WNDU
South Bend man sentenced to over 12 years for role in meth distribution case
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend man has been sentenced to over 12 years for his role in a cross-country meth distribution scheme Thursday. Terrence Reid, 39, was sentenced to 150 months in prison followed by 5 years of supervised release after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.
WNDU
South Bend man sentenced to over 4 years for federal firearm violation
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Thursday, a South Bend man was sentenced to over four years in prison for a federal firearm violation back in September 2022. Eric Blackmon, 25, was sentenced to 57 months in prison followed by two years of supervised release after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm.
ISP: Drugs, fake money found in car driving 25 mph under speed limit
When the trooper spoke to the driver, he smelled raw marijuana coming from the car.
95.3 MNC
WNDU
ISP: 3 Illinois women arrested for drugs, fake money after driving ‘too slow’ on Indiana Toll Road
LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Three Illinois women were arrested on suspicion of drug possession and having counterfeit money after an SUV was pulled over on the Indiana Toll Road for “traveling at an unsafe slow speed.”. Troopers pulled the SUV over just before 11:30 a.m. on Friday because...
WIBC.com
A Slow Drive Leads to Three Arrests
LAGRANGE COUNTY — There was no speed, but there were a lot of drugs. Indiana State Police pulled a car over late Friday morning that was only going about 45 miles per hour when it should have been going closer to 70. Three Illinois women were in the car, which was heading down the Indiana Toll Road near mile-marker 112.
WNDU
Jury finds man guilty of reckless homicide in 2021 South Bend shooting
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A jury has found a South Bend man guilty of a reckless homicide for his role in a deadly shooting in South Bend just over two years ago. Quincy Lunford, 21, faces up to 42 years in prison after a jury on Friday found him guilty of reckless homicide, armed robbery, and firearm enhancement.
YAHOO!
Man convicted of reckless homicide, not murder in South Bend shooting
SOUTH BEND ― A South Bend man facing murder charges was convicted of a lesser charge by a St. Joseph County jury on Friday after a week-long trial. Quincy Lunford, 21, was charged with murder and armed robbery in the death of Andrew Blankenship in January 2021. Police and prosecutors originally alleged Lunford shot Blankenship with a rifle at a house on West Marion Street before stealing a car at gunpoint and then being arrested near the South Bend International Airport.
95.3 MNC
South Bend man with criminal record to face another 15 years behind bars
A South Bend man with a criminal record will be heading back to prison for another 15 years. 32-year-old Shaquille Delaney pled guilty to distribution of meth. Delaney was last caught after repeatedly selling the drug to law enforcement officials, according to the Department of Justice. When officers searched his...
95.3 MNC
Early morning South Bend pursuit lands woman in jail
An early morning pursuit ended in the South Bend City Cemetery and landed a 35-year-old woman in jail. Around 12:30 Thursday morning a South Bend Police officer noticed a vehicle disregard a stop sign near Humboldt and O’Brien Streets. The officer attempted to pull the vehicle over, but the...
95.3 MNC
Elkhart man arrested after alleged burglary of Smokes store in Goshen
An Elkhart man has been arrested, accused of breaking into a tobacco store in Goshen. Police were called around 3:15 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, to the Smokes store in the 4000 block of Elkhart Road after receiving notice of an alarm. On scene, officers found a broken glass front...
Kalamazoo Public Safety officer arrested on fraud charges in another state
A Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officer was arrested on fraud charges. Catrice Lockett was arrested in Georgia.
regionnewssource.org
Gary Man Sentenced For Firearm Offense
Daiquan McClinton, 21 years old, of Gary, Indiana, was sentenced by United States District Court Chief Judge Jon E. DeGuilio after pleading guilty to possessing an unregistered machinegun, announced United States Attorney Clifford D. Johnson, Wednesday. McClinton was sentenced to 18 months in prison followed by 1 year of supervised...
3 Northwest Indiana teens charged after ‘brutal attack’ on another teen
CROWN POINT, Ind. — Three teens from Northwest Indiana will face charges after what the Lake County Sheriff is calling a “brutal attack” caught on camera and shared among students on social media. Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said detectives believe the attack happened on Jan. 8 in a restroom at the Lake County […]
hometownnewsnow.com
Meth Seized After Bicycle Chase
(La Porte, IN) - A man who fled from police on a bicycle was allegedly found with a large amount of methamphetamine. Larry Phillips, Jr., 51, is charged in La Porte Circuit Court. According to court documents, a police officer on January 5 saw Phillips riding a bicycle on Ridge...
Sturgis woman arrested, confesses to arson of home
A Sturgis woman who confessed to arson that damaged a home on Jan. 3 has been arrested.
Missing Michigan Mom Of 8 Was Dating Man With ‘Murder-For-Hire’ History
Heather Kelley, a Michigan mom of eight kids has been missing since Saturday, December 10th. From the start, both the Portage Police Department and Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office were involved in the missing person investigation and didn't release much information about the case. They did say they had a...
hometownnewsnow.com
K-9 Captures Man in Chase from 7 Eleven
(La Porte, IN) - A man could not outrun a police dog in a chase that began early Thursday morning outside the new 7 Eleven in La Porte. Just before 3 a.m., a La Porte County Police officer walked into the store and recognized Jesse Maupin because of his previous encounters with law enforcement.
hometownnewsnow.com
Gamble Backfires at Casino
(Michigan City, IN) - An alleged roll of the dice by a La Porte man for free money turned up snake eyes. He was allegedly found with drugs after trying to pull a fast one at Blue Chip Casino recently. According to police, Brett Pumroy on January 3 tried exchanging...
hometownnewsnow.com
More Details in Latest Intruder Allegations
(La Porte County, IN) - A former longtime public official and firefighter from LaPorte County is charged again with going inside the home of a woman and rummaging through her belongings without permission. John Sullivan, 62, of Wanatah was arrested Wednesday. He was charged Thursday in LaPorte Circuit Court with...
