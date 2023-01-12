ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts candidates allege elections turned on “human error”

STATE HOUSE, BOSTON, JAN. 13, 2023…..Both Republican candidates who want Massachusetts lawmakers to reverse or nullify their narrow election losses said Friday that they attribute the alleged problems to “human error,” not to fraud or more politically charged motivation. A three-member House panel set out Friday to...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Maine Writer

Educators Lawsuit Against New Hampshire's Right to Freedom from Discrimination in Public Workplaces and Education

On January 12, Federal Judge Paul Barbadoro ruled that the lawsuit challenging New Hampshire's Right to Freedom from Discrimination in Public Workplaces and Education law may proceed. The federal lawsuit was filed on December 20, 2021, by New Hampshire school administrators Andres Meijia and Christina Kim Philibotte, who specialize in diversity, equity, and inclusion, along with the New Hampshire National Education Association.
thepulseofnh.com

Bill To Create Lieutenant Governor In NH

There’s a bill in the Legislature that would create the office of Lieutenant Governor. New Hampshire is one of just five states without a lieutenant governor. Currently the Senate president is next in line if the governor is unable to carry out the responsibilities of the office. Supporters of the bill say they are concerned that a senate president from a different party could be seen as subverting the will of the voters.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
VTDigger

Final Reading: Same as it ever was

Three members of the Vermont Mayors Coalition trekked to the Statehouse on Friday to beg state lawmakers to take action on issues they said they’ve been raising for years. Read the story on VTDigger here: Final Reading: Same as it ever was.
NEWPORT, VT
manchesterinklink.com

Letters: Delivering more funding for your community

The decision to run for your State Senator blossomed from my love for our beautiful Granite State. I hoped to be a voice for the families of District 9, and even more so, highlight the many towns frequently overlooked by legislators due to their comparatively small size. I see these little communities as major contributors to New Hampshire’s character and made it a priority to see that they received the support and resources needed to thrive.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
New Hampshire Bulletin

Teachers, public school advocates push for repeal of ‘divisive concepts’ law

Persuasive research papers are a yearly assignment in David Scannell’s English classes, and grading them is part of the job. But last school year, the Milford High School teacher faced a new challenge. The New Hampshire Legislature had passed a law in 2021 barring public school teachers from advocating for certain positions around race, gender, […] The post Teachers, public school advocates push for repeal of ‘divisive concepts’ law appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
MILFORD, NH
WUPE

Roughly 2,780 Massachusetts Residents Die Each Year from This Silent Killer

Not only are Massachusetts folks dealing with trying times, but people all over the country are also facing a host of issues from sicknesses like COVID variants, the flu, RSV, and the list goes on and on. Then you have the economic struggles of paying rent, buying groceries, paying heating bills, and finding affordable housing just to name a few. I think most if not all of us can agree that the struggle is real.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
manchesterinklink.com

Governor Announces “No Safe Experience” PSA Campaign

Concord, NH – A new public awareness campaign is being built to alert individuals that there is no safe experience when consuming any drugs that have not been prescribed by a medical provider. At a press conference today, Governor Chris Sununu announced a new public awareness campaign titled “No Safe Experience” that will focus on this challenge by educating youth, young adults, and families of the dangers and prevalence of fentanyl in counterfeit pills and illicit drugs.
Q97.9

12 Most Overrated and Underrated Tourist Spots in New England

Okay, here we go. See if you agree with this list of the most overrated and underrated tourists spots in all six of our New England states. I know it can be a touchy subject for sure, since emotions can play a big role in tourist destinations, attractions, and spots, especially in our own backyard. No one like to hear a favorite place being dissed. But I'll tell you one thing, you'll learn about attractions you probably didn't know existed, and that's what I love about this list.
MAINE STATE
Washington Examiner

New Hampshire to receive funding to improve drinking water

(The Center Square) – Drinking water is the focus of new federal investments in New Hampshire. The Granite State will be receiving $18.6 million that will be used to improve drinking water, wastewater and other projects, the state’s Department of Environmental Services announced. The department said 260 projects have been offered $150 million in funding. The projects are finalizing proposals.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE

