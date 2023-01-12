Nearly ten years to the day, the Pistons will play their third regular-season game overseas as they face the Chicago Bulls in Paris, France. The Detroit Pistons will play their third regular-season game overseas next week, facing the Chicago Bulls in Paris, France. The team has not had much success on foreign soil, losing their previous two games played outside of the U.S. Head coach Dwane Casey is excited about the opportunity to coach another game overseas, as he sees it as an opportunity to promote the game of basketball, represent the Detroit Pistons organization and the city of Detroit.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO