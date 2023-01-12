ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Pistons to play Chicago Bulls in Paris, Coach Casey sees opportunity to spread game | Live stream, TV info, time, and more

Nearly ten years to the day, the Pistons will play their third regular-season game overseas as they face the Chicago Bulls in Paris, France. The Detroit Pistons will play their third regular-season game overseas next week, facing the Chicago Bulls in Paris, France. The team has not had much success on foreign soil, losing their previous two games played outside of the U.S. Head coach Dwane Casey is excited about the opportunity to coach another game overseas, as he sees it as an opportunity to promote the game of basketball, represent the Detroit Pistons organization and the city of Detroit.
DETROIT, MI
FOX 2

TKO: Who is St. Louis’ best NBA player?

St. Louis has produced a number of great NBA players. Ed Macauley, Bill Bradley, Larry Hughes, JoJo White, and Bradley Beal to name a few. But “TKO” believes Jayson Tatum will turn out to be the best. The Kilcoyne Opinion hopes Tatum didn’t notice a recent endorsement for another player.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Detroit Sports Nation

RECAP: Motor City Cruise Defeat Ontario Clippers 106-93

DETROIT, MI – A strong 12-0 fourth-quarter run anchored the Motor City Cruise to their second victory of the season. The Motor City Cruise snapped a five-game losing streak with this victory over the Ontario Clippers. After losing Sunday’s matchup, the Cruise were able to split with the double-digit victory on Monday.
ONTARIO, CA
Detroit Sports Nation

The Curious Case of Jakub Vrana – Can He Compete?

Forward Jakub Vrana’s future with the Detroit Red Wings organization is uncertain after being scratched in back-to-back games for the Grand Rapids Griffins last week. The team initially called it a ‘conditioning stint,’ but Vrana’s poor performance in Grand Rapids limits the team’s options. Why...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Player to Watch Tyler Bertuzzi- The Red Wings will look to Bertuzzi to snap losing skid

The Detroit Red Wings are continuing their road trip out west with the second half of a back-to-back this time taking on the Arizona Coyotes tonight at 9:00 PM. This is the Wings’ second and final matchup against Arizona this season. The first game saw the Red Wings come out on top 4-3 in a shootout at Detroit. In the last two seasons combined the Red Wings are 1-2-0 against Arizona and they are being outscored by the Coyotes 14-7.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Michigan DL Kris Jenkins announces NFL decision

It has been a busy couple of weeks for the Michigan football program as multiple players have announced if they will be entering the NFL Draft or returning to the Wolverines for the 2023 season. Now, Wolverines DL Kris Jenkins has made his NFL decision. Jenkins had his best season in 2022, racking up 54 tackles to go along with two sacks.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Red Wings Look to Bounce Back Against Struggling Coyotes | Live Stream, TV Info, Time, And More

The Detroit Red Wings will look to bounce back from their loss to the Colorado Avalanche as they take on the Arizona Coyotes in the second game of their three-game road trip. The Coyotes are currently rebuilding and on a nine-game losing streak, making this a prime opportunity for the Red Wings to get back in the win column. Our Player to Watch today is Tyler Bertuzzi.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Jim Harbaugh announces his decision for 2023

For over a month or so, the rumors, reports, and speculation surrounding Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh have been running rampant. In fact, it feels like we have published at least one Harbaugh update every single day for quite some time now. The latest reports/rumor has suggested that the Denver Broncos, Indianapolis Colts, and Carolina Panthers were all interested in potentially making Harbaugh their next head coach. On Monday, Harbaugh announced his final decision for 2023.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

