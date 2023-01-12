Read full article on original website
PSP: Victim in Hazle Twp. movie theater shooting dies
State police have confirmed that a 19-year-old man who was shot inside the Regal Cinemas movie theater in Hazle Township has died of his injuries. In an updated press release sent out Sunday afternoon, troopers from the Pennsylvania State Police Troop...
WOLF
Scranton man arrested; facing several drug charges
Scranton (Lackawanna County) - Pennsylvania State Police say Matthew Tighe, 44, of Scranton is facing felony drug sales and possession with intent to deliver cocaine, along with misdemeanor drug charges after police allege he was involved in several drug sales. Troopers say Tighe was arrested on Thursday. Authorities searched different...
Coroner called to scene of Monroe County house fire
COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials say the Monroe County Coroner was called to the scene of a residential fire Saturday night. The Monroe County Communications Center told Eyewitness News several fire companies were called to a residential fire in the 9100 block of Wilson Court at 10:26 p.m. Saturday night. During the course […]
WOLF
Victim shot at Laurel Mall Saturday dies; identified by PSP
Hazel Township (Luzerne County) - Pennsylvania State Police Troop N-Hazelton Public Information Officer Trooper Anthony Petroski says the victim of the shooting at the Regal Cinemas at the Laurel Mall Saturday night, died at Lehigh Valley Hazelton. He has been identified as Luis Manuel Luna, 19, from Hazelton. Petroski says...
WGAL
UPDATE: Luzerne county shooting, now a homicide
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — At approximately 8:15 p.m. Saturday evening, officers were sent to Regal Cinema in Hazle Township, Luzerne County, for reported “shots being fired." It was determined that a 19-year-old male was struck by gunfire in the arcade/lobby area of the cinema. According to state police,...
Two missing Pennsylvania brothers found dead in reservoir, police say
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police have announced two missing brothers were found dead in a Luzerne County reservoir Thursday. State police say after a 48-hour search, Daniel Fisk 67, of Noxen, and Kris Fisk, 56, of Hanover Township, were found dead in the Pikes Creek Reservior Thursday morning. The two brothers […]
Car crashes into Petco, police investigating
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Wilkes-Barre Township Fire and Police Departments responded to a crash involving a vehicle striking the Wilkes-Barre Township Petco. At about 5:15 p.m., crews responded to an incident involving a vehicle striking the Wilkes-Barre Township Petco. Officials on scene were able to confirm there were minor injuries in the […]
19-year-old dead following Regal Cinema shooting
EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been updated to reflect the current status of the suspect. HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police announced the 19-year-old victim in Saturday night’s shooting has died from the gunshot wound sustained in the Hazle Township Regal Cinema. State police and ambulances were dispatched to the area of […]
WOLF
Alleged drug dealer arrested in Lackawanna County
SCRANTON, Pa. (WOLF) — After a month-long investigation into multiple drug sales in Lackawanna County, an alleged drug dealer was arrested Thursday in Scranton. The Pennsylvania Vice Unit along with the help of Lackawanna County District Attorney's Offices detectives arrested 44-year-old Matthew Tighe of Scranton. Police discovered approximately 800...
Woman pleads guilty in fatal stabbing of fiancé
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Lackawanna County woman has pled guilty to the fatal stabbing of her fiancé in 2021. Lackawanna County District Attorney Mark Powell tells Eyewitness News Eileen Dougherty, 42, from Scranton, pled guilty on Friday to the fatal stabbing of her fiancé in March, 2021. Documents show Doughtery was sentenced to […]
3 suspects accused of $800 theft at Crossing Outlets
TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for three men who they say were involved in an $800 theft at the Crossing Premium Outlets in Monroe County. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, the men pictured below entered the Lids outlet in Tannersville on January 5 around 12:00 p.m. Police say the three […]
WOLF
Two car crash in Schuylkill County Friday evening sends two people to the hospital
West Brunswick Township (Schuylkill County) - Two people were flown to Lehigh Valley Cedar Crest Friday evening, after suffering serious injuries in a two-vehicle crash on State Route 61 in West Brunswick Township Friday. Troopers with the Schuylkill Haven barracks of the Pennsylvania State Police say the crash happened just...
Man discovered on property drinking hand sanitizer
Williamsport, Pa. — A woman feared for her safety after discovering an unknown man lurking around the basement of her apartment building. A short time after calling the Williamsport Police, Thomas Daniel Ertel was found in the 500 block of Pine Street just before 6 p.m. on Jan. 3, according to an affidavit. Ertel, who allegedly urinated on himself, struggled to complete sentences, stand on his feet, and follow commands from officers, police said. ...
Shooter opened fire on group that included four-year-old
Loyalsock Township, Pa. — A Williamsport man was charged with attempted murder after police say he fired three to five rounds into a crowd last weekend. Coy Daniel Thornton told the group of five people, which included a four-year-old boy, that he would “show them crazy” after an argument on Jan. 7 just before midnight in the 1900 block of Walters Road, police said. After going into his home, Thornton returned with a handgun and fired at the crowd, according to the affidavit. ...
Scranton drug bust turns up large amount of cocaine, money, other drugs
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to a press release from Pennsylvania State Police, a month-long investigation into a Scranton man resulted in multiple drug-related charges. On Thursday police served three search warrants on 44-year-old Matthew Tighe, of Scranton. Each warrant was for a different location. While conducting searches of the various locations, police say, […]
Investigators search landfill in connection with disappearance of missing mother: Sources
Forty-three-year-old Jennifer Brown of Royersford, Pa., was last seen by a friend and business associate around 2 p.m. on January 3.
Man charged after issuing multiple threats to kill a woman
Shamokin, Pa. — A man allegedly threatened a woman's life with five different scenarios over the course of four phone calls. Officer Benjamin Busko spoke with the woman at a home on the 20 block of S. Third Street, Shamokin, on Dec. 23 after she called police, according to an affidavit. She allegedly showed Busko times when James Albert Colross, 22, placed the calls and recounted several threats, including that...
WOLF
Coffee Shop Staffed by Individuals with Diverse Abilities Coming to Pittston
PITTSTON, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — One area Non-profit will soon open a coffee shop in Luzerne County that will offer a unique employment and customer service experience. FOX56’s Jake Sarwar got to check out the future location of Coffee Inclusive, which is off Kennedy Boulevard in Pittston. Coffee...
Man charged with throwing woman down stairs
PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they tased a man multiple times as they arrested him for reportedly shoving a woman down a flight of stairs. According to the Plymouth Borough Police Department, on Sunday John G. Mulroy, 39, of Plymouth was arrested at home in the 500 block of West Main Street around […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Person flown to hospital after skiing accident at Camelback
TANNERSVILLE, Pa. - A 25-year-old person was flown to the Lehigh Valley Hospital after a skiing accident. The incident occurred on Sunday at the Camelback Resort. The accident victim was reported as "unconscious and bleeding from the head." The full extent of the injuries are not known at this time.
