Zacks.com
2 Market-Crushing Value Stocks to Buy for More Growth in 2023
The market posted a small climb Thursday after December’s CPI figures showed signs that inflation continued to cool. The bulls are now fighting to push the S&P 500 back above its 200-day moving average. This technical level proved to be a stubborn point of resistance for much of 2022, and now the market faces the unknowns of the fourth quarter earnings season.
Zacks.com
Should You Invest in the SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (XTN)?
XTN - Free Report) was launched on 01/26/2011, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Industrials - Transportation/Shipping segment of the equity market.
Zacks.com
Should Value Investors Buy Oxford Industries (OXM) Stock?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks. Of these, value investing is easily one of the...
Zacks.com
Should You Invest in the iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (IYJ)?
IYJ - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 06/12/2000. An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; they are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.
Zacks.com
4 Top Tech Stocks to Buy on Signs of Easing Inflation
Consumer prices in the United States have now started to show signs of easing after hitting a 40-year high last summer. Per the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the consumer price index (CPI) increased by 6.5% on a year-over-year basis in December, less than November’s 7.1%, and registered the smallest 12-month jump since October 2021.
Zacks.com
5 Insurance Stocks to Buy Ahead of Q4 Earnings Results
Wall Street kicked off the fourth-quarter 2022 earnings season last Friday. However, the season will gather pace this week. This reporting cycle will be important as market participants will closely monitor any sign of earnings, revenues or margin decline.
Zacks.com
Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 16th
MTG - Free Report) : This mortgage insurance company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days. This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3%, compared with the...
Zacks.com
5 Stocks With Recent Dividend Hike for a Stable Portfolio
Wall Street wrapped up 2022 as the worst year since 2008, terminating a three-year winning streak. Major stock indexes suffered a bloody blow last year. Inflation is stuck at its 40-year high level due to the pandemic-led destruction of the global supply-chain system and strong demand from U.S. citizens due to unprecedented fiscal and monetary stimuli in the pandemic-ridden years.
Tesla's Price Cuts 'Adverse Fundamental Development' — Analyst Says Potentially Far Worse For Competitors
Tesla Inc.'s TSLA price cuts have become a global phenomenon with Friday's reductions in the U.S. and Europe. Now, an analyst at Morgan Stanley has looked at the impact of corporate action on margins and competitors. The Tesla Analyst: Adam Jonas reiterated an Overweight rating and $250 price...
Zacks.com
Do Options Traders Know Something About Airbnb (ABNB) Stock We Don't?
ABNB - Free Report) need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Sep 23, 2022 $65.00 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility? Implied volatility shows how much...
Zacks.com
Coterra Energy (CTRA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
CTRA - Free Report) closed at $25.10 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.14% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.33%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.1%.
Zacks.com
Trading to Aid Morgan Stanley's (MS) Q4 Earnings, IB to Hurt
MS - Free Report) trading business (constituting a significant portion of its top line) is expected to have been a bright spot in the fourth quarter of 2022. Hence, the company's fourth-quarter results, scheduled to be announced on Jan 17 before the opening bell, are expected to reflect the benefits of robust trading performance.
Tesla’s used car prices are in freefall, but Elon Musk is not chiefly to blame, according to influential YouTube star
CEO Elon Musk can count himself lucky, since his divisive behavior cannot be blamed for the plummeting value of used Teslas. Tesla’s used vehicle prices are “sinking like a stone” and one of social media’s best-known car reviewers he has a theory as to why. But it’s not what one might assume.
Zacks.com
Investors Heavily Search Broadcom Inc. (AVGO): Here is What You Need to Know
AVGO - Free Report) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Shares of this chipmaker have returned +8.9% over the past month versus the Zacks...
Economic woes, war, climate change on tap for Davos meeting
DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) — The World Economic Forum is back with its first winter meetup since 2020 in the Swiss Alpine town of Davos, where leaders are seeking to bridge political divisions in a polarized world, buttress a hobbling economy and address concerns about a climate change — among many other things.
Zacks.com
Bear Of The Day: Ichor Holdings (ICHR)
ICHR - Free Report) is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) and this move came after the company recently guided sales estimates lower due to weakness in the wafer fab equipment demand. This article will look at why this stock is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) as it is the Bear of the Day.
Zacks.com
Is Hudson Technologies (HDSN) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?
HDSN - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Zacks.com
Arch Capital (ACGL) Up 35% in a Year: More Room for Upside?
ACGL - Free Report) shares have rallied 34.9% in a year, outperforming the industry's increase of 1.7%. The Finance sector and the Zacks S&P 500 composite have decreased 13.8% and 16.2%, respectively, in the same period. With a market capitalization of $23.3 billion, the average volume of shares traded in the last three months was about 3.8 million.
Zacks.com
International Flavors (IFF) Evaluates Footprint of Ingredients
IFF - Free Report) LMR Naturals has been working to develop an advanced and reliable technique for estimating the carbon footprint of natural fragrance ingredients since 2020. The company aims to establish a structured reduction strategy and further assist consumers in achieving their reduction objectives.
Zacks.com
Global Partners LP (GLP) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
GLP - Free Report) closed at $33.15, marking a -0.54% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.34% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.64%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 8.98%.
