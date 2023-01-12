ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
UpNorthLive.com

Attorney General Dana Nessel announced opioid settlements are set for end of Jan.

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan's Attorney General, Dana Nessel, announced Friday that participating local governments are expected to receive the first of three payments in opioid settlements. The state of Michigan is anticipating over $1.45 billion dollars from opiod settlements, according to Dana Nessel. The first $81 million expected later...
MICHIGAN STATE
UpNorthLive.com

Gov. Whitmer announces funding for 17 affordable housing projects

LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- On Friday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced funding to build or improve 683 affordable housing units across 17 projects from Cheboygan to Detroit. The total development costs of the funded projects is estimated to be roughly $176.6 million. Another story: Michigan Democrats unveil first moves in new...
MICHIGAN STATE
UpNorthLive.com

Events in northern Michigan held in honor of MLK's legacy

MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- People in northern Michigan are helping to spread MLK's dream and end racism. The nonprofit Northern Michigan E3 remembered the civil rights leader with a freedom walk and education fundraiser. The walk started at Thirlby Field and ended at the Right Brain Brewery. "That's what we want...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Scattered showers across northern Michigan

(WPBN/WGTU) -- Cloudy, breezy day with some scattered showers around northern Michigan. These showers will be light, but they will be a mix of rain, sleet, and snow. Mostly rain midday and afternoon since high temperatures today will be from 32 to 40 degrees. Watch for wet roads, and possibly slippery spots especially in the Upper Peninsula where it will be a few degrees cooler. The wind will gust to 25 mph, mainly from the southeast.
MICHIGAN STATE
UpNorthLive.com

Oregon congresswoman hit by car Friday night, suffered concussion

PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — Oregon Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici and her husband were recovering Saturday morning after being hit by a car Friday evening just after 8:45 p.m. in Northwest Portland. A spokesperson for the congresswoman said that Bonamici and her husband were struck while they were walking across a...
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy