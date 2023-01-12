(WPBN/WGTU) -- Cloudy, breezy day with some scattered showers around northern Michigan. These showers will be light, but they will be a mix of rain, sleet, and snow. Mostly rain midday and afternoon since high temperatures today will be from 32 to 40 degrees. Watch for wet roads, and possibly slippery spots especially in the Upper Peninsula where it will be a few degrees cooler. The wind will gust to 25 mph, mainly from the southeast.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO