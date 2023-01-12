Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
Marion Co., West Virginia, CASA to hold evening training classes for new volunteers
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — CASA of Marion County soon will begin a volunteer training program in the evenings, which officials hope will allow more people in the community to get involved with nonprofit work that is often transformative for the county’s less fortunate children. CASA of Marion...
WVNews
GO-WV leader recognized as first female West Virginia Oil & Gas Person of the Year
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Recognizing her years of dedicated service to West Virginia’s natural gas and oil industry, GO-WV’s Lori Miller Smith has been selected as the 2022 West Virginia Oil & Gas Person of the Year. Miller Smith, who has worked in the industry for...
WVNews
Judson joins Mon Health Heart & Vascular
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Mon Health Heart & Vascular Center recently welcomed Dr. Kenneth Judson Jr. to its team of physicians. Judson will be practicing as an electrophysiologist at the Mon Health Heart & Vascular Center locations in Morgantown, Fairmont, Kingwood and McHenry, Maryland.
WVNews
West Virginia Wesleyan honors MLK with annual memorial service
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) – Members of the West Virginia Wesleyan College community gathered Sunday morning for their annual Martin Luther King memorial service at Wesley Chapel. The fallen civil rights hero was gunned down in Memphis, Tennessee in 1968 by an assassin’s bullet. The federal government made Martin...
WVNews
Pastor Jonathan Acord
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) – Members of the West Virginia Wesleyan College community gather…
WVNews
Property transfers
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The following property transfers were recorded recently in the Office of Harrison County Clerk John Spires. — Charles D. Blake and Robert A. Jordan, trustee of the Catherine Marie Blake Testamentary Supplemental Needs Trust for the benefit of Mary Teresa Simirotis, to Chad A. Moore and Christopher A. Moore, parcel in Simpson-Bridgeport District, $28,000.
WVNews
Plitzuweit, West Virginia women beat No. 18 Baylor 74-65
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Madisen Smith and Ja’Naiya Quinerly scored 17 points apiece, Jayla Hemingway added 15 points and 14 rebounds and West Virginia's defense forced seven fourth-quarter turnovers as the Mountaineers beat No. 18 Baylor 74-65 Sunday. Dawn Plitzuweit, in her first season as head coach at...
WVNews
Athlete of the week Haylee Edwards puts up 18 in win
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WV News) — Each week, the River Cities Tribune wants to recognize a local athlete for superior performance on the field, track, course or court. This week, the honor goes to Haylee Edwards of River Valley girls basketball.
WVNews
Huggins doesn’t go into great detail on Harrison’s departure from WVU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Thursday afternoon, West Virginia made the surprising announcement that longtime men’s basketball associate head coach Larry Harrison was departing the program, effective immediately. The next day, WVU head coach Bob Huggins opened his regularly-scheduled press conference with a statement about the Harrison situation.
WVNews
4 fail to show for Harrison County arraignments; bench warrants issued
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Four defendants indicted last week in Harrison County didn’t appear Friday for arraignments, according to the Office of Chief Probation Officer Mike Burnside. Harrison Circuit Judge Thomas A. Bedell, presiding over his penultimate grand jury arraignment session, then issued bench warrants and revoked...
WVNews
This week in Mountaineer athletics
Jan. 16, 1972 — Warwood’s Chuck Howley, a WVU letterman from 1955-57, recovered Larry Csonka’s first fumble of the season in the opening quarter, which helped Dallas take a 3-0 lead in Super Bowl VI at Tulane Stadium in New Orleans. Howley also snatched a fourth-quarter interception off Bob Griese and rambled 50 yards to the nine to set up the clinching score in the Cowboys’ 24-3 victory over the Miami Dolphins.
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Bob Huggins 1/13/23
West Virginia mens basketball head coach Bob Huggins did not take any questions on the dismissal of assistant coach Larry Harrison, and also declined to address any interim plans for temporarily filling the gap. He did note that a "wide search" would take place for a permanent replacement. Welcome to...
WVNews
A tough week for Huggins and Mountaineer basketball
As far as weeks go, the one that just passed probably wasn’t one of the best in the Hall of Fame career of West Virginia University head coach Bob Huggins. After parting ways with assistant coach Larry Harrison, who had been by Huggins’ side for more than two decades, Huggins watched his team drop its fifth straight game and fall to 0-5 in Big 12 play.
