Jalen Duren’s passport loss puts Detroit Pistons in a tough spot for France game
Detroit Pistons‘ Jalen Duren lost his passport and could potentially miss the game in France. Rookie center Jalen Duren, a vital starter for the Detroit Pistons, won’t be able to play in the team’s game against the Chicago Bulls in France as he lost his passport and is unable to travel with the team.
Detroit Pistons to play Chicago Bulls in Paris, Coach Casey sees opportunity to spread game | Live stream, TV info, time, and more
Nearly ten years to the day, the Pistons will play their third regular-season game overseas as they face the Chicago Bulls in Paris, France. The Detroit Pistons will play their third regular-season game overseas next week, facing the Chicago Bulls in Paris, France. The team has not had much success on foreign soil, losing their previous two games played outside of the U.S. Head coach Dwane Casey is excited about the opportunity to coach another game overseas, as he sees it as an opportunity to promote the game of basketball, represent the Detroit Pistons organization and the city of Detroit.
TKO: Who is St. Louis’ best NBA player?
St. Louis has produced a number of great NBA players. Ed Macauley, Bill Bradley, Larry Hughes, JoJo White, and Bradley Beal to name a few. But “TKO” believes Jayson Tatum will turn out to be the best. The Kilcoyne Opinion hopes Tatum didn’t notice a recent endorsement for another player.
Player grades: Joel Embiid dominates to lead Sixers past Clippers
The Philadelphia 76ers were looking to continue their winning ways on the road as they continued their five-game trip on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Clippers. The Sixers have been terrific on this road trip in clutch situations and they were looking to build off the first two wins of the trip.
RECAP: Detroit’s comeback effort falls short against Columbus, Laine’s hat trick proves too much for Red Wings
The Detroit Red Wings could not overcome a hat trick from Patrik Laine as they fell to the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Saturday. The Blue Jackets ended a 10-game road losing streak with the victory. Why it Matters. The Red Wings have been...
RECAP: Motor City Cruise Defeat Ontario Clippers 106-93
DETROIT, MI – A strong 12-0 fourth-quarter run anchored the Motor City Cruise to their second victory of the season. The Motor City Cruise snapped a five-game losing streak with this victory over the Ontario Clippers. After losing Sunday’s matchup, the Cruise were able to split with the double-digit victory on Monday.
Detroit Red Wings take on defending champs Avalanche on MLK Day | Live stream, TV info, time, and more
The Red Wings kick off a 3-game road trip against the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche on Monday afternoon at Ball Arena. The Red Wings are 18-16-7, while the Avalanche is 21-17-3. Avalanche vs. Red Wings TV and Live Stream Details. Game Day: Monday, January 16, 2023. Game Time:...
The Curious Case of Jakub Vrana – Can He Compete?
Forward Jakub Vrana’s future with the Detroit Red Wings organization is uncertain after being scratched in back-to-back games for the Grand Rapids Griffins last week. The team initially called it a ‘conditioning stint,’ but Vrana’s poor performance in Grand Rapids limits the team’s options. Why...
Player to Watch Tyler Bertuzzi- The Red Wings will look to Bertuzzi to snap losing skid
The Detroit Red Wings are continuing their road trip out west with the second half of a back-to-back this time taking on the Arizona Coyotes tonight at 9:00 PM. This is the Wings’ second and final matchup against Arizona this season. The first game saw the Red Wings come out on top 4-3 in a shootout at Detroit. In the last two seasons combined the Red Wings are 1-2-0 against Arizona and they are being outscored by the Coyotes 14-7.
Michigan DL Kris Jenkins announces NFL decision
It has been a busy couple of weeks for the Michigan football program as multiple players have announced if they will be entering the NFL Draft or returning to the Wolverines for the 2023 season. Now, Wolverines DL Kris Jenkins has made his NFL decision. Jenkins had his best season in 2022, racking up 54 tackles to go along with two sacks.
Detroit Red Wings Look to Bounce Back Against Struggling Coyotes | Live Stream, TV Info, Time, And More
The Detroit Red Wings will look to bounce back from their loss to the Colorado Avalanche as they take on the Arizona Coyotes in the second game of their three-game road trip. The Coyotes are currently rebuilding and on a nine-game losing streak, making this a prime opportunity for the Red Wings to get back in the win column. Our Player to Watch today is Tyler Bertuzzi.
Jim Harbaugh announces his decision for 2023
For over a month or so, the rumors, reports, and speculation surrounding Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh have been running rampant. In fact, it feels like we have published at least one Harbaugh update every single day for quite some time now. The latest reports/rumor has suggested that the Denver Broncos, Indianapolis Colts, and Carolina Panthers were all interested in potentially making Harbaugh their next head coach. On Monday, Harbaugh announced his final decision for 2023.
Player to Watch Dylan Larkin – The Captain looks to snag a win against the Defending Stanley Cup Champions
The Detroit Red Wings are hitting the road for a trip out west for three games starting this afternoon, with a notable 3:00 p.m. puck drop against the Colorado Avalanche. This is the Wings’ first matchup against Colorado this season. Last season the Wings went 0-2-0 against the Champions, being outscored 12-5.
