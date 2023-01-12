Read full article on original website
Related
Oilers welcome back Evander Kane, down Kraken
Evander Kane saw 17 minutes of ice time in an earlier-than-expected return to the Oilers on Tuesday night. Edmonton beat Seattle, 5-2.
Boys Basketball: Mason outlasts Dundee; Bedford, Milan, Whiteford win
DUNDEE – Casey Brown scored 7 of his 10 points in overtime to help Erie Mason’s boys basketball team outlast Dundee 66-63 in double overtime Tuesday night. “It was a tremendous game, pretty well played and very physical,” Dundee coach Jay Haselschwerdt said. “Both teams will get better because of this.”
Comments / 0