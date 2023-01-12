Read full article on original website
Inside SL Green’s Times Square casino bid: podcast
Times Square has it all — Broadway, glaring billboards, hotels and the Cheesecake Factory. But, SL Green wants more for the global tourist hub. “We started evaluating every site we had in order to determine where we felt the best location would be to site one of these gaming facilities,” said Brett Herschenfeld, an executive at SL Green, which is teaming up with Caesars Entertainment to plan a casino in Times Square.
Blue Man Group’s Seaport school building hits market for $28M
Blue Man Group has built an entertainment empire on silence. But their landlord hopes to make some noise with this listing. The home of an expensive private school operated by founders of the silent performance troupe has hit the market in Lower Manhattan. The six-story, 32,000-square-foot commercial building at 241 Water Street in the South Street Seaport District is asking $28 million, according to a listing with Avison Young.
Canadian wealth manager signs at HJ Kalikow’s 101 Park
A Canadian wealth management firm is making a move in Midtown, consolidating two acquisitions with a sizable lease at HJ Kalikow’s 101 Park Avenue. CI US Holdings signed a lease for 50,000 square feet at the office tower, the New York Post reported. The duration of the lease is unclear, but the asking rent on the space was $105 per square foot.
Handicapping Hochul’s housing agenda
Everyone hates politics, even the people who also love it. Politics just seems to kill good ideas more easily than it promotes them. Take Gov. Kathy Hochul’s housing agenda. If its fate rested on logic alone, it would pass as soon as she printed the bills. Getting the policy right is easy. It’s the politics that are hard.
Olympia Dumbo penthouse tops Brooklyn luxury contracts
Olympia Dumbo is back on top of Brooklyn’s luxury contracts. A penthouse unit at 30 Front Street last asking $17.5 million was the priciest listing to go into contract in the borough last week, according to Compass’ weekly report on homes asking $2 million or more. Fortis Property...
Unions at UC campuses demand schools divest $4B from Blackstone
Unions representing 110,000 workers at 10 University of California campuses have demanded the system divest $4 billion in holdings from Blackstone’s real estate investment trust. The demand comes based on the idea that the school’s link to the New York-based private equity firm would worsen a housing shortage for...
Swickard Auto buys Inland Empire Toyota dealer for $40M
Swickard Auto Group has bought a nearly 23-acre Toyota dealership in the Inland Empire for $40 million. The Oregon-based auto group bought John Elway’s Crown Toyota at 1201 Kettering Drive in Ontario, the Commercial Observer reported, citing Vizzda. The seller was EP Properties, based in Downtown Los Angeles. The...
D.R. Horton in contract for church’s 31-acre NJ site
New Jersey’s hottest development drama is Breton Woods, where 31 acres of woods are caught between a church, a national homebuilder and angry residents. The Church of the Visitation and the Diocese of Trenton are in contract to sell the land for an undisclosed sum to D.R. Horton, NJ Advance Media reported. The land in Brick is situated between Drum Point and Mantoloking roads.
Tribeca triplex tops Manhattan luxury contracts
Manhattan’s luxury market was down on its dollars last week, with 18 homes going into contract at lower average asking prices than the previous period. The most expensive unit to enter contract between Jan. 9 and 13 was Unit 1 at 55 Leonard Street, with an asking price just under $12 million, according to Olshan Realty’s weekly report of homes asking $4 million or more.
Texas golf course portfolio up for grabs
The Sugar Land subsidiary of a Hong Kong-based golf-course manager is trying to sell its U.S. portfolio. C-Bons International Golf Group Management seeks a buyer for 20 private clubs and golf courses, 13 of which are located in the Lone Star state, the Houston Business Journal reported. The Texas clubs...
Texas luxury resi market sees $22.6B in sales
Big homes with small price tags might be the sales pitch for coastal denizens considering a move to Texas, but home sales exceeding $1 million are common here. From November 2021 to October 2022, sales of Texas homes of $1 million or more jumped 17 percent from the same period a year prior, according to a report from Texas Realtors and the Texas Real Estate Research Center at Texas A&M University.
Domain sues tenants who withheld rent when gas went out
For four months, tenants at a luxury Greenpoint building quit paying the rent after going more than three months without gas service. They racked up over $500,000 in arrears. Now landlord Domain Companies wants at least some of that money. In a lawsuit filed last week, Domain asked a judge...
Sellers creative as Texas single-family market slows
What comes up, must come down. After a pandemic-fueled boom in the single-family home market across Texas’ major metros, the return to reality has been gloomy, but local agents say there are still plenty of opportunities for those who are savvy. Creative financing solutions from experienced realtors and lenders...
Report: Texas suburbs lead nation in home sales
Texas dominates the top ten in a list ranking the most popular neighborhoods in the United States for home sales. The list included Houston suburb Katy at No. 3, Central Texas’ New Braunfels at No. 4, Dallas suburb Forney at No. 5, Houston suburb Cypress at No. 7 and Austin suburb Leander at No. 9. First place went to Clarksville, Tennessee.
Newsom’s proposed budget cuts $350M from housing programs
After years of record budget surpluses, California now faces a projected $22.5 billion budget deficit, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced last week. The governor nevertheless struck an optimistic tone. “We’re keeping our promises,” he said at a press conference. He also described the projected deficit, which comes largely as a result of the widespread fall in tech companies’ valuations, as a “modest shortfall.”
