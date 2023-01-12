Read full article on original website
northwestmoinfo.com
Two Teens Escape Vehicle Overturned on Railroad Tracks in St. Joseph
ST. JOSEPH, MO – Two teenagers from St. Joseph were taken to the hospital after an accident which left their vehicle overturned on train tracks. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident took place around 9:40 on Friday night in St. Joseph. The 16-year old male driver was northbound on waterworks road when he failed to negotiate a curve and continued onto the railroad property. The vehicle struck an embankment and overturned onto the railroad tracks. Both the driver and his 15-year old female passenger were able to exit the vehicle before it was struck by a southbound train. The vehicle was pushed off the tracks by the train. The train came to a controlled stop.
St. Joseph man faces charges in the shooting of his father
A 29-year-old St. Joseph man has been charged in the shooting of his father. Documents filed in Buchanan County Court report Richard Watkins has been charged with the unlawful use of a weapon while intoxicated. The probable cause statement alleges Watkins shot his father late Thursday morning in the residence they shared on the 400 block of North 16th Street.
One wounded in St. Joseph shooting
One person suffered a wound to the leg in a shooting in St. Joseph. St. Joseph police report the shooting took place late Thursday morning at a residence in the 400-block of North 16th Street. Police found one person wounded. Emergency responders rushed the victim to the hospital. An investigation...
One suspect charged, 4 in custody after violent home invasion in O’Fallon
After a violent home invasion early Friday morning, five people have been taken into custody. One of them is facing multiple charges.
Deadly crash investigated on I-70 in St. Charles County
ST. CHARLES, Mo. — A fatal crash has closed westbound I-70 near Lake St. Louis in St. Charles County. It is not yet clear when the highway will reopen, and there are traffic backups in the area. The Missouri State Highway Patrol expects to open some lanes to help with rush-hour traffic. They are diverting […]
kq2.com
Video: Illinois paramedics charged after patient, strapped face-down, dies
Two EMTs in Illinois have been charged with murder after this emergency medical response caught on Springfield Police officer's body cameras. The patient died of positional asphyxiation after he was taken to the hospital.
lakeexpo.com
Police Looking For Thief Who Stole Equipment From Lake Area Business
LINN CREEK, Mo. — A thief swiped thousands of dollars worth of equipment from Lake of the Ozarks area electric company Catalyst Electric this week, and authorities are looking for the man who was spotted on the company's security cameras. According to business owners, the theft took place at...
Kansas high school closes early after break-in discovered, person of interest identified
SCRANTON (KSNT) – A local high school closed early on Thursday following the discovery of a break-in. Faith Flory, a spokesperson for Santa Fe Trail School USD 434, sent a statement from the school to 27 News regarding the situation. The statement reports that high school students were dismissed early due to an investigation into […]
kq2.com
Lopez sentenced to 23 years in prison
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The man charged in a 2022 fatal shooting was sentenced Wednesday. According to court documents, Xavier Lopez has been sentenced to 23 years in prison for his role in the death of 17-year-old Brayden Hendrix last April. On April 6, Lopez fired shots at Hendrix and another...
kttn.com
Missouri man pleads guilty to repeated rape of 13-year-old runaway
A Missouri man admitted repeatedly raping a 13-year-old runaway on a trip to Las Vegas. Jacob D. Burney, 24, Mexico, pleaded guilty in front of U.S. District Judge Henry E. Autrey to a charge of transportation of a minor to engage in a criminal sex act. Burney admitted becoming involved...
Indiana State Police find 22 pounds of cocaine during traffic stop
HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. (WCIA) — A semi-truck driver was arrested in Indiana on Thursday after state troopers found 22 pounds of cocaine in his truck. The drugs are estimated to have a street value of $400,000. Indiana State Police officials said the truck was driven by Jorge Bucio, 37 of Weatherford, Texas. Bucio’s truck was […]
The St. Louis County town demolished for developments that never happened
Allenton, Missouri, has been designated as a ghost town by the St. Louis Paranormal Research Society, but is it? Allenton is currently part of the Eureka city limits. Six Flags St. Louis is nearby.
Woman, boyfriend jailed in Missouri plead guilty to killing her mother
GREECE, N.Y. (AP) — A young woman and her boyfriend have pleaded guilty to fatally shooting the woman's mother in her upstate New York home in 2020. Hannah Thomas, who was 17 years old at the time of the killing and is now 19, pleaded guilty Wednesday to first-degree manslaughter for causing the death of Ottilia Piros. Thomas' boyfriend, Richard Avila, 16 when the murder occurred and now 18, pleaded guilty to the same charge on Tuesday.
Former Arkansas Governor’s son arrested, facing felony charge
The charge of simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm is a Class Y felony that is punishable by up to 10 to 40 years or life in prison. There is no bond set at this time.
kttn.com
Audio: Area man found guilty for his part in participating in United States Capital Riot
(Missourinet) – An area man has been found guilty of two misdemeanor charges for participating in the riot at the United States Capital in January 2021. The trial was scheduled for January 13th. Cruz had been charged with parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a capitol building and entering or...
kq2.com
Emma D. Snowden Grooms
Emma D. Grooms passed away quietly on January 11, 2023, at Living Community of St. Joseph, Missouri. Emma D. lived her entire life in the Cosby and St. Joseph, Missouri communities. Emma D. was born January 6, 1926, in Cosby, Missouri to Clarence H. and Pearl (Ford) Vennekohl. She attended...
kq2.com
Dawn Ranae Phillips
Dawn Ranae Phillips 48, of Saint Joseph, MO passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at her home. She was born July 14, 1974 in St. Joseph, MO, daughter of Debby and Merle Phillips. She graduated from Benton High School class of 1992. She worked at Mosaic Life Care Hospital as an Analyst. She enjoyed her work, her home and her dogs Zoey and Khaleesi. Her dad was her best friend and hero. Dawn had a wonderful perfect smile, and was an amazing mother, her son was her pride and joy, she will be sadly missed by all who knew her. Dawn was preceded in death by mother, Debby Phillips. Survivors include father, Merle Phillips (Michele) St. Joseph, MO, son, Colton Anderson (Tyler Mays), Kansas City, MO., brother, Merle Phillips Jr., Bisbee, AZ, 2 nieces, 2 nephews, 2 great nieces, and her companion, Jason Walker of the home. The family will receive friends from 3-5:00 PM on Sunday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Funeral services and public live stream; 2:00 pm, Monday, January 16, 2023 at the Rupp Funeral Home, The Interment will be at the Bethel Cemetery DeKalb, MO. Online condolence, obituary and public live stream at www.ruppfuneral.com.
Illinois-Based Diner Chain Moves Restaurants (Including Indiana Locations) to a Cashless Drive-Thru
Portillo's Drive-Thru will only accept forms of cashless payment starting on January 16th. The restaurant stated that this will help ensure the safety of restaurant employees. A popular Illinois eatery is going cashless to preserve the safety of all its workers. This updated policy is to be in effect middle of January and will no longer allow patrons to use paper money as a form of payment when utilizing the drive-thru, however, indoor service will be unaffected by this.
kq2.com
Chris Douglas
Chris Douglas Lance of St. Joseph, Missouri passed away on January 11, 2023 at the age of 55. Chris was born in St. Joseph, Missouri to Dale and Linda Lance. He graduated in 1986 from Central High. School and began his career in the forklift business. In 2000, he and...
Arkansas dumping of hundreds of deer carcasses prompts investigation: reports
A landowner in Arkansas reported to the Johnson County Sheriff's Office that someone illegally dumped hundreds of deer carcasses on his property.
