Maryland with friends in July 2022, but never came home. Zkira Kemp (20) was a student at Prairie View A&M University and her mother, Jalanda Kemp, says she was a beautiful person with a big heart.
KBTX.com
BPD death investigation: body found on top of a train
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Police are investigating after a person was found dead on top of a train Friday night. Officers were on the scene near Navidad Street and Finfeather Road where the train was stopped. Police say they do not believe the death happened in Bryan, but the cause of death is unknown.
fox44news.com
Fallen DPS Trooper honored with highway dedication
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A fallen Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper has his memory honored with a highway dedication. The Texas DPS held the ceremony for a portion of Interstate 35 on Thursday – for Trooper Richard Cottle. Cottle’s family, DPS Director Steven McCraw, fellow Troopers, area law enforcement, and state and local officials attended the ceremony at the Extraco Events Center in Waco.
fox44news.com
City of Robinson announces Interim Police Chief
ROBINSON, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Robinson and Robinson PD have welcomed back Danny Smith as Interim Police Chief. The Police Department says Smith will serve in this role until the vacancy is filled. Smith is a retired Major from the Texas Department of Public Safety –...
Silver Alert issued for missing man last seen in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 80-year-old man last seen in South Austin on Sunday afternoon. John Bunton is diagnosed with a cognitive impairment and there are concerns for his health and safety. He was last seen around 12 p.m. at 110 E....
fox44news.com
One hospitalized in College Station shooting
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – One person is in the hospital after a Thursday night shooting in College Station. College Station Police officers were on scene in the 600 block of University Oaks Drive, at The Pearl Apartments. A victim was found and transported to the hospital. Police...
Woman shot in officer-involved shooting in China Spring
CHINA SPRING, Texas — A woman was shot during an officer-involved shooting in China Spring Tuesday, according to McLennan County Sheriff's Office. Deputies told 6 News the woman, identified as Aurora Whitman, approached deputies in "a threatening manner" in the 300 block of Freedman Drive before 10 a.m. In response, deputies defended themselves and the public, the sheriff's office said.
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON COUNTY GRAND JURY RETURNS 26 INDICTMENTS
The Washington County Grand Jury meet this week and returned 26 indictments. Those indicted include:. Jarvis Deshawn Burns, 44 of Brenham, was indicted for Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child under 14 years of age. Brent Michael Cuthbertson, 39 of Pflugerville, was indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance, and...
Police investigating after body found at Lake Pflugerville
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — The Pflugerville Police Department is investigating after a body was found Friday at Lake Pflugerville. Police reported the initial call came in just after 2 p.m. from a resident with a check welfare request. The body was discovered once the police responded. Officials said the investigation...
