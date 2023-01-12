Read full article on original website
UpNorthLive.com
Attorney General Dana Nessel announced opioid settlements are set for end of Jan.
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan's Attorney General, Dana Nessel, announced Friday that participating local governments are expected to receive the first of three payments in opioid settlements. The state of Michigan is anticipating over $1.45 billion dollars from opiod settlements, according to Dana Nessel. The first $81 million expected later...
Gov. Whitmer announces funding for 17 affordable housing projects
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- On Friday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced funding to build or improve 683 affordable housing units across 17 projects from Cheboygan to Detroit. The total development costs of the funded projects is estimated to be roughly $176.6 million. Another story: Michigan Democrats unveil first moves in new...
Events in northern Michigan held in honor of MLK's legacy
MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- People in northern Michigan are helping to spread MLK's dream and end racism. The nonprofit Northern Michigan E3 remembered the civil rights leader with a freedom walk and education fundraiser. The walk started at Thirlby Field and ended at the Right Brain Brewery. "That's what we want...
BATA partners with advertising agency to provide free ads to nonprofits
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A first of its kind partnership in northern Michigan could mean that you'll see something unexpected in traffic. And that could be a win for local nonprofits. Another story: BATA offering $10,000 incentive for new hires. "It always brings a smile to my face...
Scattered showers across northern Michigan
(WPBN/WGTU) -- Cloudy, breezy day with some scattered showers around northern Michigan. These showers will be light, but they will be a mix of rain, sleet, and snow. Mostly rain midday and afternoon since high temperatures today will be from 32 to 40 degrees. Watch for wet roads, and possibly slippery spots especially in the Upper Peninsula where it will be a few degrees cooler. The wind will gust to 25 mph, mainly from the southeast.
Oregon congresswoman hit by car Friday night, suffered concussion
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — Oregon Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici and her husband were recovering Saturday morning after being hit by a car Friday evening just after 8:45 p.m. in Northwest Portland. A spokesperson for the congresswoman said that Bonamici and her husband were struck while they were walking across a...
At least 2 dead in Georgia as crews work to clean up damage from powerful tornadoes
ATLANTA, Ga. (WGXA) — Severe weather tore across the state of Georgia Thursday, spawning multiple tornados and causing damage in many counties. Gov. Brian Kemp addressed members of the press on Friday to advise what plans are being put into place to fix the damage. The storms took two...
Florida man used 87-year-old woman 'as a mop' to clean up dog urine, arrest report says
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WEAR) — An ex-felon who was also a family friend is accused of dragging an 87-year-old woman across the floor and using her "as a mop" to clean up dog urine, according to his arrest report. Leonard Ervin Wayne Tucker, 56, was arrested in Florida last...
Grand Valley State University head football coach stepping down after 19 years with Lakers
ALLENDALE, Mich. — Grand Valley State University head football coach Matt Mitchell is stepping down to pursue other coaching opportunities, according to a press release from the university Sunday. "I am so thankful to have been a part of the Grand Valley State football program and Grand Valley State...
