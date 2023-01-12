As far as weeks go, the one that just passed probably wasn’t one of the best in the Hall of Fame career of West Virginia University head coach Bob Huggins. After parting ways with assistant coach Larry Harrison, who had been by Huggins’ side for more than two decades, Huggins watched his team drop its fifth straight game and fall to 0-5 in Big 12 play.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 3 HOURS AGO