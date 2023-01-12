Read full article on original website
KOKI FOX 23
Storage building catches on fire in Wagoner County
WAGONER, Okla. — Firefighters in Wagoner County responded to a building fire on Sunday. Crews went to a storage building near Cherokee and Taylor behind Lopez in Wagoner, Wagoner County Emergency Management said. The cause of the fire was not immediately known. There were no reports of injuries. ©2023...
KTUL
Broken Arrow police officer's caring response helps motivate teen
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Broken Arrow police officer's kind response has inspired a teenage girl to pursue a career in criminal justice. Isabel Zunun was out with some friends past curfew in a residential area breaking plates as part of a TikTok challenge. That's when Isabel met BAPD...
3 women hospitalized after car crash on Turner Turnpike
SAPULPA, Okla. — Three women were hospitalized after a car crash on the Turner Turnpike in Sapulpa, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash occurred around 5:30 a.m. on Jan. 15 on the Turner Turnpike, at mile marker 215 in Sapulpa. According to OHP, a...
KTUL
Fire officials suspect accelerant used to burn Helmerich Park playground
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The playground at Helmerich Park is no more after someone burned the structure to the ground. The Tulsa Fire Department says the fire was started at 12:30 a.m. Friday morning, and made quick work of the two-year-old plastic ship playground set, leaving almost nothing left.
KOKI FOX 23
Dog reaching for donut blamed for Bixby house fire
BIXBY, Okla. — A Bixby dog and her love for donuts could have cost one family its home. Jessica Hopwood says her family woke up to smoke alarms going off just after midnight but it wasn’t until they watched back home surveillance video that they understood what really happened.
Fire destroys south Tulsa playground
TULSA, Okla. — A fire destroyed a south Tulsa playground early Friday morning. The fire was called in at a playground at Helmerich Park near East 71st Street and Riverside Drive around 1:15 a.m. The Tulsa Fire Department said the playground is a complete loss and the cause of...
KOKI FOX 23
48-year-old woman dies at City of Tulsa Municipal Jail
TULSA, Okla. — A 48-year-old woman died at the City of Tulsa Municipal Jail on Saturday morning, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). TPD said they responded to a trespassing call at WinCo Foods, near E. 71st St. and S. Memorial Dr., around 10:00 p.m. on Jan. 12. When TPD got there, they spoke with loss prevention officers who had a 48-year-old woman in custody.
KOKI FOX 23
Gilcrease in Your Neighborhood celebrates first installation with bonfire
TULSA, Okla. — A bonfire celebration was held on Saturday as part of Gilcrease in Your Neighborhood. Residents gathered around the campfire for stories about Pop Chalee’s “Forest Scene” which was once of the first public art installations featured as part of Gilcrease Museum project. The artwork has also been installed at 31 locations across the Tulsa area.
KTUL
Sapulpa second grader donates 22 inches of hair to Children with Hair Loss
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A second grader at Holmes Park Elementary in Sapulpa made the big chop this week. John Haney cut off 22 inches of hair to donate to the Children with Hair Loss charity - a tradition the school says PE teacher Belinda Spears and her students participate in.
KTUL
Violent crime is new normal at Parkview Terrace Apartments
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa’s Parkview Terrace Apartments witnessed two shootings in three days. It was part of a pattern of violence that has gone on for so long that some residents have simply accepted it. NewsChannel 8 covered six violent crimes at the apartment complex since December...
KTUL
Ascension St. John to offer free 'Stop the Bleed' classes open to public
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Ascension Saint John Jan Philips nursing associates will provide a "Stop the Bleed" interactive course. The class will be offered on Jan. 19 at 5:30 p.m., March 23 at 5:30 p.m., and May 25 at 5:30 p.m. Every class will be held at Ascension St....
Tulsa man dead after Osage County crash
A Tulsa man was killed in a car crash in Osage County on Saturday afternoon, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the accident took place on Jan. 14, around 2:00 p.m. on State Highway 20, about two miles west of Hominy. According to OHP, a 2004 Chevrolet...
6-year-old girl in critical condition after Tulsa drive-by shooting
A 6-year-old girl is in critical condition Sunday after a drive-by shooting on North Yale and Apache. The girl was shot in the chest
Inmate Dies At City Of Tulsa Municipal Jail
An inmate died early Saturday morning at the City of Tulsa Municipal Jail, according to authorities. Officers said an inmate was spotted moving around her cell during the early-morning hours. An hour after her last movement, jail staff began serving breakfast to the inmates in their cell. When staff asked...
KTUL
Tulsa police look for 3 subjects accused of filling cart, leaving store with unpaid items
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department Retail Crimes Unit is asking for the public's assistance in identifying three people of interest. Officers say two women allegedly entered a store and filled a cart with merchandise. Shortly after filling the cart, they made a call and a man soon entered the store, police said.
OHP dive team recovers stolen truck from Oklahoma lake
The vehicle that was recovered was a 2008 red Chevy Silverado.
KTUL
Tulsa MLK Parade kicks off in Greenwood District on Monday
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The 44th Annual Tulsa Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Commemorative Parade will be held in the Greenwood District this morning. "We Are Stronger When Working Together" is this year's theme for the parade, which will celebrate the revered civil rights leader's legacy. “If there’s one...
KTUL
Largest natural stone staircase in Oklahoma unveiled at Turkey Mountain
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The River Parks Authority unveiled a new feature Saturday at Turkey Mountain. The largest natural stone staircase in Oklahoma is located right in Tulsa. This new unique feature is said to draw visitors into the heart of the wilderness. The staircase is located on the...
KTUL
Police respond to second shooting in 2 days at west Tulsa apartment complex
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On Jan. 14 just before 9 p.m., the Tulsa Police Department responded to a shooting at a west Tulsa apartment complex located near West 61st Street and South Union Avenue. TPD had responded to a separate shooting incident at the same location just two days...
Pizza makers meeting in Tulsa in attempt to break world record
TULSA, Okla. — Pizza makers are meeting in Tulsa in an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the world’s largest pizza party. Andolini’s is hosting the record attempt that will take place during the TU vs Tulane men’s basketball game on Jan. 21 at The University of Tulsa.
